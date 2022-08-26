ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Miami Dolphins PS and waivers: Two names to keep an eye on

The NFL and the Miami Dolphins will begin adding to their practice squads today and could add players to the 53 via waivers. There are two players that stand out as potential additions today and while Miami may have more concerning needs, both players have a connection and could fit into what Miami is trying to do.
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1

The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
Pittsburgh Steelers roster cuts tracker: 53-man roster moves (UPDATED)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have some tough decisions to make on roster cut day, as Mike Tomlin and Co. look to trim their group down to 53 players. The Steelers quarterback competition has taken home most of the headlines during training camp, and for good reason. Mitch Trubisky seems the likely winner given he was the team’s biggest free-agent signing, while Kenny Pickett will back him up as Pittsburgh’s first-round draft pick.
3 bold predictions for Vikings 2022 season

The Purple Gang is coming off consecutive losing campaigns. But the Minnesota Vikings are in different hands these days. What can be expected this season?. The last time the Minnesota Vikings reached the postseason was 2019. The club wound up stunning the New Orleans Saints in overtime at the Superdome in the Wild Card round before being pushed around by the eventual NFC champion San Fransisco 49ers in California.
Alabama Football: A relaxed and confident Nick Saban

An initial look at the 2022 Alabama Crimson Tide is a couple of days away. On Wednesday, Nick Saban gave some solid indications of what to expect from his 16th Alabama football team. One thing Crimson Tide fans will notice is not so much what Nick Saban said, but how...
3 Cubs free agents who won’t be back next season and why

These three Chicago Cubs free agents don’t fit well enough into next year’s plan to return in 2023. The 2022 season is winding down for the Chicago Cubs with most of the focus on what lies ahead. They were never meant to be much more successful than they have been this year. From the start of the year, they didn’t look like the same powerful club they were only a few seasons ago with a young core of star players.
