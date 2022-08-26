ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 1

Garden State high school football made a return last week and back in action were some of North Jersey’s best. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, No. 2 Bergen Catholic, No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 8 Irvington, No. 12 Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 Delbarton and No. 17 West Morris were on the field and five additional teams in NJ.com Top 20 will take it for the first time this weekend.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Who are top girls soccer midfielders to watch across the state in 2022?

The girls soccer season kicks off next Thursday and NJ Advance Media is featuring some of the top playmakers who are back this fall. This list includes players from every inch of New Jersey, highlighting returning stars as well as breaking down midfielders with a chance to really break out this season.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports
NJ.com

Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey hoops stars dominate latest ESPN rankings

Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey high school hoops stars dominate the latest recruiting rankings from ESPN.com. In the Class of 2023, the Garden State has three of the top five prospects, with the uncommitted Wagner at No. 1, Roselle Catholic forward and Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako at No. 4 and Camden big man Aaron Bradshaw at No. 5. All three play for the NJ Scholars Nike EYBL team that competed in Peach Jam last month.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
207K+
Followers
118K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy