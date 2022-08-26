Read full article on original website
Multiple crashes involving 10 vehicles on Idalou Hwy. result in injuries
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Department of Public Safety responded to multiple crashes involving two semi-trucks and eight other vehicles on Hwy 62/82 between Lubbock and Idalou. The semi-truck drivers had stopped on the roadway during the storm while visibility was poor, the DPS said in a statement. Other vehicles...
TRAFFIC ALERT: LPD conducting crash investigation on Idalou Highway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department will be conducting a crash investigation on Idalou Highway this morning. The investigation will start at 8:30 a.m. on Aug 30 on Idalou Highway near E 16th Street. The investigation should last about one hour and 30 minutes. The following traffic changes...
Six teens arrested after police chase from Floydada to Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK CO., Texas (KCBD) - Six South Dakota teens have been arrested after leading police on a chase over three counties, according to the Floyd County Record. Floyd County Record reported the group was first spotted at the Floydada Allsup’s. The teens reportedly flashed a gun at someone and were reported to local police. The responding Floydada police officer tried pull over the teen’s black SUV. However, police stated the vehicle drove away, fleeing into Crosby County before heading west toward Lubbock.
Lubbock-Cooper ISD notifies change in bus routes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LCISD has implemented a temporary change in its bus routes due to the inclement weather that affected Lubbock today. Parents were notified via email and social media of LCISD’s bus change indicating that school buses will only run on pavement and caliche roads on Tuesday, August 30.
Neighbor arrested after rendering first aid to victim in Saturday shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A recently released police report provides new details for a shooting that occurred on Saturday, August 27, in the area of 26th Street and University Ave. The alleged shooter was arrested and charged. John Karika was arrested for aggravated assault on Saturday after shooting someone from...
Central Lubbock police chase ends in arrest
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was arrested early Wednesday morning after leading police on a chase through Central Lubbock. 26-year-old Xavier Perez was arrested and charged with evading in a motor vehicle, unlawful carrying of weapons and drug possession. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance call...
LPD Major Crash Unit to conduct follow-up investigation Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct a follow-up mapping investigation starting at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The investigation will be at the intersection of Idalou Highway and East 16th Street. The following traffic changes will occur:. West bound lanes of Idalou...
Traffic changes planned in FM 2641 work zone
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, project contractor Webber LLC, will begin moving FM 2641 (Regis Street) traffic from its current configuration on the northern half of the road onto the newly constructed pavement on the southern half. The operation will take place weather permitting. Traffic will continue...
Lubbock community still looking for answers after another drive-by shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead. Just after 1:00 a.m. on August 15, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2700 block of East Colgate. Police found 69-year-old Margie Johnson with serious injuries. She was taken to UMC where she died on Aug. 28.
Overcrowding prompts Texas jails to transfer hundreds of inmates to South Plains
POST, Texas (KCBD) - Deals have been made with Post’s Giles W. Dalby Facility to house inmates from Tarrant and Harris counties. Lee Norman, the Garza County judge, confirmed the move and said current facilities in Post would provide adequate space for about 1,000 inmates. Totaling $43 million, county...
Crash on University and Marsha Sharp
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A two-vehicle crash on University and Marsha Sharp is causing a traffic backup along University Avenue and the Marsha Sharp off-ramp. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. This story is developing.
A new wave of protection on Lubbock’s streets
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new wave of protection is hitting the Hub City’s streets. 19 new officers completed their academy training. They received their badges and took their oath to protect and serve. Graduating officer Tobias Contreras says his days in the academy were something special. “Academy life...
UPDATE: Cut gas line near 5500 1st Place, residents are able to return to their homes
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR has confirmed that the gas leak has been controlled and residents are now able to return to their homes. Lubbock Fire responded to a cut gas line around 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of 1st Place and began evacuating residents from their homes. Atmos...
South Plains Electric Co. warns members of scammers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains Electric Co-Op is warning its members to be aware of scammers after multiple reports of spoof calls demanding immediate payment from customers. The electric provider says scammers are requesting payment with prepaid gift cards. Customers should be aware that scammers can spoof local and...
Cleanup begins after severe storms roll through the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After Sunday night’s storm, many Lubbock residences and parks are seeing the aftermath Monday morning. High winds and heavy rain took down many trees and fences around the Lubbock area. Foreman for Lubbock Parks and Recreations David Campbell says, “A lot of trees a lot...
South Plains heavy rain potential continues
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue today across the South Plains and Low Rolling Plains. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall are, again, likely. Rain was, again, widespread yesterday. Some spots picked up around an additional inch of rainfall. You’ll find area rain totals at...
Check of rain totals, look ahead to more rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - updated 9:45 p.m. - Soaking rain has been widespread across the South Plains today. So far today 0.86″ of rain has fallen at the Lubbock airport. Here are some top totals from Midnight to 10 p.m. on the Texas Tech Mesonet:. Palo Duro Canyon 2.35″
South Plains Colleges’ first day of school at new Lubbock location
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College has been working hard for nearly two years to get its newest downtown Lubbock campus location ready for students before today. The new downtown campus is located in the heart of Lubbock in the old Lubbock City Hall building. Supply shortages set construction back multiple times but the Dean of South Plains Downtown Lubbock campus says it has been worth the wait and the staff are excited to see students enter the campus that they worked so hard on.
South Plains rain totals, and more rain
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain was widespread yesterday, with some areas receiving from one to two inches of rainfall. You’ll find area rain totals at the end of this post. A similar set up should result in more storms, rain, and lightning, this afternoon and evening. The severe weather...
South Plains downpours, flooding, and lightning
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Conditions favor additional rain for the viewing area late today and tonight. Rain chances will increase through the day. Scattered thunderstorms, some strong, are likely late today and tonight. The most likely time for Lubbock is late evening into the early morning. Lightning, damaging wind gusts,...
