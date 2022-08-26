ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I understand mental issues...ok🤔 However, they still should serve many years (20 to 30 years) in a mental restricted type facility. Many released who don't take their meds and seek counseling, they will do it again. Thank God he didn't kill the child. 😔

WWL

Mom furious as teen convicted of killing son will only serve 5 years

NEW ORLEANS — “This is my favorite picture of my son. I wear it every day,” Nekisha McGlothen said as she held up a necklace with her son’s photo on it. That necklace was ordered about two weeks after her son, Khyron Nellon, 15, was killed last August. He was shot on Iberville Street, not far from the French Quarter in New Orleans. Three other people were shot and injured.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

New Orleans Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Weapons Violation

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that the defendant RICHARD JONES, age 22, resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty on August 23, 2022 before U.S. District Court Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown to a federal weapons violation of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Victim found shot to death in a vehicle in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a Central City homicide that happened at the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Loyola Avenue Tuesday night. NOPD officials say they received the initial call of a shooting at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arriving at the scene, police found a male victim in a vehicle having sustained numerous gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man fatally shot in St. Tammany; 2 arrested, sheriff says

A man was killed in a shooting late Monday in the Talisheek area of St. Tammany Parish, authorities said. Two men are in custody and are facing charges in connection with the killing. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Jon McIntyre, 30. An autopsy is scheduled...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
fox7austin.com

Attorney: Video shows deputy stomping on 12-year-old boy during arrest

BELLE CHASSE, La. - An attorney for a 12-year-old boy has released a video that, he says, supports the claim that his client was stomped on by a sheriff's deputy in Louisiana. Ryan K. Thompson of the Thompson Justice Institute said the video was taken February 19 as deputies were arresting the unidentified boy after pulling him over on a dirt bike in Belle Chasse in Plaquemines Parish.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs three killed in shootings last week

Three men killed in New Orleans shootings last week were identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Monday. Demetrius Thomas, 33, was killed in the St. Roch neighborhood Wednesday, marking the third of four homicides reported that day. New Orleans Police were called to the 2800 block of Comus Court at 1:40 p.m., where Thomas was declared dead.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Victim identified in Abita Springs killing

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston identified the man who was killed near the small town of Talisheek late Monday night. Just before midnight, a neighbor reported hearing gunshots in the 73000 block of Tee Street of Abita Springs near Talisheek. The neighbor also said they saw a vehicle fleeing the area, according to deputies.
ABITA SPRINGS, LA
WDSU

Wife accused of killing JSPO sergeant acquitted by a jury

A woman accused of killing her husband, a well-known Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy, has been acquitted by a jury and released from jail. Shantel Wagner, also known as Shantel Parria, was arrested in July 2018 in connection with the deadly shooting of Smith. Investigators accused Wagner of second-degree murder...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Another Bogalusa shooting leaves man in critical condition, suspect arrested

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Another shooting in Bogalusa early Monday (Aug. 29) left a man critically injured and a suspect quickly taken into custody, police said. Derrick Henry Williams Jr., 21, was booked with attempted second-degree murder and other charges in the wake of a confrontation that ended in gunfire around 1:41 a.m. in the 600 block of Avenue C, Bogalusa police said.
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL

Kidnapped New Orleans nun alive, in US Custody

NEW ORLEANS — A Marianite nun and Kenner native who was kidnapped from a west African mission site in April has been found alive, according to the Marianites of the Holy Cross. Sister Suellen Tennyson, 83, had served as a missionary in Burkina Faso since 2014. From an early...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Folsom Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of 41-year-old Ladarrion Santee of Folsom, LA for attempted second degree murder and other weapons charges. On August 18, 2022, deputies responded to reports of shots fired on Old Uneedus Road near Folsom, LA, where one subject had been shot. Upon arrival deputies located a black male, later identified as Santee, receiving medical treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. During the course of the investigation, it was determined Santee had attacked another male. During the altercation Santee struck the male causing him to fall to the ground, at which time he presented a firearm and began to shoot at the other subject. The victim also brandished a firearm and fired two shots towards Santee in self defense, both of which struck Santee in the stomach.
FOLSOM, LA

