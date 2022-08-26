Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Criminal Division Puts Daycare Drug Trafficker Away For 40 YearsTaxBuzzFayetteville, NC
Fort Bragg working on moving soldiers out of condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
City to vote on the start of drainage repair on Rockford DriveHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
wpde.com
Man, 17-year-old charged after shooting in Laurinburg: Police
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — On Tuesday around 2:50 p.m., the Laurinburg Police Dept. heard gunshots and saw a male, later identified as a 17-year-old juvenile, remove a firearm and discharge the firearm toward a vehicle on Alexander Avenue from the parking lot of Ahlams First Stop, according to a release from police.
WMBF
Third suspect arrested in connection to Scotland County gaming business murder
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide in February at a game store in Laurinburg. Jeremiah Nance, 24, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. On Feb. 23, the Scotland County Sheriff’s...
Dozens of street signs go missing in a single NC county, cops say. Mystery lingers
It cost thousands of dollars to replace the signs, officials said.
3rd man jailed in February murder at Scotland County gaming business
SCOTLAND, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a third man in the February killing of a clerk at a gaming business in Scotland County. Jeremiah Nance, 24, was arrested Tuesday morning by authorities in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. His arrest was part of a joint operation that also involved […]
msn.com
Man jailed in hit-and-run that injured six at Stoney Point and Gillis Hill roads in Fayetteville
A man was arrested Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run accident Friday night that sent six people to the hospital, Fayetteville police said. Cyrus Hayes, 24, is charged with felony hit-and-run, possession of an open container and a red light violation, according to a Fayetteville Police Department news release,. The charges...
Man busted in NC with enough fentanyl to kill 5,300 people, deputies say
A North Carolina man faces firearms and drug charges after authorities say they caught him with cocaine, a stolen gun and enough fentanyl to kill more than 5,300 people.
WRAL
Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera
Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera. Videocaptured by bystander Brandon Edwards shows Lance Mitchell Scott running from Raleigh police. It shows when a responding Raleigh police cruiser hit Scott, he keeps running and is shocked by a Taser deployed by an officer. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer:...
Up and Coming Weekly
Man ambushed by 2 gunmen in shooting outside Cross Creek Mall, police say
Two men were charged with attempted murder after a shooting in the parking lot of Cross Creek Mall on Aug. 25, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Police said the 22-year-old man was a targeted victim. Police received multiple reports of shots fired about 7 p.m. Thursday at the mall...
North Carolina woman arrested in man’s murder, warrants show
A woman in Wake County was arrested for murder on Friday, according to arrest warrants.
Rockingham Police charge 2 in Browder Park break-in
ROCKINGHAM — A man and woman are facing criminal charges after allegedly being caught breaking into a local gym. According to the Rockingham Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Browder Park Gymnasium early the morning of Aug. 29 following an alarm activation. When the officers arrived, they reportedly...
cbs17
Cary mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes. Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people...
U.S. Marshals join Marlboro, Darlington county authorities in hunt for wanted man
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A search is underway in Marlboro County for a man who has outstanding warrants, authorities said. U.S. Marshals, a Darlington County SWAT team and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the man in the area of New Bridge Road near McColl, according to Marlboro County Chief Deputy Larry […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Suspects allegedly steal trailer, shoot at owner during his pursuit of their vehicle
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — A man was reportedly shot at by thieves he says stole a trailer from his yard last week. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, two people went into James Britt’s yard off Rough and Ready Road last Monday and hooked up his trailer before driving off.
WRAL
Motive a mystery behind Fayetteville sign theft
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A total of 84 street signs were stolen from 42 intersections from the Eastover area extending into the Wade-Stedman area. Reporter: Gilbert Baez. Photographer: Michael...
WMBF
Marion County Sheriff’s Office identifies suspect accused of stealing deputy’s vehicle, leading them on chase
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man accused of stealing a Marion County deputy’s vehicle and leading deputies on a chase into North Carolina has been identified. The sheriff’s office said warrants have been issued for 36-year-old Emmanuel Godbolt of Marion for grand larceny and failure to stop for a blue light.
Deputies identify man who allegedly stole Marion County patrol vehicle, led them on chase
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies have identified a man who allegedly stole a Marion County Sheriff’s Office car and led deputies on a chase that ended in Robeson County. Warrants were issued for Emmanuel Germaine Godbolt, 36, of Marion, for grand larceny and failure to stop for a blue light, according to the Marion […]
Felon out on bond now on the run after he removed electronic monitor, NC police say
Bryan Mcdonald was awaiting charges of robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen goods, and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.
Sheriff: More than 80 street signs stolen in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright said Monday that more than 80 street signs were stolen in Fayetteville last weekend. He's looking for the public's assistance to help find those who are responsible for these thefts. The county had to pay around $20,000 to replace these stolen...
Two Rockingham men charged with meth possession
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged two men with possessing 22 grans of methamphetamine. Jimmy Fain Strickland, Jr., 61, and William Russell Morgan, 28, both of Rockingham, are charged with possession with intent to distribute a Sch. II substance and felony possession, along with other drug charges.
WECT
CCSO: Suspects fire gun at man who was pursuing stolen utility trailer
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Suspects who were trying to steal a utility trailer fired a gun at the victim who was following them Saturday morning, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office said a man reported that a 16-foot utility trailer had been...
