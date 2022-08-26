ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Fightful

New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 8/29 WWE Raw

The long chapter to crown a new set of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions has come to a close. On the August 29 edition of WWE Raw, in the finals of the tournament that was being held to crown new champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah scored a stunning upset when they defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. On their path to the finals, Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Shotzi and Xia Li in the first round. They then defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to clinch a spot in the finals.
Fightful

Wardlow Is Ready To Show He Can Perform, Doesn't Think He's Brought Respect He Wanted To AEW TNT Title

Wardlow became AEW TNT Champion on the July 6 episode of AEW Dynamite when he defeated Scorpio Sky in a street fight. After winning the title, Wardow said he wanted to bring back the open challenge, which has yet to happen consistently. At AEW All Out, Wardlow won't be defending the title as he'll be in trios action, teaming with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) against Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) & Jay Lethal.
Fightful

"Daddy Magic" Matt Menard And "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker Re-Sign With All Elite Wrestling; Details

Great news for an All Elite Wrestling tag team that has made a big splash. Fightful Select has learned that the team of 2point0 have signed AEW contract extensions. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard, formerly Chase Parker and Matt Lee, joined AEW on August 4, 2021 before being announced as signing full-time deals on August 19 of that year. Since then, they've been involved in several major stories and joined the Jericho Appreciation Society.
Fightful

Christopher Daniels Says 'Everything Is Going Fine' In AEW

Christopher Daniels weighs in on the backstage environment in AEW. AEW reportedly held a backstage talent meeting on Wednesday, August 24 to discuss multiple topics including working as a team, the lines of communication, and who the talent can talk to. The talent meeting was held in light of recent reports regarding CM Punk calling out Hangman Page in an unplanned part of his promo on Dynamite. Before and after the talent meeting, new reports came out regarding Thunder Rosa's heat with Britt Baker and an altercation between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara.
Fightful

Roman Reigns Comments On Reaching Two Years As WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns' reign as the WWE Universal Champion has reached two full years, and "The Tribal Chief" took a moment to acknowledge this remarkable run. On August 30, 2020, Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to win the title, and he has held it ever since. He has defended the gold against stars like Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Edge, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar. At WrestleMania 38, he beat Lesnar to win the WWE Championship and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
Fightful

Aussie Open Look Back On Competing On AEW TV Ahead Of Forbidden Door

Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) are having a breakout year, and they stepped into the spotlight in AEW on the road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The duo appeared on television several times, including the June 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, where they faced Orange Cassidy, Trent Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero.
Fightful

Mims Wants To Get 'Poetic Justice' By Beating Tyrus

Mims wants to defeat Tyrus and get some poetic justice. The NWA star previously suffered several injuries, including a concussion and a dislocated shoulder, during a match against Tyrus at the Alwayz Ready event in June. He returned to the ring at NWA 74 and lost to EC3 in a singles match.
Fightful

Ricochet Returns To NXT On 8/30, Issues Challenge For North American Title Match At Worlds Collide

Ricochet wants to be the one and only NXT North American Champion. Coming into the August 30 episode of WWE NXT 2.0, North American Champion Carmelo Hayes was furious with his lack of a match at NXT Worlds Collide. Carmelo decided that he would end the show by addressing this issue and stated that he would not be appearing at the event. That sentiment did not last for long.
