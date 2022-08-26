Read full article on original website
NOLA82
5d ago
I understand mental issues...ok🤔 However, they still should serve many years (20 to 30 years) in a mental restricted type facility. Many released who don't take their meds and seek counseling, they will do it again. Thank God he didn't kill the child. 😔
Mom furious as teen convicted of killing son will only serve 5 years
NEW ORLEANS — “This is my favorite picture of my son. I wear it every day,” Nekisha McGlothen said as she held up a necklace with her son’s photo on it. That necklace was ordered about two weeks after her son, Khyron Nellon, 15, was killed last August. He was shot on Iberville Street, not far from the French Quarter in New Orleans. Three other people were shot and injured.
fox8live.com
New Orleans mother angry son’s killer tried as juvenile, can only be jailed to age 21
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans mother is outraged after her son’s killer was allowed to plead guilty in juvenile court, avoiding adult prison time for a quadruple shooting last August. “I’m still hurt,” Nekisha McGlothen said. “I don’t think I’m as angry as I was when it...
WWL-TV
Mom angry son's killer sentenced as juvenile
Khyron Nellon, 15, was killed last August. He was shot in New Orleans. Now his mother is working in the community to stop juvenile crime.
Parent's nightmare: Dad waited for teen daughter to come home from party: She never made it
NEW ORLEANS — A high school senior celebrated her 17th birthday and was killed two days later. Now, her family is pleading with whoever fired the fatal shot to come forward. According to NOPD, the teen was leaving a party Saturday night when someone started shooting. Haven Lodge was hit and she died at the hospital.
L'Observateur
New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Weapons Violation
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that the defendant RICHARD JONES, age 22, resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 23, 2022 before U.S. District Court Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown to a federal weapons violation of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
1 dead, 2 in custody after deadly St. Tammany Parish shooting
Investigators say other deputies had met with the victim and two other men earlier in the day because of an ongoing argument between the victim and one of the other men.
WWL-TV
Victim found shot to death in a vehicle in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a Central City homicide that happened at the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Loyola Avenue Tuesday night. NOPD officials say they received the initial call of a shooting at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arriving at the scene, police found a male victim in a vehicle having sustained numerous gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot in St. Tammany; 2 arrested, sheriff says
A man was killed in a shooting late Monday in the Talisheek area of St. Tammany Parish, authorities said. Two men are in custody and are facing charges in connection with the killing. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Jon McIntyre, 30. An autopsy is scheduled...
fox7austin.com
Attorney: Video shows deputy stomping on 12-year-old boy during arrest
BELLE CHASSE, La. - An attorney for a 12-year-old boy has released a video that, he says, supports the claim that his client was stomped on by a sheriff's deputy in Louisiana. Ryan K. Thompson of the Thompson Justice Institute said the video was taken February 19 as deputies were arresting the unidentified boy after pulling him over on a dirt bike in Belle Chasse in Plaquemines Parish.
Senseless violence and killings around the city are escalating, Reverend is taking matters into his own hands.
"It's demonic, diabolical, and devilish. My son's debt has inspired us to STOP THE VIOLENCE."
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs three killed in shootings last week
Three men killed in New Orleans shootings last week were identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Monday. Demetrius Thomas, 33, was killed in the St. Roch neighborhood Wednesday, marking the third of four homicides reported that day. New Orleans Police were called to the 2800 block of Comus Court at 1:40 p.m., where Thomas was declared dead.
WWL-TV
Victim identified in Abita Springs killing
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston identified the man who was killed near the small town of Talisheek late Monday night. Just before midnight, a neighbor reported hearing gunshots in the 73000 block of Tee Street of Abita Springs near Talisheek. The neighbor also said they saw a vehicle fleeing the area, according to deputies.
WDSU
Wife accused of killing JSPO sergeant acquitted by a jury
A woman accused of killing her husband, a well-known Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, has been acquitted by a jury and released from jail. Shantel Wagner, also known as Shantel Parria, was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the deadly shooting of Smith. Investigators accused Wagner of second-degree murder...
NOLA.com
Man killed at edge of Central City, marking 200th homicide in New Orleans this year
A man was killed at the edge of Central City and Milan late Tuesday, becoming the 200th homicide victim this year in New Orleans. The total is 32% more than at the same time in 2021, according to an analysis of data from the New Orleans Police Department and the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office.
NOLA.com
In one New Orleans family, two life sentences. Here's how the system got both wrong.
Earline Brooks Colbert made the humdrum 2½-hour drive from New Orleans to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola once a month, every month, for more than 45 years. At first, Brooks Colbert journeyed to see her brother, Elvis Brooks, who was convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery after a deadly 1977 melee.
Orleans Parish Jail sees yet another stabbing
For the second time since Friday–and at least the sixth time in the last six weeks–an inmate at the Orleans Parish Justice Center has been stabbed.
fox8live.com
Another Bogalusa shooting leaves man in critical condition, suspect arrested
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Another shooting in Bogalusa early Monday (Aug. 29) left a man critically injured and a suspect quickly taken into custody, police said. Derrick Henry Williams Jr., 21, was booked with attempted second-degree murder and other charges in the wake of a confrontation that ended in gunfire around 1:41 a.m. in the 600 block of Avenue C, Bogalusa police said.
Kidnapped New Orleans nun alive, in US Custody
NEW ORLEANS — A Marianite nun and Kenner native who was kidnapped from a west African mission site in April has been found alive, according to the Marianites of the Holy Cross. Sister Suellen Tennyson, 83, had served as a missionary in Burkina Faso since 2014. From an early...
Jail detainee says officer kicked him in the face during raid to end protest
A 66-year-old detainee in the New Orleans jail whose housing pod was the site of a multi-day protest earlier this month told The Lens that an officer kicked him in the face during a joint operation between the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections to retake the unit.
L'Observateur
Folsom Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of 41-year-old Ladarrion Santee of Folsom, LA for attempted second degree murder and other weapons charges. On August 18, 2022, deputies responded to reports of shots fired on Old Uneedus Road near Folsom, LA, where one subject had been shot. Upon arrival deputies located a black male, later identified as Santee, receiving medical treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. During the course of the investigation, it was determined Santee had attacked another male. During the altercation Santee struck the male causing him to fall to the ground, at which time he presented a firearm and began to shoot at the other subject. The victim also brandished a firearm and fired two shots towards Santee in self defense, both of which struck Santee in the stomach.
