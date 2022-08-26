ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter County, AR

Kitty
4d ago

How are they going to be heading to MO without the car they abandoned? Something stinks here...

KTLO

Flippin teen among 3 injured in 1-vehicle accident

A Flippin teen, 18-year-old Hailey Woods, was one of three injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday evening in west central Missouri. Woods and her female passengers, ages 12 and 13, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, all suffered what were described as minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol,...
FLIPPIN, AR
whiterivernow.com

Operation: River Ice hauls in over 400 grams of meth, stolen property

A two-county dragnet by area law enforcement agencies on Monday has resulted in the recovery of over 400 grams of methamphetamine and a long list of stolen property. According to a release from the Independence County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Shawn Stephens said 18 wanted persons were arrested in the round-up, named “Operation: River Ice.”
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Man accused of hitting woman, throwing puppy from vehicle

A man is accused of hitting a female he was not allowed to have contact with and throwing her puppy out of the window of a pickup truck in Harrison. Thirty-nine-year-old Beau Jenkins is facing a felony count of second-degree battery and misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and violation of a no-contact order.
HARRISON, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, AR
Baxter County, AR
Crime & Safety
County
Baxter County, AR
State
Missouri State
KTLO

Area man dead after motorcycle hits truck in Newton County

For the second time in three days, an area man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle. Twenty-one-year-old Blake Reddell of Western Grove was pronounced dead Saturday at the scene in Newton County. According to the Arkansas State Police, Reddell was traveling on Arkansas Highway 43 at Ponca....
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Salem man accused of taking rental vehicle from MH business

A Salem man is accused of taking a rental vehicle from a Mountain Home business and keeping it when he was directed to drive it to Alabama. Forty-one-year-old Randall Pool is charged with a felony count of theft of property (motor vehicle). According to the probable cause affidavit from the...
SALEM, AR
whiterivernow.com

Mountain View man dies in motorcycle accident

Arkansas State Police say a 25-year-old Stone County man was killed Thursday evening in a motorcycle accident south of Mountain View. The state police fatality report says Brandon C. Osborne of Mountain View was attempting to negotiate his northbound 2007 Kawasaki on Highway 5 when it crossed the centerline into the direct path of a 2020 Ford F150 that was heading southbound. The driver of the Ford was not injured.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kait 8

1 dead in evening highway crash

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a 25-year-old Mountain View man died in a crash Thursday evening. According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 5 south of Mountain View at 6:22 p.m, Aug. 25. Brandon Osborne was north in a 2007 Kawasaki...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
KTLO

MH woman injured when vehicle crashed into tree in Ozark County

A Mountain Home woman suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident Saturday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-six-year-old Destiny Stone was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stone was traveling on Missouri Highway 101. She was nearly a mile south of...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Man dead after motorcycle crashes into pickup truck

A man was killed Thursday evening when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Twenty-five-year-old Brandon Osborne of Mountain View was pronounced dead at the scene south of Mountain View. According to the Arkansas State Police, Osborne was traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 as he was attempting to negotiate a...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, AR
KTLO

One dead in Newton County accident

One man is dead in an accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Newton County, near Western Grove. According to the Arkansas State Police report 86-year-old Daniel Guynn of Western Grove was traveling eastbound on Newton County Road 4007 and failed to yield as he was turning left onto US Hwy. 65. The second vehicle involved struck Guynn as they were traveling in the southbound lane. The unidentified driver of the second vehicle did not have any reported injuries.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Medical experts in the Ozarks warn weed vapes could send toxic gas to your lungs

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A new study about weed vaping shows it could send toxic gas to your lungs. Researchers from Portland State University found evidence vaping cannabinoid acetates forms a deadly gas that could injure your lungs. That toxic gas, called ketene, is released when cannabinoid acetates are heated under vaping. In 2019 researchers found ketene to be dangerous and a possible source of the vaping-induced lung injury outbreak in 2020 that caused thousands of people to be hospitalized.
BRANSON, MO
