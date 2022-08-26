Read full article on original website
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
An Ohio congressman caught the ire of left-leaning Twitter users on Monday after a seemingly-innocuous tweet about “working hard” and paying your bills.Maybe because the congressman in question is one of Donald Trump’s most vocal allies in the US House.Jim Jordan posted the tweet on Monday morning, writing that “In Real America, you work hard, pay your bills, and provide for your family. Isn’t that how it should be?”The otherwise unremarkable message was mocked by Democrats over the seeming hypocrisy of Mr Jordan’s belief in “working hard” given his support for Mr Trump, who has publicly used the bankruptcy...
The House Judiciary Committee Twitter account, which lists Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as its ranking member, overlooked a “huge threat” in a sea of classified documents and Twitter users told them to take a closer look on Wednesday. The Twitter feed weighed in on a picture grabbed from...
Marriage is a massive commitment to make, and one that some people may rush into before they truly know their spouse. The honeymoon phase of a relationship may seem appealing, but when that fades away, a person’s true colors come to light.
PORT CHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Several live lizards were wrongly delivered to a residence in a village north of New York City. “Needless to say the addressee was quite startled when they opened the box,” Port Chester police wrote on Facebook. Police received the call about the reptiles...
Dedicated members of The Wing, the embattled, formerly women’s-only co-working collective that launched in NYC’s Flatiron District in 2017, were startled on Wednesday to receive an email informing them that all of The Wing’s locations would be shutting down, effective immediately. “The operating environment since reopening our six current locations of The Wing, 14 months ago has continued to prove extremely challenging,” The Wing’s email to members, reviewed by The Daily Beast, reads. “With the backdrop of the Covid pandemic and increasing global economic challenges, we have been unable to recover and grow the level of active membership and event...
