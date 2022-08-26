ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CultureMap San Antonio

Legendary Texas battleship casts off for much-needed repair

The most iconic water-borne symbol of World War I and World War II in Texas moved on August 31 from its home at the San Jacinto Battleground Site for much-needed restoration. Battleship Texas left its current home to Galveston’s Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation facilities for repairs to its hull. Fans and history buffs assembled as early as 5:30 am to watch the ship disconnect, swing, and attach to its tug craft.
GALVESTON, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Stop along the Texas Plains Trail Region for stunning vistas and fascinating history

Covering nearly 50,000 square miles, the 52-county region of the Texas Plains Trail features acres of prairie mixed with the spectacular canyon vistas of the Panhandle. The rugged beauty and shimmering sunsets of the area make it prime road-trip territory, with plenty of scenic spots to stop for a picnic and a bit of local history, as documented by the Texas Historical Commission.
CROSBYTON, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Texas teachers top the nation for out-of-pocket spending, report shows

During the school year, the average Texas teacher works 47 hours a week. Their contributions to education go well beyond their time, though. A new report from MyElearningWorld, a web portal for online learning, estimates that during the 2022-23 academic year, public school teachers in Texas will collectively spend $298 million on out-of-pocket classroom expenses for items like books, pencils, snacks, décor, and cleaning supplies.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap San Antonio

Here's how to get a prescription for medical cannabis in Texas

For thousands of Texans, medical cannabis is a life-changing medicine that provides a safe alternative to opioid medications and other pharmaceuticals. With the medical cannabis industry only continuing to grow, Texas Original is leading the state with its large network of pickup locations, medical-grade products, and a rigorous quality process that has redefined the state.
TEXAS STATE
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio, TX
CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

