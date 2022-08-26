Read full article on original website
Yes Announces ‘Close to the Edge’ Fall 2022 US Tour
Yes will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Close to the Edge with a fall 2022 U.S. tour, marking their first stateside outing since 2019. The prog-rock legends will kick off the trek on Oct. 7 in Glenside, Pa., and wrap on Nov. 19 in Westbury, N.Y. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 2. You can see the full list of tour dates below.
MoFi Faces Fraud Lawsuit for Digitally Mastering ‘All-Analog’ LPs
Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab (MoFi), a record label that specializes in high-quality vinyl reissues, is the subject of a proposed class action lawsuit seeking damages and restitution following the revelation that the company has been using digital mastering to make its “all-analog” reissues for more than a decade, Billboard reports. For years, MoFi records — labeled either “Original Master Recording” or “Ultradisc One-Step” — have been the envy of audiophiles, as they were purportedly sourced exclusively from the original master tapes.
