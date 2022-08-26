Read full article on original website
Stanly News & Press
Locust Scout receives Eagle honor
Michael Gosse, 18, of Locust has earned his Eagle Scout, which is the highest rank advancement presented in BSA Scouting. A member of Troop 202, chartered by Locust Presbyterian Church, Gosse is one of only two percent of all Scouts who attain the rank of Eagle Scout. Gosse and Troop...
Stanly News & Press
REGIONAL: Canadian packaging company to expand U.S. operations in Thomasville
Raleigh, N.C. – Imaflex USA, Inc., a flexible packaging manufacturer, will add 37 new jobs in Davidson County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest up to $15 million for a major building expansion along with capital equipment for its U.S. production site in Thomasville. “Imaflex’s decision...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Police Reports – Aug. 23-29, 2022
Albemarle Police Department reports the following activity:. David Adam Hathcock (W M, 35) Arrest on chrg of Breaking And Or Entering (f) (F), at 100 Us 52 North, Albemarle, on 08/23/2022. David Adam Hathcock (W M, 35) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Larceny (M), at 126 S Third St, Albemarle,...
Stanly News & Press
Animal Protective Services shelter director leaving because of staffing shortage
After almost two years as the shelter director at the Stanly County Animal Protective Services, Jana Aviles is leaving her post, as she sent her resignation letter to Sheriff Jeff Crisco Friday afternoon. Her last day will be Sept. 16. Crisco said the Sheriff’s Office, which oversees the shelter, is...
Stanly News & Press
Albemarle Police to participate in Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign
Albemarle Police Department will be stepping up enforcement of impaired drivers during the annual Labor Day Booze It & Lose It campaign, which runs until Sept. 11. Driving while impaired is against the law and could result in a DWI charge, thousands of dollars in court costs, or death – yours or someone else’s.
Stanly News & Press
Two men sentenced for possession, transportation of stolen vehicles
Two North Carolina men were sentenced on June 23 and Aug. 30 related to the theft of construction vehicles from a community center in Pageland, South Carolina, after an investigation into the missing equipment led investigators to a residence in Stanly County, where the vehicles were recovered. According to court...
Stanly News & Press
Tour De Elvis 5K and Cycle Tour coming up in Albemarle
The Tour De Elvis 5K and Cycle Tour returns to downtown Albemarle for its 13th year. The 5K will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 9. Pre-registration ends at midnight Sept. 8. Race day registration is available, however, the race is limited to 200 runners. The Cycle Tour will be at...
Stanly News & Press
Noted Christian radio personality, Oakboro native returns, shares Bible study
Dr. Joy Greene has taught pharmacy students at several institutions of higher learning, but this past Saturday morning the Oakboro native returned home with lessons for ladies in the community. As part of her Joytime Ministries, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, Greene presented an hour-long Bible study to a...
Stanly News & Press
Saints Delight Church welcomes new pastor
After eight months of being without a pastor, the pastoral search for Saints Delight Church has come to an end. With the assistance of Dr. Anita Owens-Scott, founder and CEO of Harvest Ready Church Consulting, the process began with discussing the needs of the church and developing a profile of the pastor that the members believed would best meet their needs; a pastoral search committee was formed, Sister Charliebelle Christian was named as chairperson of the committee and soon thereafter Saints Delight began advertising for a pastor.
Stanly News & Press
Sheriff’s Office arrests individual after bicyclist hit in Albemarle
Around 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Albemarle police officers responded to a hit and run collision on Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. near Dunlap St. The collision involved a vehicle striking a female on a bicycle. Stanly EMS arrived on scene and transported the female to the hospital. She is currently in stable condition.
Stanly News & Press
Pfeiffer Volleyball picked fourth in USA South preseason poll
The USA South has announced the 2022 Preseason Volleyball Coaches polls, with Pfeiffer picked to finish fourth in the 10-team rankings. Last season, Pfeiffer finished with a 19-13 overall record which included a 9-9 mark in USA South play, finishing in fifth place in the East Division. The 19 wins...
