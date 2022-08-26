Read full article on original website
13abc.com
DASH CAM: OSHP searching for driver who struck patrol car, fled scene
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is seeking assistance with locating the driver of pick-up truck accused of striking a patrol car and fleeing the scene. OSHP says the crash occurred around 1:33 a.m. on Aug. 26. The patrol car had its emergency...
Charges could be filed after fight between two women allegedly sparked when car door hit truck outside Monroe County liquor store
Possible criminal charges are pending after an alleged assault and battery outside of a liquor store near the Michigan-Ohio state line that was allegedly started when a woman’s car door hit another woman’s truck.
13abc.com
TPD: one person shot at local gas station
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot at the BP gas station located at the intersection of N. Reynolds and Hill Avenue, Tuesday. The Toledo Police Department responded to a call around 8:45 p.m. According to TPD, the victim was a front-seat passenger in the vehicle. The victim was...
13abc.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Prosecutors weighing charges in parking lot fight
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is weighing charges after a parking lot fight on Aug. 20 that was caught on camera. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol when he saw a small crowd of people gathered in the parking lot of Liquor Cabinet in the 7300 block of Secor Road in Lambertville.
Police identify woman killed by falling tree in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 54-year-old woman died in south Toledo Monday after a tree fell on her as severe thunderstorms passed through the area. The woman, identified Tuesday by Toledo police as Sherri Long, was crushed by a falling tree on Beverly Drive near Copland Boulevard. A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
13abc.com
Falling trailer kills man in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was killed in Defiance Monday when a trailer fell on top of him, according to authorities. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office said family members found Robert Hurst, 62, after a trailer fell on him on Walnut Grove Road in Defiance. Officials said the incident was a farming accident.
71-year-old man arrested after woman shot in north Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was shot in north Toledo on Monday evening around 6 p.m., according to a report released by Toledo police. Police responded to a call regarding a person shot on the 4100 block of Douglas Road in north Toledo at 6:33 p.m. Upon arriving at the residence, police found a 37-year-old woman shot. Robert Demars, 71, was arrested. Demars allegedly shot the woman in the residence after an altercation between the two individuals.
13abc.com
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman is dead after a tree fell on her during Monday night’s storms in Toledo, officials confirm. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday night in the 4000 block of Beverly. “Crews responded a short time later and found that there was an adult patient...
sent-trib.com
Findlay man charged for resisting arrest in BG
A Findlay man was arrested for resisting arrest and endangering children Friday. At 3:41 p.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer was sitting in a cruiser in the Conneaut Elementary zone on Gustin and Conneaut avenues when he observed a Volvo traveling northbound on Haskins Road. LEADS information showed the...
4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police chase
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people connected to a drive-by shooting were arrested following a police chase that ended in Redford Township on Sunday evening. At about 7:50 p.m., Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional Communication Center and reported that a suspect vehicle was entering Wayne County. Police say Metro South troopers located the pursuit near I-94 Freeway and Greenfield.The suspect vehicle exited at Telegraph and Brighton troopers caught up to the vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit at the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township. According to police, the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Two women stayed inside the suspect vehicle and two men fled on foot. All suspects were taken into custody.No one was injured.
13abc.com
Woman dies after car gets hit by train in Sandusky
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sandusky woman has died after her car was hit by train Friday morning. The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the accident that occurred on Aug. 26 at approximately 8 a.m. SHPP says Erica L. Alley, 36, of Sandusky was driving northbound on Campbell...
wtvbam.com
Motorcyclist injured in Hillsdale County Friday afternoon crash
AMBOY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Hillsdale man was injured Friday afternoon when his motorcycle was struck by a turning vehicle. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at about 1:45 p.m. on Pioneer Road north of East Territorial Road. Deputies say 62-year-old Melissa Sue Lipps...
13abc.com
Toledo man accused of fatally strangling woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is facing murder charges after officials say he strangled a woman, killing her. According to Toledo Police, Andres Pecina III, 39, is behind bars and is facing a murder charge in the death of Erica Cole, 43. Police said officers responded to a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man wanted for stealing snowmobiles, trailers from Monroe County storage facility, police say
DUNDEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a man accused of stealing snowmobiles and trailers from a Monroe County storage facility during a “series of crimes” over the past month. Officials said the man was pulled over around 6:30 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 28) while driving a...
Woman killed in Sandusky train crash
The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is investigating a fatal train crash that happened in the city Friday morning.
1 person shot at Southland mall in Taylor
Taylor police say one person was shot and injured at Southland Center on Tuesday afternoon after a dispute between groups.
hometownstations.com
Hancock METRICH executes search warrant, finds 111 grams of suspected methamphetamine
8/30/22 Press Release from the Hancock METRICH Enforcement Unit: On 8/29/2022 at approximately 2250 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at 206 Western Ave., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded 111 grams...
wlen.com
Crime Stoppers: Suspected Monroe County Trailer Thief has also struck in Lenawee
Lenawee County, MI – The suspected trailer thief that Monroe County law enforcement have been looking for has, apparently, also struck here in Lenawee County. Crime Stoppers of Lenawee says that several agencies have taken reports this month of various trailers being stolen. The suspect vehicle is described as...
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Three people shot at south Toledo bar Monday morning, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot at a south Toledo bar on Airport Highway early Monday morning, Toledo police claim. Officers were called to a scene at the Recovery Room parking lot around 4 a.m., where they found two people who had been shot. A third victim tried to drive to a nearby Circle K gas station and was found in her vehicle.
