Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
Price of bacon is increasing in the US but it's not just because of inflation
Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high. Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared 13.1% — the largest annual increase since the year ending in March 1979, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday. The prices of nearly every grocery item have ballooned over...
The Fed only needs another 100 basis points of rate hikes as the economy is already showing signs of slowing, Wharton's Jeremy Siegel says
The Federal Reserve only needs to raise interest rates by another 100 basis points in this tightening cycle, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel told CNBC on Friday. The economy is already showing signs of slowing down with the four rate hikes it's issued so far this year, he said. The Fed's...
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession
The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 – Why Americans won’t receive a direct payment the first week of September
SOCIAL Security recipients will receive their payments on a slightly altered schedule in September. The first full week of September will pass without any Social Security checks being issued. The first payment of $841 will be sent out on September 1, a Thursday, while the second payment should be issued...
Whole Foods CEO says 'socialists are taking over' in the US and young people in liberal cities 'don't seem like they want to work'
In a recent podcast, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said socialism was taking over the US. Mackey also expressed concern that younger people "don't seem like they want to work." The cofounder is leaving the chain in September and said he felt freer to express his opinions. Whole Foods CEO...
China has dumped US Treasuries for a 7th straight month as it defends the yuan against the dollar
China has cut its holdings of US government bonds for the 7th month running, official data Monday showed. Analysts have said China could be trying to prop up its currency, the yuan, as the dollar surges. China may also be looking to diversify away from dollar assets amid geopolitical tensions.
Workers in these two industries are the only ones coming out ahead right now
At first glance, it looks like many Americans got big pay raises since the Covid-19 pandemic started.
These 183 housing markets could soon see home prices fall 20%, Moody’s says
Back in May, Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi came to Fortune with a bold proclamation: The U.S. housing market was entering into a “housing correction.” Through the summer, Zandi said, U.S. housing activity would plummet. As it did, Zandi said home prices in bubbly markets like Phoenix and Boise would begin falling.
US gas prices have fallen below $4 a gallon - but Americans should brace for another rally this winter, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices in the US have fallen to $3.90 a gallon in the past week, according to AAA data. But gas prices will soon find a floor before spiking later this year, Bank of America warned. Inelastic gas demand means that any tightness in supply will cause prices to surge,...
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
Mike Rowe warns of a 'whirlwind of unintended consequences' if fossil fuels are eliminated too quickly
FOX Business host Mike Rowe warned against the left's push to eradicate the use of fossil fuels for the sake of climate change, saying "flipping the switch" to green energy would spur an "Armageddon to an exponential factor." Rowe joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday to discuss the dangers of moving too quickly to green energy sources.
US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart
Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year. Domestic gas output has fallen by 1 billion cubic feet per day from a peak of 98.7 billion earlier in August. US gas supplies could be further drained when the Freeport...
CNBC
72% of recent homebuyers have regrets about their purchases. As the market cools, these steps can help you avoid disappointment
The hot seller's market in recent years prompted buyers to go above and beyond to seal the deals on their prospective homes, a recent survey finds. As the housing market shows signs of cooling, buyers would be wise to abandon shortcuts some people used to get ahead of the competition.
Bosses giving up the return-to-office fight have found another way to win: Tracking their remote workers’ every move
Productivity is still being measured for remote workers, but now with surveillance software.
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
Shoppers are flocking to dollar stores for canned goods because they can't afford fresh food due to soaring inflation
Shoppers are increasingly feeling the effects of soaring inflation in the US. Some say they are switching to dollar stores and buying in bulk to try and combat rising prices, The Wall Street Journal reported. Elayna Fernandez, a mother of four, told the Journal that she had recently bought a...
The surging dollar will drop next year as the US slips into recession and the Fed cuts interest rates, Wells Fargo says
The dollar is set to fall in 2023 as the US enters recession and the Fed cuts rates, Wells Fargo said. The bank's economists expect the dollar's surge to continue this year as interest rates rise further. But Wells Fargo is expecting Fed rate cuts in 2023 that should push...
