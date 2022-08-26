ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Best NRFI and YRFI Bets Today (Astros vs Rangers Among Three Matchups to Target)

After a no-sweat clean sweep in yesterday's No Run First Inning (NRFI) and Yes Run First Inning (YRFI) bets, I'm riding high, folks!. We've got some extra change in our pockets and there's no better way to use it than to go right back for more. It's Wednesday, so there's games sprinkled throughout the afternoon into the evening, which means we can keep the good vibes rolling all day.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

FanSided

279K+
Followers
528K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy