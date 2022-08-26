Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
SFGate
Teri Hatcher, James Tupper to Star as High School Sweethearts in Hallmark’s Fall Romance ‘Mid-Love Crisis’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Teri Hatcher and James Tupper will star as former high school sweethearts in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original movie “Mid-Love Crisis,” premiering this fall. Brian Markinson, June Laporte and Matreya Scarrwener also star. Hatcher portrays Mindy, a single mom approaching her 50th birthday who “realizes she’s in the...
SFGate
‘Rings of Power’: Inside Owain Arthur’s 16-Piece Beard Transformation
It took a village — and several hours a day — to transform “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” actor Owain Arthur into Prince Durin IV for the Amazon Prime Video series launching Sept. 2. The Peter Jackson films based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s...
Remembering Princess Diana, 25 years after her tragic death at 36
There is no doubt that Princess Diana has had a meaningful impact, not just throughout her life, but also following her tragic death at 36. Inspiring new generations, the beloved icon left a lasting legacy. It was late August 1997, when Princess Diana prepared to start a new chapter...
SFGate
Latto’s ‘It’s Givin’ Video Is Giving Cameos
Atlanta rapper Latto has enlisted a litany of friends and stars — including Flo Milli and Chloë and Halle Bailey — for the new music video for “It’s Givin.”. The Chandler Lass-directed visual follows Latto and co. as they execute some expert choreography, enjoy a photoshoot, and light up a dreary office space. Along with Flo Milli and the Baileys, the video features appearances from Angie Martinez, Ella Mai, Jordyn Woods, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Reginae Carter, Tabitha Brown, and more.
Ezra Miller Won’t Be Cut from ‘Dalíland,’ Says Director: ‘Nothing Bad Happened During Our Filming’
Ezra Miller had no issues on the set of TIFF closing night premiere “Dalíland,” as the persistence of memory goes to show. Director Mary Harron (“American Psycho”) had Miller, who stars as a younger version of Salvador Dalí in the movie, in mind for over a decade to star in the biopic. “At that point, the producers and everyone were saying, ‘Well, you can’t cast them because they’re not a big enough star,'” Harron told Vanity Fair. “And then a year later they were too big a star and had to drop out because they got ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and then later...
SFGate
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Review Roundup: A ‘Rich’ and ‘Astounding’ Spectacle With ‘Potential’
As Variety chief TV critic Caroline Framke wrote in her review: “It’s safe to say that Amazon throwing the weight of its coffers at this property has resulted in a perfectly winning adaptation that unfolds swashbuckling adventures with clear reverence and affection for the considerable mythos behind it.”
Khloé Kardashian Gave A Glimpse Into Her Life As A Mom Of Two
"It's super scary, but I take my job very seriously."
SFGate
This Ain’t No Picnic Festival Blurs Genres and Generations at the Rose Bowl: Concert Review
The Brookside Golf Club at the Rose Bowl has seen a lot of foot traffic over the last few months, much of it unrelated to the sport. The expansive course has become a convenient setting for several music festivals and cultural events, including This Ain’t No Picnic, which touched down in Pasadena this past weekend.
Jeff Garlin's character killed off in 'The Goldbergs'
When "The Goldbergs" returns to ABC in September for its 10th season, one character will be missing.
