Los Angeles, CA

survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
SFGate

Latto’s ‘It’s Givin’ Video Is Giving Cameos

Atlanta rapper Latto has enlisted a litany of friends and stars — including Flo Milli and Chloë and Halle Bailey — for the new music video for “It’s Givin.”. The Chandler Lass-directed visual follows Latto and co. as they execute some expert choreography, enjoy a photoshoot, and light up a dreary office space. Along with Flo Milli and the Baileys, the video features appearances from Angie Martinez, Ella Mai, Jordyn Woods, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Reginae Carter, Tabitha Brown, and more.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Ezra Miller Won’t Be Cut from ‘Dalíland,’ Says Director: ‘Nothing Bad Happened During Our Filming’

Ezra Miller had no issues on the set of TIFF closing night premiere “Dalíland,” as the persistence of memory goes to show. Director Mary Harron (“American Psycho”) had Miller, who stars as a younger version of Salvador Dalí in the movie, in mind for over a decade to star in the biopic. “At that point, the producers and everyone were saying, ‘Well, you can’t cast them because they’re not a big enough star,'” Harron told Vanity Fair. “And then a year later they were too big a star and had to drop out because they got ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ and then later...
MOVIES
