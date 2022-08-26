Read full article on original website
Montana wildfire update for Aug. 29
Several large wildfires in Montana were contained last week, while wildfire officials and crews are still managing other fires in various areas of the state. On Sunday, the Helena – Lewis & Clark National Forest announced over social media that officials were responding to a fire that ignited on Mount Helena. The public was asked to avoid the area until further notice and make room for emergency personnel on roadways responding to the fire. The city of Helena announced that the fire was quickly contained, and mop-up began shortly after responding to the fire. Fire crews remained on site overnight to ensure the fire was contained.
Have a picnic in honor of National Eat Outside Day!
August 31 is National Eat Outside Day, a perfect excuse to enjoy a meal outdoors, much like our ancestors did long ago. National Today says humans have always eaten outside and was often associated with hunting. At one point, it was common to feast outside under large tents after a day’s worth of hunting. Americans during the late 1700s to 1800s created pleasure gardens, a private outdoor space for families to enjoy taking a walk, playing games, or enjoying a meal outdoors.
Montana FWP seek public comment on new proposals
Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks announced Friday that they request public comment for several new proposals going to the Fish and Wildlife Commission in October. The news release said public comment on the proposals is available until September 22. Six proposals are included that seek public comment, the first being...
Drive safe this Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day weekend can be potentially dangerous on roadways, with more fatalities happening on labor day weekend nationwide. Montana law enforcement is well aware of this and is taking steps to try and diminish these dangers. According to the Montana Department of Transportation, law enforcement agencies across the state are...
