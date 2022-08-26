Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Texas battleship casts off for much-needed repair
The most iconic water-borne symbol of World War I and World War II in Texas moved on August 31 from its home at the San Jacinto Battleground Site for much-needed restoration. Battleship Texas left its current home to Galveston’s Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation facilities for repairs to its hull. Fans and history buffs assembled as early as 5:30 am to watch the ship disconnect, swing, and attach to its tug craft.
Texas Medal of Arts Awards returns with star-studded affair in 2023
One of the Lone Star State's premier patrons of the arts, the Texas Cultural Trust (TXCT), announced the return of the biannual Texas Medal of the Arts (TMAA) awards, coming in 2023. The nonprofit's signature event will take place at venues across Austin on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21 and 22, 2023.
Drought uncovers ancient dinosaur tracks at famous Texas park
Ancient dinosaur tracks were uncovered in a famous Texas park: The tracks, dating back approximately 113 million years, were discovered in a dried-out riverbed at Dinosaur Valley State Park, 54 miles southwest of Fort Worth, on August 18. The tracks were revealed due to the drought. Under normal weather conditions,...
These San Antonio companies rank among fastest-growing in U.S., Inc. says
A number of San-Antonio-area companies have witnessed explosive growth in revenue the last few years, with two landing in the top 300 of the latest Inc. 5000, released this month. Texas Solar Integrated, Caden Lane, and TechHuman rank Nos. 209, 279, and 1,039, respectively, boasting 2,559, 1,974, and 622 percent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This national survey says Texas is a great state for business
As San Antonio and the rest of Texas continue to welcome out-of-state businesses, there’s some affirming news from a new poll. More than half of non-Texans believe the Lone Star State is a good place to launch a business. The survey, conducted this summer by Austin-based Crosswinds Media &...
Stop along the Texas Plains Trail Region for stunning vistas and fascinating history
Covering nearly 50,000 square miles, the 52-county region of the Texas Plains Trail features acres of prairie mixed with the spectacular canyon vistas of the Panhandle. The rugged beauty and shimmering sunsets of the area make it prime road-trip territory, with plenty of scenic spots to stop for a picnic and a bit of local history, as documented by the Texas Historical Commission.
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among America's richest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, No. 3, is joined by nine other Texas spots in the top 50.
State Fair of Texas unleashes 10 creative fried foods for 2022 Big Tex Awards
The 2022 batch of fried foods has arrived: The State Fair of Texas has chosen the finalists for its annual Big Tex Choice Awards, with 10 state fair vendors who will compete for acclaim with their various kooky concoctions. This year's competition drew 51 entries from 36 concessionaires. Entries are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas teachers top the nation for out-of-pocket spending, report shows
During the school year, the average Texas teacher works 47 hours a week. Their contributions to education go well beyond their time, though. A new report from MyElearningWorld, a web portal for online learning, estimates that during the 2022-23 academic year, public school teachers in Texas will collectively spend $298 million on out-of-pocket classroom expenses for items like books, pencils, snacks, décor, and cleaning supplies.
Here's how to get a prescription for medical cannabis in Texas
For thousands of Texans, medical cannabis is a life-changing medicine that provides a safe alternative to opioid medications and other pharmaceuticals. With the medical cannabis industry only continuing to grow, Texas Original is leading the state with its large network of pickup locations, medical-grade products, and a rigorous quality process that has redefined the state.
CultureMap San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
618K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://sanantonio.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0