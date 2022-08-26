ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanly County, NC

Locust Scout receives Eagle honor

Michael Gosse, 18, of Locust has earned his Eagle Scout, which is the highest rank advancement presented in BSA Scouting. A member of Troop 202, chartered by Locust Presbyterian Church, Gosse is one of only two percent of all Scouts who attain the rank of Eagle Scout. Gosse and Troop...
LOCUST, NC
Albemarle Police Reports – Aug. 23-29, 2022

Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. David Adam Hathcock (W M, 35) Arrest on chrg of Breaking And Or Entering (f) (F), at 100 Us 52 North, Albemarle, on 08/23/2022. David Adam Hathcock (W M, 35) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny (M), at 126 S Third St, Albemarle,...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Albemarle Police to participate in Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign

Albemarle Police Department will be stepping up enforcement of impaired drivers during the annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign, which runs until Sept. 11. Driving while impaired is against the law and could result in a DWI charge, thousands of dollars in court costs, or death – yours or someone else’s.
ALBEMARLE, NC
Two men sentenced for possession, transportation of stolen vehicles

Two North Carolina men were sentenced on June 23 and Aug. 30 related to the theft of construction vehicles from a community center in Pageland, South Carolina, after an investigation into the missing equipment led investigators to a residence in Stanly County, where the vehicles were recovered. According to court...
PAGELAND, SC
Tour De Elvis 5K and Cycle Tour coming up in Albemarle

The Tour De Elvis 5K and Cycle Tour returns to downtown Albemarle for its 13th year. The 5K will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 9. Pre-registration ends at midnight Sept. 8. Race day registration is available, however, the race is limited to 200 runners. The Cycle Tour will be at...
ALBEMARLE, NC
Noted Christian radio personality, Oakboro native returns, shares Bible study

Dr. Joy Greene has taught pharmacy students at several institutions of higher learning, but this past Saturday morning the Oakboro native returned home with lessons for ladies in the community. As part of her Joytime Ministries, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, Greene presented an hour-long Bible study to a...
OAKBORO, NC
Saints Delight Church welcomes new pastor

After eight months of being without a pastor, the pastoral search for Saints Delight Church has come to an end. With the assistance of Dr. Anita Owens-Scott, founder and CEO of Harvest Ready Church Consulting, the process began with discussing the needs of the church and developing a profile of the pastor that the members believed would best meet their needs; a pastoral search committee was formed, Sister Charliebelle Christian was named as chairperson of the committee and soon thereafter Saints Delight began advertising for a pastor.
ALBEMARLE, NC
Sheriff’s Office arrests individual after bicyclist hit in Albemarle

Around 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Albemarle police officers responded to a hit and run collision on Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. near Dunlap St. The collision involved a vehicle striking a female on a bicycle. Stanly EMS arrived on scene and transported the female to the hospital. She is currently in stable condition.
ALBEMARLE, NC
Pfeiffer Volleyball picked fourth in USA South preseason poll

The USA South has announced the 2022 Preseason Volleyball Coaches polls, with Pfeiffer picked to finish fourth in the 10-team rankings. Last season, Pfeiffer finished with a 19-13 overall record which included a 9-9 mark in USA South play, finishing in fifth place in the East Division. The 19 wins...
MISENHEIMER, NC

