The Little Apple (8/31)
The Annual Labor Day Picnic at Immaculate Conception Parish (606 Kansas Ave., Montrose) will be held on Monday, September 5. They will offer family-style dine-in meals in the school basement, along with an outdoor dining and carry out tent. Come join them for a tasty fried chicken dinner served from 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The menu includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, dressing, green beans, slaw, bread & butter pickles, homemade pie and drink. All this is only $15 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under. Children under 5 eat free. The huge country store is open from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. There will also be a cakewalk, dunk tank and bingo open at 11:00 a.m. Corn hole starts at 10:30. A homemade pie auction will begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by the cash and quilt raffles.
Blood Drive Coming to Clinton Senior Center
The Clinton Senior Center and Americorps Seniors RSVP will host a blood drive on Sept. 2 in honor of the September 11th National Day of Service. The blood drive will be open to the public at the center at 970 E. Sedalia from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants are encouraged to make appointments at 1-800-RED-CROSS or www.redcrossblood.org, using the sponsor code RSVPClinton. Walk-ins will be accepted.
Mary Lou Carter
Mary Lou Carter, 80, was born Aug. 12, 1942 in Bates County, MO the daughter of John Les and Georgie Mae (Miller) Dines. She departed this life Aug. 27, 2022 at her son’s home in Appleton City, MO. As a child, Mary lived in Tucson, AZ and Appleton City. Her family also lived in Liberty, MO, the Jackson County area, Independence, and Sugar Creek before moving back to Appleton City in 1993.
‘Best Restroom’ in America finalists include a Missouri toilet
AUSTIN (KXAN/NEXSTAR) — Which restroom will take the throne in a competition for America’s ‘Best Restroom’? The suspense is leaving the country on the edge of its seat. Cintas — a corporation that supplies uniforms, cleaning products and restroom supplies to businesses — is currently accepting...
Economic Development Celebration
Please join the City of Clinton and the Greater Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce in welcoming Missouri Governor Mike Parson and TC Chief Executive Officer Peter Brues and TC Packaging President Thomas Morin to help celebrate the recent TC significant investments and job creation in Clinton and the State of Missouri.
Attention Clinton School District Retirees
The Clinton School District invites all district retirees to join them on Friday, September 23rd from 9:00-10:30am at Clinton Middle School. Join them for an opportunity to CONNECT with former colleagues, enjoy COFFEE (and donuts), and a chance to have CONVERSATIONS with current district staff about the great things going on in the Clinton School District!
Raymore couple mistakenly held at gunpoint by police
Video of a senior couple held at gunpoint by Raymore, Missouri police is going viral with nearly 200,000 views on TikTok.
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (8/29)
Residential alarm – 1500 blk E. Hwy 7 / verified false. Served civil process in the Montrose area; Served civil process in the Montrose area; Foot patrol – Montrose Public School. Cpl. Dody and Deputy Romi. Bailiff duties in Associate Court. Cpl. Dody. Foot patrol Windsor football game.
KCTV 5
Jackson County executive issues statement after Ordinance 5656 is not passed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has issued a statement Monday in light of the county legislature not passing Ordinance 5656. According to a press release from his office, the ordinance “would have placed an advisory referendum on the November ballot asking voters if they think Missouri’s abortion ban should be repealed to ensure safe and legal access to abortion.”
Missouri Route 52/Katy Trail Bridge in Henry County At Windsor CLOSED Beginning Week of Sept. 6
Henry County – The Missouri Route 52 bridge over the Katy Trail in Windsor will be CLOSED for up to 222 days beginning the week of September 6, the Missouri Department of Transportation said. Contractor crews will replace the current bridge with a reinforced concrete box culvert accommodating two...
Clinton Man Charged with Murdering Wife
The Henry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announces that charges have been filed against Ryan W. Alexander, 27, of Clinton for the death of his wife. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, LaChrisha Gray, filed the case on behalf of the State of Missouri charging the defendant with murder in the first degree and armed criminal action.
2 killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in mid-Missouri
Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a UTV crash Friday evening in mid-Missouri.
Independence woman sentenced to 20 years for shooting boyfriend
An Independence woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the deadly shooting of her boyfriend—Ryan Wheeler—in July 2021.
Blue Springs man sentenced for smuggling drugs into Jackson County jail
A 39-year-old Blue Springs, Missouri man has been sentenced for smuggling drugs into the Jackson County Detention Center.
Woman dies Saturday in shooting in Clinton, Missouri
A woman died in a shooting Saturday evening in Clinton, Missouri.
Three Amish children seriously injured when their buggy is struck by a car near Warrensburg
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports its second serious accident involving an Amish buggy in the last three days. The most recent accident happened Saturday afternoon in western Missouri just east of the town of Holden. An elderly man from Holden was driving on Highway 58 when he failed to notice the buggy in front of him and struck it from behind.
NAPOLEON MAN INJURED IN ATV ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 62-year-old Napoleon man was moderately injured in a crash involving two ATV’s on Monday, August 29. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when Daniel Hickson struck the rear of an ATV driven by 41-year-old Lucas Zeller. Hicksons’ ATV then overturned down a hill.
KCTV 5
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
KYTV
Patrol: Collision between buggy and car leaves 5 injured in central Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (AP) — Five people were injured when a car struck a horse and buggy southeast of Kansas City during the weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. A vehicle driven by a 71-year-old man hit the back of the buggy on Saturday afternoon on U.S. 58 near Holden, the patrol said.
3 children seriously hurt in horse and buggy crash in Holden
Three children were seriously hurt Saturday afternoon in Johnson County, Missouri, after the horse and buggy they were riding in was struck by a car.
