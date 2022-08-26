ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kherson: 'Heavy fighting' as Ukraine seeks to retake Russian-held region

Fierce battles have been reported as Ukraine tries to retake the Russian-occupied southern Kherson region - but military experts have told the BBC it "won't happen quickly". "Heavy fighting is continuing, our soldiers are working around the clock," said Vitaliy Kim, who heads the neighbouring Mykolaiv region. Ukraine earlier said...
In Canada fears of 'dangerous' politics mounting

Online threats, racist or misogynistic insults, public harassment and outright physical intimidation are just some of the behaviours that officials warn are changing the face of Canadian politics. The issue was highlighted last weekend, when a man was filmed launching an expletive-laden verbal assault at Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
Ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev remembered as effective leader, peacemaker

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Many leaders around the world paid tribute to former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Wednesday after he died at the age of 91. U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among those who spoke highly of Gorbachev, who is perhaps most remembered for being President Ronald Reagan's counterpart in the final years of the Soviet Union.
Multiple strikes on Kherson as Ukraine battles to retake region

A month later, more than 50 ships have so far braved the risks and departed Ukraine - helping to export over 1.2 million tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs. The blue dots on the map above show where the vessels are planning to go - and the chart below shows what they're carrying.
Asylum seekers: Hull charity says hundreds living 'under the radar'

A Hull charity believes up to 300 failed asylum seekers may be living "under the radar" in the city. The Open Doors project says people have been left destitute as the number of Home Office deportations fell over the last decade. One man, who was imprisoned for working illegally, said...
