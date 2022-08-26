Read full article on original website
Related
Toronto-Bound Dark Satire ‘Charcoal’ Debuts Teaser Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
Carolina Markowicz’s dark satire “Charcoal,” which world premieres on Sept. 11 at Toronto Film Festival, has debuted its teaser trailer with Variety (below). World sales are being handled by Urban Sales. The film, which plays in the festival’s Platform section, centers on a poor family living in...
Latto’s ‘It’s Givin’ Video Is Giving Cameos
Atlanta rapper Latto has enlisted a litany of friends and stars — including Flo Milli and Chloë and Halle Bailey — for the new music video for “It’s Givin.”. The Chandler Lass-directed visual follows Latto and co. as they execute some expert choreography, enjoy a photoshoot, and light up a dreary office space. Along with Flo Milli and the Baileys, the video features appearances from Angie Martinez, Ella Mai, Jordyn Woods, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Reginae Carter, Tabitha Brown, and more.
This Ain’t No Picnic Festival Blurs Genres and Generations at the Rose Bowl: Concert Review
The Brookside Golf Club at the Rose Bowl has seen a lot of foot traffic over the last few months, much of it unrelated to the sport. The expansive course has become a convenient setting for several music festivals and cultural events, including This Ain’t No Picnic, which touched down in Pasadena this past weekend.
