Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
