A recent pattern of rainy days in Vermilion Parish has been both a blessing and a curse for sugar cane farmers in the parish. Vermilion Parish sugar cane farmer Erroll Domingues said that June was very dry and hot. The rain was welcomed “as far as getting rid of the drought and getting us the growth we need in the crop, but at the same time, the planting needs to be underway for next year’s crop, and it’s delaying that substantially,” he said.

VERMILION PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO