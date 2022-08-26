Read full article on original website
NWA 74 - Night 2 (8/28) Results: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus, Kamille vs. Max The Impaler, More
NWA 74 - Night 2 (8/28) Results. Doug Williams and Rhett Titus went to a time limit draw in a Submission Match. Queen Bee Match Part 1: Madi, Missa Kate, & Natalia Markova defeated Jennacide, KiLynn King, & Taya Valkyrie. Queen Bee Match Part 2: Natalya Markova defeated Missa Kate...
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 8/29 WWE Raw
The long chapter to crown a new set of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions has come to a close. On the August 29 edition of WWE Raw, in the finals of the tournament that was being held to crown new champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah scored a stunning upset when they defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. On their path to the finals, Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Shotzi and Xia Li in the first round. They then defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville to clinch a spot in the finals.
Wardlow Is Ready To Show He Can Perform, Doesn't Think He's Brought Respect He Wanted To AEW TNT Title
Wardlow became AEW TNT Champion on the July 6 episode of AEW Dynamite when he defeated Scorpio Sky in a street fight. After winning the title, Wardow said he wanted to bring back the open challenge, which has yet to happen consistently. At AEW All Out, Wardlow won't be defending the title as he'll be in trios action, teaming with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) against Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) & Jay Lethal.
Changes To Dark Matches, Other Backstage Notes, Producers From WWE Raw & SD August 15-19
Fightful has learned the following notes and producers from Raw & SD!. - Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop: Shawn Daivari. - Mustafa Ali & Cedric Alexander vs. Miz & Ciampa: Adam Pearce. - Drew McIntyre promo: Michael Hayes. - Riddle Interview/Seth Rollins segment: Jason Jordan. -...
"Daddy Magic" Matt Menard And "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker Re-Sign With All Elite Wrestling; Details
Great news for an All Elite Wrestling tag team that has made a big splash. Fightful Select has learned that the team of 2point0 have signed AEW contract extensions. Angelo Parker and Matt Menard, formerly Chase Parker and Matt Lee, joined AEW on August 4, 2021 before being announced as signing full-time deals on August 19 of that year. Since then, they've been involved in several major stories and joined the Jericho Appreciation Society.
Trevor Murdoch Recalls Being Offered A ‘Val Venis Job’ By WWE In 2011
Trevor Murdoch recalls working some dark matches for WWE in 2011. While Trevor Murdoch’s WWE run is largely defined by his time as a tag team competitor alongside Lance Cade, there was a brief time in 2011 when he returned to the company to work some dark matches. Speaking...
Riddle Gets His First Name Back On 8/29 WWE Raw, Gets Made Fun Of For Being Divorced
After being without his first name for nearly two years, Riddle officially reverted back to the Matt Riddle name on the August 29, 2022 edition of WWE Raw. The name change was quietly introduced during Riddle's promo segment with Seth Rollins. At the same time, WWE's Twitter account referred to Riddle as Matt Riddle in a recap of the segment.
Worlds Collide Go Home! WWE NXT 8/30/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of absolutely silliness. Get sour with us.
Rey Mysterio Episode Of A&E Biography Viewership Up From Edge Episode, WWE Rivals Viewership Also Up
The numbers are in for WWE on A&E on August 28. Showbuzz Daily reports the episode of A&E Biography: WWE Legends based on Rey Mysterio drew 444,000 viewers. This number is down from the 453,000 viewers the episode focusing on Edge drew the previous Sunday. The Mysterio episode posted a...
Christopher Daniels Says 'Everything Is Going Fine' In AEW
Christopher Daniels weighs in on the backstage environment in AEW. AEW reportedly held a backstage talent meeting on Wednesday, August 24 to discuss multiple topics including working as a team, the lines of communication, and who the talent can talk to. The talent meeting was held in light of recent reports regarding CM Punk calling out Hangman Page in an unplanned part of his promo on Dynamite. Before and after the talent meeting, new reports came out regarding Thunder Rosa's heat with Britt Baker and an altercation between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara.
Good Brothers Talk IMPACT Contracts, WWE, Japan, More | 2022 Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to The Good Brothers about their contracts and more!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Roman Reigns Comments On Reaching Two Years As WWE Universal Champion
Roman Reigns' reign as the WWE Universal Champion has reached two full years, and "The Tribal Chief" took a moment to acknowledge this remarkable run. On August 30, 2020, Reigns defeated Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to win the title, and he has held it ever since. He has defended the gold against stars like Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Edge, Daniel Bryan, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar. At WrestleMania 38, he beat Lesnar to win the WWE Championship and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
Wardlow: I Showed Up To AEW Double Or Nothing 2022 Not Knowing If I Was Wrestling
The last time fans saw MJF in competition was at AEW Double or Nothing when he was quickly defeated by Wardlow. MJF was stretchered out of the arena following his defeat, but returned on AEW Dynamite to cut his infamous promo where he begged Tony Khan to fire him. The...
Finn Balor: I Pitched Going To NXT UK In 2021, But They Needed To Renegotiate My Contract
Finn Balor finished up his second run with NXT in May when he lost the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross. Balor returned to the main roster in July, joining WWE SmackDown and starting a feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Balor...
Aussie Open Look Back On Competing On AEW TV Ahead Of Forbidden Door
Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) are having a breakout year, and they stepped into the spotlight in AEW on the road to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The duo appeared on television several times, including the June 22 episode of AEW Dynamite, where they faced Orange Cassidy, Trent Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero.
Shayna Baszler On WWE Regime Change: You're Seeing Girls Get More Time To Tell Stories And Do Matches
Shayna Baszler has become one of the top talents on WWE SmackDown since Triple H took over as head of creative at the end of July. She won a WWE SmackDown Women's Title #1 Contendership Gauntlet on the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown and is now set to challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle.
Mims Wants To Get 'Poetic Justice' By Beating Tyrus
Mims wants to defeat Tyrus and get some poetic justice. The NWA star previously suffered several injuries, including a concussion and a dislocated shoulder, during a match against Tyrus at the Alwayz Ready event in June. He returned to the ring at NWA 74 and lost to EC3 in a singles match.
8/29 WWE Raw Viewership Increases For Third Consecutive Week, Demo Rating Also Up
WWE Raw viewership is in for 8/29. Showbuzz Daily reports that WWE Raw on August 29 averaged 2.107 million viewers, which is up from last week's total of 2.005 million viewers. This viewership number is the highest number the show has drawn since August 1. Monday's episode scored a 0.59...
AJ Lee Is Taking It Slow With Her Wrestling Return: Let's Start With Commentary And Producing WOW
Not so fast, says AJ Lee in regards to her wrestling return. AJ Lee’s story in professional wrestling is one of doing things her way and that's exactly how she left the industry, retiring quietly after the Monday Night Raw following WrestleMania 31 in 2015. Now, AJ Mendez is...
Ricochet Returns To NXT On 8/30, Issues Challenge For North American Title Match At Worlds Collide
Ricochet wants to be the one and only NXT North American Champion. Coming into the August 30 episode of WWE NXT 2.0, North American Champion Carmelo Hayes was furious with his lack of a match at NXT Worlds Collide. Carmelo decided that he would end the show by addressing this issue and stated that he would not be appearing at the event. That sentiment did not last for long.
