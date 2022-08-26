Meetings this week 8-29-22

The following governmental bodies will hold public meetings this week:

The Greenbrier County Commission will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 10 a.m. in room 132 of the Greenbrier County Courthouse. The meeting is also live streamed from https://www.facebook.com/gbrcourthouse/ .

On the agenda: consider signing the HAVA grant application to purchase new voting equipment; resolution of litigation in Snyder, Stephen v. Greenbrier County Commission, et al , Civil Action No. 21-C-45 in the Circuit Court of Greenbrier County.

