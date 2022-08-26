Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Kansas City Chiefs Final Roster ProjectionChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs roster down to the NFL mandated 53 man roster.Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Mecole “The Jet” Hardman: The 2022 OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem HuntChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
hogville.net
Arkansas, Cincy ready for Top 25 battle
As two of the four players tabbed as Arkansas captains for 2022, Razorback junior quarterback and senior safety Jalen Catalon know how important winning a season opener can be. That’s especially if the No. 19 Razorbacks are playing a No. 23 Cincinnati squad that was in the four-team College Football...
hogville.net
Arkansas Getting Healthier for Bearcats
FAYETTEVILLE — No. 19 Arkansas will take on No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday in the season opener for both teams. Sam Pittman discussed some players on Monday who have been battling injuries. Running back Dominique Johnson was injured in the Outback Bowl and has only practiced for just over a week with a green protective jersey. The junior played in all 13 games in 2021 with six starts. He carried 97 times for 575 yards and seven touchdowns while also grabbing seven passes for 71 yards and a touchdown. Pittman was asked about the running back depth.
hogville.net
Cincinnati commands Arkansas’ full season-opening attention
Cincinnati, Arkansas’ season-opening opponent in 2022, has the Razorback program’s full attention unlike Rice did last year. Arkansas handled Rice, a game that was drawfed by the fact that old Southwest Conference rival Texas was due in Fayetteville the next weekend. Cincinnati, one of the four teams in...
hogville.net
2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker achieves 5-star status, becomes Hoop Hogs’ fourth 5-star pledge in a year
LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2023 Arkansas commit Layden Blocker has achieved 5-star prospect status, according to the composite national recruiting rankings published by 247Sports.com. The composite rankings are effectively an aggregate of the three main national recruiting services’ prospect rankings — ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports. Blocker (6-2...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hogville.net
5 Thoughts on the Arkansas Depth Chart
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas released its first depth chart of the 2022 season on Monday as the Cincinnati game on Saturday grows nearer. Much of the depth chart was as expected, but there’s still some battles looming. Cornerbacks. Redshirt junior Hudson Clark and redshirt senior LaDarrius Bishop are listed...
hogville.net
Arkansas’ Depth Chart For Cincinnati
FAYETTEVILLE — The wait for Arkansas Football is almost over as it’s officially game week now. On Monday, Arkansas released its first official depth chart as they prepare to host Cincinnati on Saturday. Here’s the depth chart. OFFENSE. WR 84 Warren Thompson R-Sr. // 6-3 // 198.
hogville.net
Bentonville area..
Quote from: DZ on Yesterday at 08:38:08 pmjjs is not a chain, the owner is from fayetteville and they only have restaurants in arkansas, its not franchised. it is as local as you can get. I know that he is from Fayetteville. I lived down the street when he opened...
hogville.net
Official Depth Chart
Https://www.nwahomepage.com/sports/pig-trail-nation/arkansas-depth-chart-for-cincinnati/. A little shocked to see all the defensive transfers are all second team, except Drew, guess we had more depth than we thought. If I were Head Hog I'd start older Hogs in 1st game & make transfers earn a starting position. Quote from: Paul on August 29, 2022,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hogville.net
WATCH: Sam Pittman addresses game week prep and Cincinnati
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Sam Pittman sits down with the media Monday ahead of practice to go over game day prep. Pittman also talks about Cincinnati and what that match-up could bring.
Comments / 0