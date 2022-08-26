ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MO

Comments / 0

Related
mykdkd.com

The Little Apple (8/31)

The Annual Labor Day Picnic at Immaculate Conception Parish (606 Kansas Ave., Montrose) will be held on Monday, September 5. They will offer family-style dine-in meals in the school basement, along with an outdoor dining and carry out tent. Come join them for a tasty fried chicken dinner served from 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. The menu includes fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, dressing, green beans, slaw, bread & butter pickles, homemade pie and drink. All this is only $15 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under. Children under 5 eat free. The huge country store is open from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. There will also be a cakewalk, dunk tank and bingo open at 11:00 a.m. Corn hole starts at 10:30. A homemade pie auction will begin at 3:30 p.m., followed by the cash and quilt raffles.
MONTROSE, MO
mykdkd.com

Blood Drive Coming to Clinton Senior Center

The Clinton Senior Center and Americorps Seniors RSVP will host a blood drive on Sept. 2 in honor of the September 11th National Day of Service. The blood drive will be open to the public at the center at 970 E. Sedalia from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants are encouraged to make appointments at 1-800-RED-CROSS or www.redcrossblood.org, using the sponsor code RSVPClinton. Walk-ins will be accepted.
CLINTON, MO
mykdkd.com

Mary Lou Carter

Mary Lou Carter, 80, was born Aug. 12, 1942 in Bates County, MO the daughter of John Les and Georgie Mae (Miller) Dines. She departed this life Aug. 27, 2022 at her son’s home in Appleton City, MO. As a child, Mary lived in Tucson, AZ and Appleton City. Her family also lived in Liberty, MO, the Jackson County area, Independence, and Sugar Creek before moving back to Appleton City in 1993.
APPLETON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Clinton, MO
mykdkd.com

Economic Development Celebration

Please join the City of Clinton and the Greater Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce in welcoming Missouri Governor Mike Parson and TC Chief Executive Officer Peter Brues and TC Packaging President Thomas Morin to help celebrate the recent TC significant investments and job creation in Clinton and the State of Missouri.
CLINTON, MO
mykdkd.com

Attention Clinton School District Retirees

The Clinton School District invites all district retirees to join them on Friday, September 23rd from 9:00-10:30am at Clinton Middle School. Join them for an opportunity to CONNECT with former colleagues, enjoy COFFEE (and donuts), and a chance to have CONVERSATIONS with current district staff about the great things going on in the Clinton School District!
CLINTON, MO
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Report (8/29)

Residential alarm – 1500 blk E. Hwy 7 / verified false. Served civil process in the Montrose area; Served civil process in the Montrose area; Foot patrol – Montrose Public School. Cpl. Dody and Deputy Romi. Bailiff duties in Associate Court. Cpl. Dody. Foot patrol Windsor football game.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tex Ritter
Person
Gene Autry
Person
Ken Maynard
Person
Tim Mccoy
Person
Buster Crabbe
Person
Lash Larue
Person
Hoot Gibson
Person
Roy Rogers
Person
Tom Tyler
Person
John Wayne
Person
Tim Holt
Person
Rex Allen
KCTV 5

Jackson County executive issues statement after Ordinance 5656 is not passed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has issued a statement Monday in light of the county legislature not passing Ordinance 5656. According to a press release from his office, the ordinance “would have placed an advisory referendum on the November ballot asking voters if they think Missouri’s abortion ban should be repealed to ensure safe and legal access to abortion.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Man Charged with Murdering Wife

The Henry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announces that charges have been filed against Ryan W. Alexander, 27, of Clinton for the death of his wife. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, LaChrisha Gray, filed the case on behalf of the State of Missouri charging the defendant with murder in the first degree and armed criminal action.
CLINTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Entertain#Linus Movies#Western Movies#Silver Screen#The Three Mesquiteers#Pioneers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
kmmo.com

NAPOLEON MAN INJURED IN ATV ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

A 62-year-old Napoleon man was moderately injured in a crash involving two ATV’s on Monday, August 29. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when Daniel Hickson struck the rear of an ATV driven by 41-year-old Lucas Zeller. Hicksons’ ATV then overturned down a hill.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
HOLDEN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy