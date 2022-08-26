ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Prominent Cincinnati restaurateurs among first to sign at Factory 52

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Factory 52, the $100 million redevelopment of Norwood's former U.S. Playing Card factory, has signed its first restaurateurs to open eateries in the Gatherall Food Hall. PLK Communities, the developer of Factory 52, announced Tuesday it had signed three restaurateurs for the Gatherall, a food...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Why the Cincinnati library wants your old high school yearbook

Local librarians want to preserve a bit of history you might prefer to keep buried in the basement — your high school yearbook. The Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library is trying to expand its yearbook collection, which already includes 3,000 items. Larry Richmond, department manager of genealogy and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suburban Cincinnati restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A suburban Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors just shy of its four-year anniversary in business. Wyoming's Station Family + BBQ announced in a Facebook post Sunday the restaurant at 400 Wyoming Ave. will close its doors after a final service on Oct. 1. The restaurant has been open since December 2018.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
New Hampshire, OH
State
New Hampshire State
City
North College Hill, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

'They came to the right decision': NAACP leaders react to firing of Cincinnati officer for using racial slurs

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati officer was fired after she was caught on her body camera using racial slurs, and now some community leaders are saying it was the right move. "I think they came to the right decision,” said Cincinnati NAACP president Joe Mallory. “We fully support the decision and I think that’s the only decision they could have and should have come to.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Reds All-Star Tom Browning arrested, charged with OVI

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — Former Cincinnati Reds all-star Tom Browning was arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend. According to court documents, Browning has been charged with two counts of OVI, failure to stay in marked lanes and failure to maintain control. According to police, the alleged offenses...
GEORGETOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#City Council#Politics Local#Cincinnatians
Fox 19

Cincinnati's Crime Vault | Beyond the Broadcast: Pike County Massacre - Part 1

In April of 2016, generations of a single family were killed in one night. The case has been called The Pike County Massacre and it's Ohio's largest criminal homicide investigation ever. In episode one of a three-part series, FOX 19 Investigative Reporter, Jessica Schmidt, breaks down the complex case just days before the start of the criminal trial of one of the accused. Cincinnati's Crime Vault is an award-winning true crime news series on FOX 19 Now. This audio podcast will take the stories featured in the news beyond the broadcast.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Brown Street restaurant closed due to tax concerns

A restaurant on Brown Street near the University of Dayton has had its vendor’s license suspended by the Ohio Department of Taxation, according to a sign posted on its door. The vendor’s license for Back Home Tavern & Table is “under suspension” and the restaurant is “prohibited from making retail sales at 1151 Brown Street” on or after Aug. 10, the sign read.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
University of Cincinnati News Record

Get out and do something: Aug. 29-Sept. 5

As classes begin and students fall into their routines, don’t forget to check out some of these events at UC and around Cincinnati this week. Get your week’s groceries at the farmers market at Hyde Park Square. The farmer’s market features live music and over 35 vendors offering various products, from fruits and veggies to fresh pastries.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Annual Bill Keating Jr, Great Ohio River Swim raising river awareness and funds for Adventure Crew

CINCINNATI — Standing on the banks of the Ohio River, Caroline Keating is proud of how far this swim has come. “When it started in 2007, there was such a bad rap to the Ohio, and we have cleaned that up a little. There’s been a lot of work going into cleaning the river and every year we get more and more swimmers to come out and do it and talk about what a cool experience it is," said Keating.
CINCINNATI, OH
Your Radio Place

Win Ohio Renaissance Festival Tickets HERE

The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs weekends September 3-October 30 and AVC Communications is giving you a chance to win tickets. The Ohio Renaissance Festival is located between Cincinnati and Columbus just of I-71. For more information about the festival, Click Here. Contest ends Thursday, September 1 at midnight and winners...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy