Yardbarker
Tennessee gets boost entering opener against Ball State
Less than a week before Thursday night's season opener against Ball State in Knoxville, the Tennessee Volunteers got good news when the NCAA cleared transfer Bru McCoy for immediate eligibility, adding a quality receiver to an already potent offense. The junior from USC didn't play for the Trojans in 2021...
College football picks against the spread: Predicting top games for Week 1
The 2022 college football season is back and that means it’s time for more fantastic matchups, thrilling finishes and betting.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Former USF guard Neena Pacholke reportedly dead by suicide
The women's basketball program of the University of South Florida Bulls sadly announced on Monday that it lost one of its own. According to TMZ Sports, former USF point guard Neena Pacholke was found dead by Wausau Police Department officials during a welfare check on Saturday morning. The story adds that Pacholke had made suicidal statements and that her younger sister, Kaitlynn Pacholke, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times that the 27-year-old had died by suicide.
Yardbarker
Lane Kiffin responds to Tennessee minor league team’s brutal promo
Tennessee fans are still raging at Lane Kiffin on a semi-regular basis. At some point, they may have to accept that it will never actually bother him. On Saturday, the Tennessee Smokies, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, had kids throw mustard at a skeleton with Kiffin’s face pasted on it. This was in reference to Kiffin’s infamous return to Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium last season, when the Ole Miss coach had a whole host of bizarre items thrown at him by fans.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 1: How to bet Cincinnati-Arkansas
Cincinnati hits the road to take on Arkansas in the first full week of the 2022 college football season and the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The Bearcats went undefeated in the regular season for the second consecutive year in 2021 while becoming the first non-power five conference school to crack the College Football Playoff (CFP).
College Football News
Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 0
Usually there aren’t many big changes to the bowl projections after Week 0 – especially when almost everything goes according to plan – but a few things happened since we came out with our 2022 Preview version. Northwestern beating Nebraska was the biggest one of the bunch...
Here's where ESPN's Week 0 FPI update has Florida
The Florida Gators find themselves outside the top 25 in ESPN’s Football Power Index rankings, coming in at No. 28 overall and as the No. 11 team in the SEC. ESPN’s FPI rankings were developed in 2013 as a way to measure the overall strength of each team and to predict results as the season goes on. As the season goes on, the data used to determine a team’s FPI will come from the games played. At the beginning of the season, the previous season’s data is used to determine the rankings.
Yardbarker
Bills Reaching Out To Veteran P Brett Kern
Kern, 36, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2008. He lasted just over a year in Denver before being claimed off of waivers by the Titans. Kern has gone on to play the past 13 seasons for the Titans. The Titans signed him...
NBC Sports
2022 college football odds: Favorites to win SEC, Big Ten and more
Conference realignment is heading for college football in a major way, but not just yet. Texas and Oklahoma aren’t making their move to the SEC for another few years, while USC and UCLA have two more seasons in the Pac-12. Before the college football landscape shifts entirely, the typical conference championships are still up for grabs.
Updated College Football Playoff National Championship odds released after Week 0
Vegas Insider has updated their College Football Playoff National Championship odds following an exciting Week 0 that gave college football fans a taste of what’s to come this season. While the top teams weren’t in action, there were slight movements in their odds to hoist the trophy at the...
Softer Start to 2022 Season Gives Clemson Chances to Build Confidence, Grow as Team
With Georgia Tech, Furman and Louisiana Tech up first, the Tigers should be 3-0 heading to Wake Forest on Sept. 24, but there is much to accomplish during this early stretch.
College basketball: CBS Sports releases 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket prediction
The NCAA Tournament is one of the greatest championship events in all of sports, thanks to the upset-minded nature of the event, and how much energy people put into projecting the 68-team field. That practice has yielded its own word: bracketology, with any number of people attempting to nail down not just which teams will make the tournament, but what they'll be seeded and where they'll go. With that in mind, CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm released his 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket this week.
CFB teams with best odds of winning next year's national championship, according to Tipico Sportsbook
2021 record: 7-5 Penn State Nittany Lions.
