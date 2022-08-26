ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirby Smart admits Georgia defensive drop-off up front, veteran Oregon line looms

 5 days ago
ATHENS — Kirby Smart turned his focus to Georgia’s opening game, and the matchup between the Oregon offensive line and UGA’s reloaded defensive line has his attention.

“Absolutely, it is (a bit matchup), they have 85 or 90 percent of their snaps coming back across the offensive line,” Smart said on Atlanta’s 680 The Fan radio. “That’s really incredible when you think of five position players with the majority of playing time back.

“That’s a strength of those guys that we have to try to answer and our guys have to play physical up front.”

The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs play the No. 11-ranked Ducks at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and are 17-point favorites.

Jalen Carter anchors the defensive line, and Smart said he’s among the best “when he’s geared up ready to go and playing with consistent effort.”

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia football winners and losers following 2022 fall camp

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. Georgia football winners and losers following 2022 fall camp. Winner: Georgia tight end room. The Georgia tight...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Georgia Football Star Reportedly In Car Accident Monday

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert reportedly had a scare on Monday when he was involved in a car crash. Gilbert, who is expected to have a major role in the Bulldogs' loaded tight end group this season, was uninjured in the accident, but his white Mercedes was totaled, according to UGASports.com.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

The top 5 Georgia football standouts from preseason camp

Oregon week, at long last, is here for the Georgia Bulldogs. The 2022 season starts for Georgia on Saturday after nearly a month of preseason practices. Most of those practices were focused on self-improvement, with the Bulldogs working to get better and shore themselves up before turning their attention to the Ducks.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Herschel Walker makes campaign stop in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the initial reporting of this story. A July SurveyUSA poll by 11Alive indicated Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, had a slight edge over his opponent, Herschel Walker, with a nine-point lead. But that's not slowing down his Republican challenger.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes

ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
GEORGIA STATE
