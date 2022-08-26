Read full article on original website
HS football Top 20 for Aug. 29, 2022: New rankings after an eventful Week 0
Week 0 is in the books and it was one of the earliest and longest starts to the Garden State high school football season in recent memory. Games were played on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for a grand total of 56 contests.
HS Football: North Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 1
Garden State high school football made a return last week and back in action were some of North Jersey’s best. No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, No. 2 Bergen Catholic, No. 3 St. Peter’s Prep, No. 5 St. Joseph (Mont.), No. 8 Irvington, No. 12 Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 Delbarton and No. 17 West Morris were on the field and five additional teams in NJ.com Top 20 will take it for the first time this weekend.
Big North Conference girls soccer midfielders to watch in 2022
The middle of the field is where momentum swings and there are some stars coming back this fall all around the state. Check out the list below to see some of the top midfielders who return in the Big North Conference.
Who are top girls soccer midfielders to watch across the state in 2022?
The girls soccer season kicks off next Thursday and NJ Advance Media is featuring some of the top playmakers who are back this fall. This list includes players from every inch of New Jersey, highlighting returning stars as well as breaking down midfielders with a chance to really break out this season.
Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey hoops stars dominate latest ESPN rankings
Led by Camden’s D.J. Wagner, New Jersey high school hoops stars dominate the latest recruiting rankings from ESPN.com. In the Class of 2023, the Garden State has three of the top five prospects, with the uncommitted Wagner at No. 1, Roselle Catholic forward and Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako at No. 4 and Camden big man Aaron Bradshaw at No. 5. All three play for the NJ Scholars Nike EYBL team that competed in Peach Jam last month.
Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League girls soccer midfielders to watch in 2022
The middle of the field is where momentum swings and there are some stars coming back this fall all around the state. Check out the list below to see some of the top midfielders who return in the Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League.
