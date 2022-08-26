Read full article on original website
Kitty
4d ago
How are they going to be heading to MO without the car they abandoned? Something stinks here...
KTLO
Flippin teen among 3 injured in 1-vehicle accident
A Flippin teen, 18-year-old Hailey Woods, was one of three injured in a one-vehicle accident Monday evening in west central Missouri. Woods and her female passengers, ages 12 and 13, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, all suffered what were described as minor injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol,...
KTLO
Man arrested for assault after deputies find victim’s hair on his boots
A Stone County man has been arrested following a domestic dispute August 17 that sent a female victim to the hospital. A felony charge of domestic battery in the second degree has been filed against 42-year-old Christopher A. Jones after law enforcement found a large amount of the victim’s hair on his boots.
whiterivernow.com
Operation: River Ice hauls in over 400 grams of meth, stolen property
A two-county dragnet by area law enforcement agencies on Monday has resulted in the recovery of over 400 grams of methamphetamine and a long list of stolen property. According to a release from the Independence County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Shawn Stephens said 18 wanted persons were arrested in the round-up, named “Operation: River Ice.”
KTLO
Man accused of hitting woman, throwing puppy from vehicle
A man is accused of hitting a female he was not allowed to have contact with and throwing her puppy out of the window of a pickup truck in Harrison. Thirty-nine-year-old Beau Jenkins is facing a felony count of second-degree battery and misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals and violation of a no-contact order.
KYTV
SEE YOU LATER: Alligator shows up on porch of West Plains, Mo. home
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - An unusual visitor showed up on the porch of a West Plains family’s home on Monday. Nicole Meador shared an image with KY3 of an alligator. The female reptile stretched a couple of feet long. Police trapped the reptile in a trash can and...
KTLO
Mountain Home man arrested following domestic dispute that sends woman to hospital
A Mountain Home man was arrested following a domestic dispute Tuesday, that sent a female victim to the hospital, and who was later airlifted to Springfield for her injuries. A felony charge of domestic battery in the second degree has been filed against 31-year-old Joshua Caleb Woodell. According to the...
KTLO
Traffic stop leads to discovery of an outstanding warrant for indecent exposure for a Marion County man
A Marion County man was arrested Friday after a traffic stop lead to the discovery of an outstanding warrant for indecent exposure.According to the Mountain Home Police Department report, 38-year-old Richard Hamilton was pulled over for speeding. When authorities ran his information, it returned a warrant dating back to April of this year.
Arkansas woman accused of stealing mail, possessing drugs
Deputies in Baxter County, Arkansas arrested a woman after finding her sitting on the side of a county road Sunday morning. She is accused of stealing mail and possessing drugs.
KTLO
Area man dead after motorcycle hits truck in Newton County
For the second time in three days, an area man was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle. Twenty-one-year-old Blake Reddell of Western Grove was pronounced dead Saturday at the scene in Newton County. According to the Arkansas State Police, Reddell was traveling on Arkansas Highway 43 at Ponca....
KTLO
Salem man accused of taking rental vehicle from MH business
A Salem man is accused of taking a rental vehicle from a Mountain Home business and keeping it when he was directed to drive it to Alabama. Forty-one-year-old Randall Pool is charged with a felony count of theft of property (motor vehicle). According to the probable cause affidavit from the...
whiterivernow.com
Mountain View man dies in motorcycle accident
Arkansas State Police say a 25-year-old Stone County man was killed Thursday evening in a motorcycle accident south of Mountain View. The state police fatality report says Brandon C. Osborne of Mountain View was attempting to negotiate his northbound 2007 Kawasaki on Highway 5 when it crossed the centerline into the direct path of a 2020 Ford F150 that was heading southbound. The driver of the Ford was not injured.
KTLO
Man who lived in Marion Co. cave with female teen makes court appearance
A 40 year-old man found living in a cave with a 14-year-old girl listed as a runaway appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Isaac James Melder has listed addresses in Farmington and Yellville on documents in his case file. Because part of the incident involving Medler and the girl...
KTLO
Man with long criminal record appeaers in court on newest BC charges
A large number of criminal cases have been opened on J.D. Comstock in Baxter, Fulton and Izard Counties through the years. He appeared during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last Monday on a video hookup from the Ouachita River Unit of the state prison system. The court appearance...
Kait 8
1 dead in evening highway crash
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a 25-year-old Mountain View man died in a crash Thursday evening. According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened on Highway 5 south of Mountain View at 6:22 p.m, Aug. 25. Brandon Osborne was north in a 2007 Kawasaki...
KTLO
MH woman injured when vehicle crashed into tree in Ozark County
A Mountain Home woman suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident Saturday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-six-year-old Destiny Stone was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stone was traveling on Missouri Highway 101. She was nearly a mile south of...
KYTV
Judge releases Boone County, Ark. man sentenced for murder early from prison
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A Boone County, Arkansas man, originally sentenced to life without parole, has been released from prison after serving shy of 26 years. Benjamin MacFarland was convicted for the murder of John Melbourne Jr., which took place on August 19, 1996. “He didn’t show up at school...
KTLO
Calico Rock woman who robbed bank says she needed the money in court
A woman who passed a note to a teller at the First Security Bank branch located inside the Mountain Home Walmart demanding money and warning she had a bomb in her purse appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-one-year-old Crystal Sherr of Calico Rock has pled not guilty to...
KTLO
Man dead after motorcycle crashes into pickup truck
A man was killed Thursday evening when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. Twenty-five-year-old Brandon Osborne of Mountain View was pronounced dead at the scene south of Mountain View. According to the Arkansas State Police, Osborne was traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 as he was attempting to negotiate a...
KTLO
One dead in Newton County accident
One man is dead in an accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Newton County, near Western Grove. According to the Arkansas State Police report 86-year-old Daniel Guynn of Western Grove was traveling eastbound on Newton County Road 4007 and failed to yield as he was turning left onto US Hwy. 65. The second vehicle involved struck Guynn as they were traveling in the southbound lane. The unidentified driver of the second vehicle did not have any reported injuries.
KYTV
Medical experts in the Ozarks warn weed vapes could send toxic gas to your lungs
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A new study about weed vaping shows it could send toxic gas to your lungs. Researchers from Portland State University found evidence vaping cannabinoid acetates forms a deadly gas that could injure your lungs. That toxic gas, called ketene, is released when cannabinoid acetates are heated under vaping. In 2019 researchers found ketene to be dangerous and a possible source of the vaping-induced lung injury outbreak in 2020 that caused thousands of people to be hospitalized.
