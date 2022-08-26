ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eudora, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hogville.net

Arkansas, Cincy ready for Top 25 battle

As two of the four players tabbed as Arkansas captains for 2022, Razorback junior quarterback and senior safety Jalen Catalon know how important winning a season opener can be. That’s especially if the No. 19 Razorbacks are playing a No. 23 Cincinnati squad that was in the four-team College Football...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas Getting Healthier for Bearcats

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas will take on No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday in the season opener for both teams. Sam Pittman discussed some players on Monday who have been battling injuries. Running back Dominique Johnson was injured in the Outback Bowl and has only practiced for just over a week with a green protective jersey. The junior played in all 13 games in 2021 with six starts. He carried 97 times for 575 yards and seven touchdowns while also grabbing seven passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. Pittman was asked about the running back depth.
CINCINNATI, OH
hogville.net

Cincinnati commands Arkansas’ full season-opening attention

Cincinnati, Arkansas’ season-opening opponent in 2022, has the Razorback program’s full attention unlike Rice did last year. Arkansas handled Rice, a game that was drawfed by the fact that old Southwest Conference rival Texas was due in Fayetteville the next weekend. Cincinnati, one of the four teams in...
CINCINNATI, OH
hogville.net

2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker achieves 5-star status, becomes Hoop Hogs’ fourth 5-star pledge in a year

LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker has achieved 5-star prospect status, according to the composite national recruiting rankings published by 247Sports.com. The composite rankings are effectively an aggregate of the three main national recruiting services’ prospect rankings — ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports. Blocker (6-2...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
City
Eudora, KS
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Football
City
Eudora, AR
State
Arkansas State
City
Ashdown, AR
hogville.net

5 Thoughts on the Arkansas Depth Chart

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas released its first depth chart of the 2022 season on Monday as the Cincinnati game on Saturday grows nearer. Much of the depth chart was as expected, but there’s still some battles looming. Cornerbacks. Redshirt junior Hudson Clark and redshirt senior LaDarrius Bishop are listed...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas’ Depth Chart For Cincinnati

FAYETTEVILLE — The wait for Arkansas Football is almost over as it’s officially game week now. On Monday, Arkansas released its first official depth chart as they prepare to host Cincinnati on Saturday. Here’s the depth chart. OFFENSE. WR 84 Warren Thompson R-Sr. // 6-3 // 198.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Bentonville area..

Quote from: DZ on Yesterday at 08:38:08 pmjjs is not a chain, the owner is from fayetteville and they only have restaurants in arkansas, its not franchised. it is as local as you can get. I know that he is from Fayetteville. I lived down the street when he opened...
BENTONVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Official Depth Chart

Https://www.nwahomepage.com/sports/pig-trail-nation/arkansas-depth-chart-for-cincinnati/. A little shocked to see all the defensive transfers are all second team, except Drew, guess we had more depth than we thought. If I were Head Hog I'd start older Hogs in 1st game & make transfers earn a starting position. Quote from: Paul on August 29, 2022,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hogs#Recruiting#Home Games#American Football#College Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy