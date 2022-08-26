ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

6-5A predictions: Ponchatoula remains the favorite in a competitive district

The Green Wave is coming off its most successful season since winning a state title in 1940, reaching the Class 5A state championship game last season. Legendary coach Hank Tierney left to go back to Shaw, but his quarterbacks' coach and offensive coordinator Trey Willie assumed the head coaching position. Senior quarterback Nolan Tribble is back, but the Green Wave graduated 18 starters. This pick is not a lock like last season, but Ponchatoula is still the team to beat.
NOLA.com

Covington football 2022 at a glance: Experienced Lions ready to take a step forward

COACH: Greg Salter (10th season, 57-45) OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR: Burt Pereira. OFFENSE (7 RETURNING STARTERS): QB *Brandon Coakley, Jr., or Jerome Elzy, Jr; RB *Justin Chatman, Jr.; RB *David Harris, Jr.; WR *Brandon Brumfield, Sr., or Cedric Thompson, Soph.; WR, Jayshawn Martin, Soph.; WR DeKengie James, Sr.; OL *Lawson Champagne, Jr.; OL *Colby Perrin, Sr.; OL *Noah Senac, Sr.; OL Ashton Stermer, Sr.; OL Abrum Lewis, Soph.
NOLA.com

Mandeville football 2022 at a glance: Skippers begin Jones era with high expectations

COACH: Craig Jones (first season at Mandeville, 10th season overall with nine seasons at Lakeshore, 71-35) OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR: Richard Guillot. OFFENSE (2 RETURNING STARTERS): QB *Cooper DesRoches, Sr.; RB Nate Sheppard, Soph.; WR Brendan Scardino, Sr.; WR Logan Reese, Sr.; WR Blake Guidry, Jr.; WR Tasmin Showers, Jr.; WR Michael White, Soph.; OL *Kaleb Culotta, Sr.; OL *Cole Beecher, Jr.; OL Spencer Davis, Sr.; OL Dylan Ivy, Sr.; OL Reagan Touchstone, Soph.
