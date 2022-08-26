Read full article on original website
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
Asian Markets Mostly Higher Despite Weak Global Cues
(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday, despite the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, as stocks in the region rebounded after the recent sell-off with traders picking up some stocks at a bargain, even as continuing concerns remain over the outlook for interest rates and potential recession. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Monday.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Taiwan Semi, Exxon Mobil and Tencent
Chicago, IL – August 30, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Taiwan Semi TSM, Exxon Mobil XOM and Tencent TCEHY.
DELL Exits Russia, Shares Decline on Dismal Q3 Outlook
Dell Technologies DELL has closed its Russian operations after closing offices in mid-August, per a Reuters report. Dell shares plunged 13.51% on Aug 26, following disappointing fiscal second-quarter 2023 results and dim fiscal third-quarter prospects. The company’s shares have fallen 26.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 26.4%.
Why Nvidia Stock Is Still Falling Today
Shares of semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) fell for a second straight trading day on Monday, continuing Friday's post-earnings sell-off. But in contrast to last week, when at least some of the bad news about Nvidia came from Nvidia itself, today the news comes from another source entirely: China. And...
1 Fintech Stock Wall Street Thinks Could Soar
Fintech stocks haven't been a high-performing group this year as investors flee to safe stocks. As a category, fintech is high-growth and tech-based, two labels that for the most part describe a riskier class of stocks. But just because many fintechs are out of favor right now, that doesn't mean...
2 Monster Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Investing in monster-sized stocks comes with unique challenges. Growth, for example, can be difficult if it's at or near market saturation. Management inefficiencies can also cause problems at super-large companies, which can eat away at earnings. That doesn't mean monster stocks shouldn't be avoided altogether. Rather, investors should simply focus...
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SOCL
The Social Media Index ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 129,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of SOCL were off about 0.6% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Alphabet, trading...
Best Stocks To Buy Today? 3 EV Battery Stocks For Your Watchlist
3 Top EV Battery Stocks To Watch Ahead Of September 2022. EV battery stocks are on the rise as the electric vehicle market continues to grow. Lithium-ion batteries are the most popular type of EV battery, and they are used in a variety of EV applications including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers. The global EV battery market is expected to reach $137.34 billion by 2025. This growth is being driven by a number of factors including the increasing sales of EVs, stricter emissions regulations, and declining battery prices.
Is First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) was launched on 05/27/2011, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization...
Financial Sector Update for 08/29/2022: SACH, TCBK, OLB, CUEN
Financial stocks were narrowly lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 0.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.3% but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was falling 0.1%. Bitcoin was rising 1.5% to...
Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Moves -0.26%: What You Should Know
Commercial Metals (CMC) closed at $42.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.26% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
What To Expect From Goldman Sachs Stock?
Goldman Sachs’ stock (NYSE: GS) has lost roughly 9% YTD as compared to the 12% drop in the S&P500 index over the same period. Further, at its current price of $346 per share, it is trading 13% below its fair value of $399 – Trefis’ estimate for Goldman Sachs’ valuation. While the investment bank topped the consensus estimates in the second quarter, the net revenues were down 23% y-o-y to $11.86 billion. It was driven by a 79% drop in the net revenues in the asset management unit, followed by a 41% decline in the investment banking division. The asset management suffered due to net losses in equity investments and lower lending and debt investment revenues. Similarly, the investment banking segment struggled due to lower underwriting revenues driven by a significant decline in deal volumes. On the flip side, the above negative growth was somewhat offset by a 32% rise in the global markets and a 25% increase in the consumer & wealth management segments. On the expense front, the firm’s noninterest expenses as a % of revenues increased from 56% to 65% in the quarter. Further, the provisions for credit losses increased from -$92 million to $667 million. Overall, it translated into an adjusted net income of $2.8 billion – down 48% y-o-y.
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders sold US$2.0m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend
The fact that multiple NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.
Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2022: ITRN, ST, NSSC
Technology stocks were declining on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.1% this afternoon. In company news, Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) slid 0.6% after the telematics services firm reported Q2 net income of $0.43 per share, down...
3M's (MMM) Earplug Suits to Proceed, Averting Bankruptcy Rules
Despite the bankruptcy of its subsidiary, 3M Company MMM has been denied a preliminary injunction to more than 230,000 lawsuits the company is facing on account of allegedly selling defective combat earplugs. Following the ruling by a U.S. judge on Friday, shares of the company fell 9.5% at the close of business on Aug 26.
Carvana Brings New Co-Signer Financing Option to Durham Customers
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, makes its vehicle financing qualification process even easier by offering Durham residents the ability to add a co-signer to buy the vehicle they love. By sharing responsibility for the vehicle loan, Carvana customers in Durham who qualify may unlock more attractive financing offers, including lower down payments, lower interest rates, or lower monthly payments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005689/en/ Carvana improves affordability for Durham car buyers with new co-signer financing. (Photo: Business Wire)
