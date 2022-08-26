Read full article on original website
Va. News: Naloxone shortage, Bristol casino is a big hit
As the opioid crisis continues in Virginia a shortage of life-saving antidotes is causing concern. And, casino gambling has proven to be a big hit in Bristol. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's Va. News link.
cbs19news
Woman convicted in Washington County, Va. murder and robbery case
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Virginia jury has convicted a woman in a 2020 robbery and murder case. Karen Holmes of Saltville was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office. Holmes was charged in connection to the Jan. […]
Virginia house fire kills 2 people
Two people are dead after a fire at a home in western Virginia on Friday night, Virginia State Police said. Buchanan County 911 was alerted to a fire at a home on Meadows Road in Raven, police said in a news release on Monday. Three people were in the home when the fire broke out, but one man was able to escape safely, police said. The remains of the two other people were recovered inside the home after the fire was extinguished. Their bodies were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy and identification, police said.
wfxrtv.com
Authorities: Man arrested in Dublin wanted in Craig, Montgomery counties
UPDATE 6:38 a.m. (8/31/22): The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a man arrested in Dublin on Tuesday is Shawn Michael Tolbert, the fugitive who sparked a weeks-long search around southwest Virginia following a police chase and crash earlier this month. — DUBLIN, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police...
Grand opening of the Tazewell County Robotic Welding Center
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M., Congressman Morgan Griffith will join officials from Tazewell County, members of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, and members of the Tazewell County School Board to officially open the Tazewell County Robotics Welding Center located at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center. […]
T-Mobile customers have ‘minimal’ reception in Beckley, seek more coverage
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–T-Mobile offers “minimal” service in Beckley, southern West Virginia’s largest town, according to T-Mobile tech support workers. As a result, T-Mobile customers have reported spotty cell coverage, dropped calls, delayed texts, and undelivered cell calls. Jamie Smith, co-owner of Kid in the Background production company in Beckley, reported he had been a satisfied […]
wcyb.com
WDBJ7.com
mountain-topmedia.com
Indicted doctor asks for permission to write prescriptions again
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Paintsville doctor currently under federal indictment for improperly prescribing opioids has asked a judge to allow him to start writing prescriptions again. Dr. Loey Kousa is charged with unlawfully distributing controlled substances, health care fraud and making false statements. He is accused of prescribing opioids...
Bluefield Middle to dismiss early today
BUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Mercer County Public Schools announced that Bluefield Middle School will be let out early today, August 29, 2022. According to a Facebook post from Mercer County Public Schools, Bluefield Middle School will dismiss early today. The school will dismiss entirely at noon due to a main line water break. This announcement […]
Metro News
Big update coming on Turnpike with rebuild of travel plazas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
pmg-va.com
Floyd man wrecks, charged with DWI in Carroll
DUGSPUR — A Floyd County man is facing charges after a turbulent motor vehicle crash this past weekend. The incident occurred on Aug. 27 at approximately 3:31 a.m near 7296 Floyd Pike in the Dugspur community of Carroll County. Hillsville Volunteer Fire Department responded with mutual aid from Carroll County Fire Rescue, along with assistance from the Virginia State Police.
VSP: Driver sustained life-threatening injuries in I-81 crash
GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — A two-vehicle crash on I-81 in Washington County Wednesday morning seriously injured one person, according to Virginia State Police (VSP). A Ford F-150 pick-up truck had been traveling southbound in the right lane when it stopped “just past the off-ramp for Exit 29,” a news release states. A tractor-trailer traveling […]
vaco.org
Visit Buchanan County and the Buchanan County Courthouse
WVU Medicine opens new pediatric specialty center in Princeton
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Mercer County is now home to the first children’s Specialty clinic in Southern West Virginia. Members of Princeton Community Hospital and WVU Medicine celebrated the opening of their brand new WVU Medicine Children’s Telemedicine and Specialty Clinic located at the Mercer Medical Group Primary Care building. After the ribbon cutting, refreshments were available […]
993thex.com
woay.com
Summit Bechtel Reserve announces day pass sales for the public
Glen Jean, WV (WOAY) – Summit Bechtel Reserve will offer tiered day passes, allowing everyone to experience the wild and wonderful 10,000-acre property. Opening weekend begins on September 9 through September 11. The Summit will open its attractions to the public, including activities such as zip lining, rock climbing, and mountain biking.
Raleigh County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chadd E. Worley, 44, of Beckley, pleaded guilty on Friday to possession with intent to distribute heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 8, 2020, Worley was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by law enforcement in Beckley. Worley admitted to possessing approximately 23 grams of heroin found in the vehicle, and further admitted that he intended to distribute the heroin in and around Raleigh County.
