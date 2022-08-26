The Florida Gators find themselves outside the top 25 in ESPN’s Football Power Index rankings, coming in at No. 28 overall and as the No. 11 team in the SEC. ESPN’s FPI rankings were developed in 2013 as a way to measure the overall strength of each team and to predict results as the season goes on. As the season goes on, the data used to determine a team’s FPI will come from the games played. At the beginning of the season, the previous season’s data is used to determine the rankings.

