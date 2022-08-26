Read full article on original website
MingMed Biotech Joins Queue of Revenue-less Drug Startups Seeking IPO Cash
With no drug revenues and growing R&D costs, MingMed Biotechnology plans to feed its cash-burning machine with a Hong Kong IPO. Company has seven drugs in development, including six in the clinical stages. By Ellie Si. Despite nary a penny to their top line, a steady string of money-hemorrhaging Chinese...
CNBC
Fintech firm Klarna's losses triple after aggressive U.S. expansion and mass layoffs
Klarna reported a pre-tax loss of nearly 6.2 billion Swedish krona in the first half of 2022, up from 1.8 billion krona in the same period a year ago. The firm, which allows users to spread the cost of purchases over interest-free installments, saw a jump in operating expenses and defaults.
Oregon Healthcare Provider is Latest Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Client
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a locally owned healthcare system in Oregon has signed a contract for one of its many facilities in the state. The first deployment will utilize a Knightscope K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) in a hospital parking lot. The client also has a children’s hospital, a 24-hour mental and behavioral health services center, and more than 70 primary care, specialty and urgent care clinics. The hospital’s goal is to deter criminal activity, while enhancing patient and staff experience. This is the second new hospital client to sign up for Knightscope’s service in less than a month, representing one of the Company’s fastest growing market segments. Knightscope is proud to play a role in improving the safety of our nation’s healthcare providers, its patients and visitors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005401/en/ Oregon Healthcare Provider is Latest Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Client (Graphic: Business Wire)
Worldwide Clinical Trials Appoints Barry Lederman as Chief Financial Officer
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- Worldwide Clinical Trials (Worldwide), the industry’s leading global, midsize, full-service contract research organization (CRO), has announced the appointment of Barry Lederman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to lead its finance, accounting, and legal functions. This addition comes as Worldwide continues to scale up to meet demand and industry growth aligned with its services, customized approach, and expertise in the core therapeutic areas of cardiovascular, metabolic, neuroscience, oncology, and rare disease. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005142/en/ Worldwide Clinical Trials appoints Barry Lederman as CFO. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Embedded finance fintech Pezesha raises $11M pre-Series A equity-debt round
Hey, hey, hey! Good to have you back with us again. Today, we’re mostly amazed at how quiet Twitter gets during Burning Man, and excited that we’re doing a Labor Day sale for TechCrunch Plus, if you’ve been wanting to read our subscription site but you’ve been holding off for whatever reason. — Christine and Haje.
