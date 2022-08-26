ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
13abc.com

TPD: one person shot at local gas station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot at the BP gas station located at the intersection of N. Reynolds and Hill Avenue, Tuesday. The Toledo Police Department responded to a call around 8:45 p.m. According to TPD, the victim was a front-seat passenger in the vehicle. The victim was...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Prosecutors weighing charges in parking lot fight

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is weighing charges after a parking lot fight on Aug. 20 that was caught on camera. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol when he saw a small crowd of people gathered in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet in the 7300 block of Secor Road in Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Patrol#Sylvania#The Toledo Post
WTOL 11

Police identify woman killed by falling tree in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 54-year-old woman died in south Toledo Monday after a tree fell on her as severe thunderstorms passed through the area. The woman, identified Tuesday by Toledo police as Sherri Long, was crushed by a falling tree on Beverly Drive near Copland Boulevard. A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Falling trailer kills man in Defiance

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
DEFIANCE, OH
WTOL 11

71-year-old man arrested after woman shot in north Toledo Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was shot in north Toledo on Monday evening around 6 p.m., according to a report released by Toledo police. Police responded to a call regarding a person shot on the 4100 block of Douglas Road in north Toledo at 6:33 p.m. Upon arriving at the residence, police found a 37-year-old woman shot. Robert Demars, 71, was arrested. Demars allegedly shot the woman in the residence after an altercation between the two individuals.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead after a tree fell on her during Monday night’s storms in Toledo, officials confirm. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday night in the 4000 block of Beverly. “Crews responded a short time later and found that there was an adult patient...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Findlay man charged for resisting arrest in BG

A Findlay man was arrested for resisting arrest and endangering children Friday. At 3:41 p.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer was sitting in a cruiser in the Conneaut Elementary zone on Gustin and Conneaut avenues when he observed a Volvo traveling northbound on Haskins Road. LEADS information showed the...
FINDLAY, OH
CBS Detroit

4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police chase

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people connected to a drive-by shooting were arrested following a police chase that ended in Redford Township on Sunday evening. At about 7:50 p.m., Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional Communication Center and reported that a suspect vehicle was entering Wayne County. Police say Metro South troopers located the pursuit near I-94 Freeway and Greenfield.The suspect vehicle exited at Telegraph and Brighton troopers caught up to the vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit at the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township. According to police, the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Two women stayed inside the suspect vehicle and two men fled on foot. All suspects were taken into custody.No one was injured.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Woman dies after car gets hit by train in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sandusky woman has died after her car was hit by train Friday morning. The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the accident that occurred on Aug. 26 at approximately 8 a.m. SHPP says Erica L. Alley, 36, of Sandusky was driving northbound on Campbell...
SANDUSKY, OH
wtvbam.com

Motorcyclist injured in Hillsdale County Friday afternoon crash

AMBOY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was injured Friday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning vehicle. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. on Pioneer Road north of East Territorial Road. Deputies say 62-year-old Melissa Sue Lipps...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Toledo man accused of fatally strangling woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing murder charges after officials say he strangled a woman, killing her. According to Toledo Police, Andres Pecina III, 39, is behind bars and is facing a murder charge in the death of Erica Cole, 43. Police said officers responded to a...
TOLEDO, OH
MLive

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Three people shot at south Toledo bar Monday morning, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot at a south Toledo bar on Airport Highway early Monday morning, Toledo police claim. Officers were called to a scene at the Recovery Room parking lot around 4 a.m., where they found two people who had been shot. A third victim tried to drive to a nearby Circle K gas station and was found in her vehicle.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy