After eight months of being without a pastor, the pastoral search for Saints Delight Church has come to an end. With the assistance of Dr. Anita Owens-Scott, founder and CEO of Harvest Ready Church Consulting, the process began with discussing the needs of the church and developing a profile of the pastor that the members believed would best meet their needs; a pastoral search committee was formed, Sister Charliebelle Christian was named as chairperson of the committee and soon thereafter Saints Delight began advertising for a pastor.

ALBEMARLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO