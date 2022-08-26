Read full article on original website
Related
Best Place to Live in Minnesota? This Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Tornado Watch in Effect Until Midnight
The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for a large portion of central and southern Minnesota in effect until midnight tonight. The Tornado Watch includes Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, Rice, Scott, Steele, and Waseca counties (+more) in southern Minnesota. A Tornado Watch means that severe thunderstorms capable of...
Lawsuit Over 2020 Mayo Clinic Data Breach ‘Resolved’
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a settlement has been reached in at least one of the lawsuits that were filed against Mayo Clinic after it disclosed a significant data breach two years ago. Olmsted County Court records indicate the class action lawsuit filed by Amanda Bloxton-Kippoloa and Chelsea...
Faribault Mayor Wants CR 39 Interchange Off I-35
Kevin Voracek, Faribault Mayor, during a visit on KDHL this week again endorsed the idea of having a interchange constructed just south of Faribault off County Road 39. For years I have been vocal about the lunacy of having a half interchange off Highway 21 in Faribault. Yes it is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Possibility for Severe Storms Prompt Flood Watch for Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The possibility of 3-4 inches of rain for some areas has prompted the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Rochester and surrounding communities in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. The Flood Watch begins at 10 p.m. Saturday and is scheduled to end at...
Man Charged With Abduction and Cannon Falls High Speed Chase
Cannon Falls, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Multiple felony charges were filed today against a Minneapolis man accused of abducting the woman and leading Cannon Falls Police on a high-speed chase. 25-year-old Daquairius Black was arraigned in Goodhue County Court on kidnapping, false imprisonment fleeing police and illegal possession of a...
Motorcyclist Airlifted After Alcohol-Involved Crash Near Faribault
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Burnsville man had to be airlifted from the scene of a motorcycle crash in the Faribault area Thursday night. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates 31-year-old Jake Gumphrey was traveling on eastbound Hwy. 21 when he crashed and was thrown from the motorcycle northwest of Faribault around 8 p.m. The report describes Gumphrey’s injuries as non-life-threatening.
Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cash Wise Foods Bags New High Score, Assists Youth 1st
The contingent of cornhole throwers from Cash Wise Foods improved on their score from a year earlier in the Townsquare Media Charity Challenge/bean bag toss at the Steele County Free Fair. Though they still lost their game to the duo from Poly Pak Plastics of Medford, the important aspect of the event was to promote and support local charitable organizations.
Cannon Falls Most Equitable School District in Minnesota
WalletHub scored 329 school districts in Minnesota based on two metrics, average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. The results put Cannon Falls at the head of the class in terms of equitable funding. Owatonna Public School ranked 6th, Lewiston-Altura 7th, Stewartville 11th, Chatfield 15th, Maple River 16th, Alden-Conger 19th, Tri-City United 51st.
Cannon Falls Man Transporting 35 YMCA Campers Arrested for DWI
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Cannon Falls man is facing multiple DWI-related charges for allegedly driving a charter bus transporting dozens of children while he was drunk. A criminal complaint filed in Carlton County Court indicates 49-year-old Patrick Bullard was behind the wheel of a bus that was pulled over by State Troopers on I-35 in an area south of Duluth late Sunday morning. The traffic stop was in response to a report that a charter bus was being driven from “shoulder to shoulder and almost into the ditch” along the freeway. The court document says the troopers, after locating the bus, also saw it drive across a lane of traffic onto the shoulder.
Southern Minnesota “Political” House up for Auction
If you look at the Zillow website enough you will find some fairly odd things on there. Sometimes there is a swimming pool in the middle of the house that seems like it should be a living room, there could be a "barbie house", or some other sort of retro home that never got out of the 60s or 70s and now seems "cool" again. Or maybe a nice little friendly ghost that shows up in some of the posted photos. Or, you could run across this one that is up for auction in Waseca.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Webster Advances to Final Weekend Dundas Ends Season
The Webster Sox are trying to make the most of their first trip to the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State Amateur tournament. The Sox edged the Monticello Polecats 6-5 in Dundas today. Current Winona State pitcher, junior Peter Tveite scattered 4 hits over 8 innings with 1 run allowed...
Rollover Crash Injures Cannon Falls Man
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Dodge County Wednesday afternoon sent a Cannon Falls man to the hospital. 47-year-old Phillip Elwood was the lone occupant of a vehicle traveling east on Hwy. 30 east of Blooming Prairie when he lost control of his vehicle as he navigated a curve around 5:45 p.m. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates the vehicle then went off the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop.
Car Once Owned by Hollywood Star Spotted at Steele County Fair
Thousands of fairgoers walked through the Auto Museum Building during the recent Steele County Free Fair. The theme in 2022 was convertibles. Those who read the back stories posted with each vehicle left with a great deal of knowledge. If you noticed the 1967 Cadillac DeVille in the back corner, you could have read about its famous owner.
Power 96
Faribault, MN
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://power96radio.com
Comments / 0