2 dead, back of home collapses when fire tears through house in New Jersey
Firefighters responded to reports of heavy fire at a home on Hamburg Turnpike in Bloomingdale around 8 a.m. and arrived to find the home fully engulfed.
2 women found dead in N.J. house fire, authorities say
Two women were found dead inside a burning home Tuesday morning in Bloomingdale, authorities said. Firefighters made the discovery after they responded to the house fire on Hamburg Turnpike, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecutor’s office did not release more information. It was...
Earthquake felt and heard in Rockaway, NJ
The U.S. Geological Service has confirmed an earthquake in the Whit Meadow Lake section of Rockaway Township in Morris County Tuesday Evening. Many people in the area reported hearing a loud 'boom,' and feeling the ground shake for about 30 seconds. Just after 5 p.m. people started reporting they heard...
Investigation underway after toddler found dead in car in Franklin Township
Officials are investigating the death of a young child found in a car in New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon.
Popular NJ Doc ID'd As Motorcyclist Killed In PA Crash
The head doctor and founder of two popular medical facilities in New Jersey has died in a motorcycle crash in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Doctor Dimitry Rabkin, 59, of Cliffside Park, NJ, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash by a deputy coroner with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office at 4:19 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.
N.J. man charged with stealing LGBTQ pride flags, tossing them in river
A 30-year-old New Jersey man was charged with bias intimidation and theft after LGBTQ pride flags reported stolen in Frenchtown over the weekend were found in the Delaware River, authorities said. The flags were stolen on Saturday night and found by a resident the next morning, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s...
Woman charged with DWI in crash that left off-duty Jersey City police officer with burns
The driver who ran through road flares and crashed into vehicles involved in an earlier crash, sparking a fire and injuring an off-duty Jersey City police officer on Aug. 25 has been charged with drunken driving and other motor vehicle violations. Samanta Harmond, 29, of East Orange, was cited by...
Hoboken man charged in ‘construction noise’ rage incident
A Hoboken man who got into a dispute with a construction crew on Hudson Street Monday morning over what time work can commence was charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses after he brandished a rifle-style BB gun, Hoboken Lt. Jonathan Mecka said. The incident on Hudson Street between Fifth...
Pizzeria known for 1 of N.J.’s greatest pies announces plans to close
New Jersey, which is home to some of the country’s best pizzerias, will soon lose a great one. Tavolino Pizzeria of Wallington at 435 Paterson Ave. recently took to Instagram to announce plans to shutter. “It is with great sadness that we announce we are closing our doors on...
3 Jersey City men charged with stealing building materials from Bayonne construction site
Three Jersey City men were arrested late Thursday night after Bayonne police caught them with metal beams taken from a construction site on the Peninsula at Bayonne Harbor, authorities said. Taknaigi Z. Townsend, 19, Tymir D. Wilcher, 27, and Domonic J. Watson, 31, were charged with burglary and theft, Bayonne...
Massive Multi-Car Fire Under Investigation In Sussex County (PHOTOS)
Officials in Sussex County are investigating the cause of a massive fire that ripped through several vehicles in a local parking lot over the weekend. The Hardyston Township Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to the blaze in the employee parking lot at 3 Wild Turkey Way just after 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, the squad said.
Devastating Family Tragedy In Upstate New York: 2 Dead, 1 Fighting For Life
A family vacation in the Hudson Valley has turned into a major tragedy. New Yorkers are now helping the family. On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported three people were pulled from a lake in the Catskills after drowning. In a tragic update, we've learned two people are dead, including an 18-year-old. A 21-year-old is fighting for her life.
focushillsboro.com
Holy Wedding Fail! Guests Had To Leave A Nj Venue That Was On Fire
A couple who were about to get married and have their reception at one of the most highly regarded locations in the state of New Jersey was forced to flee for their lives along with all of their guests. It occurred on Thursday evening at about six o’clock at The Rockleigh, which is located in Bergen County.
Child Struck By Vehicle On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A child was struck by a vehicle on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The accident was reported before 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29 on Main Street in Keansburg, initial reports said. The child suffered an arm injury, an unconfirmed report said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.
Woodbridge Victim Killed In Overnight Rahway Hit-Run: Police
A Woodbridge Township resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Rahway, authorities said. The unidentified individual was found at the intersection of St. George’s and W. Inman avenues around 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Rahway Police Sgt. Michael Daikalo said. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
WILD CHASE: Masked Carjackers Ram Police Cruiser, Civilian Vehicles On Route 46
Three carjackers were captured following a wild chase in which they rammed a Wayne police cruiser and several civilian vehicles on Route 46, authorities said. It began shortly after Montville police issued an alert for two vehicles, one of which had just been taken by thieves in ski masks, shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
2-year-old girl died after being left in vehicle on hot day, prosecutors say
A 2-year-old girl who died Tuesday in Somerset County had been left in a vehicle for an unspecified length of time as outdoor temperatures reached 90 degrees, authorities said. Police responded to an emergency call around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at a residence on Summerall Road in Franklin Township, according to...
Police: 2 people injured in hit-and-run crash at Edison car show
Two people are recovering from injuries they sustained when they were struck by an out-of-control driver who then left the scene of a car show in Edison.
Magnitude-2.3 Earthquake Hits Morris County in NJ
A magnitude-2.3 earthquake struck parts of northern New Jersey Tuesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake hit around 5:14 p.m., and lasted about 30 seconds, according to a USGS official. The entire event likely passed in less than a minute and struck less than three miles west of Morris Plains, in Morris County, and was about three miles below ground.
The freshest and friendliest coffee shop in North Jersey
I found myself in the Hackensack area this weekend visiting a friend. I remembered there is a great coffee shop not too far away in Hasbrouck Heights. The coffee shop I’m talking about is Roast’d. It has been frequently recommended to me by listeners and locals. This place...
