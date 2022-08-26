Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27
A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life. Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.
Bomb threat a false alarm at Boston Children's Hospital
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A bomb threat phoned in to Boston Children's Hospital Tuesday night, turned out to be a false alarm police confirmed. The Boston Police Department's bomb squad was sent in but did not locate any suspicious packages or devices. The hospital has come under fire recently from...
Caretaker Stole Nearly $300,000 From an Elderly Couple
Six years ago, an elderly couple’s son-in-law hired a caretaker, Sherri Lynn Smith, to manage their personal and financial affairs after the husband had a stroke. Recently, the Florida family made the shocking discovery that Smith had stolen an eye-watering $288,865 from the couple, who are in their 90s, and now she’s going to federal prison. According to a court decision made last Friday, Smith will serve four years and three months: two years for fraud with identification documents, and two years and three months for bank fraud. Smith transferred the couple’s money electronically to bank and credit card accounts under her and her husband’s names. In one instance, she forged a $16,000 check to her real estate attorney to purchase a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Tamarac, Florida, in 2018. She also forged a check to herself to buy fencing, new windows, and an air conditioning unit. Her miscellaneous Zelle transfers over the years totaled more than $46,000. On top of her prison sentence, Smith owes a $168,895 restitution and $288,865 cash forfeiture. Read it at Miami Herald
19-year-old faces slew of charges, including murder, animal cruelty after multiple deadly shootings in Detroit
Wayne County officials announced ten charges against a 19-year-old man in connection to a string of “random” fatal shootings that targeted people and animals in Detroit over the weekend.
Ohio Man in Coma After Brutal Bee Swarm Leaves Him With Thousands of Stings
Austin Bellamy was trimming a friend’s lemon tree branches on Friday when he accidentally snipped into a bee’s nest, a mistake that would leave him in a coma with thousands of stings, WNBG reports. His family watched in horror as the swarm descended on him like a thick, black blanket. “He was hollering, ‘Help! Help me! Help!’ And nobody would help him,” Phyllis Edwards, his grandmother, told the outlet through tears, adding that it was impossible to reach him through the swarm. Bellamy reportedly inhaled 30 bees, according to his mother Shawna Carter. “So he had bees inside of him, and they suctioned bees out of him until Sunday morning,” she said. Bellamy is on a ventilator and is expected to make a full recovery, the outlet reported.Read it at WBNG 12 News
