ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
evgrieve.com

Claim: City cuts down tree on 5th Street after block association receives permission for pruning

A stump is all that's left of a 50-plus-year-old flowering Callery pear tree outside 339 E. Fifth St. between First Avenue and Second Avenue. According to a member of the East Fifth St. Block Association Tree Committee, the group hired (at a cost of $500) an arborist who pruned the tree — with the approval of the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation... "cutting off worrisome branches to maintain safety."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
thevillagesun.com

Scooby Scoop: Bleecker charter school; Wiki page worries; Spud info dud

OAKS TRANSPLANT: Great Oaks Charter School of New York City, currently at 38 Delancey St., will be moving into the former Our Lady of Pompeii School building, at 240 Bleecker St. Great Oaks has signed a 30-year lease and will invest $5 million in building improvements. The parish school closed in August 2020 in the wake of the pandemic. The lease was conducted with the Archdiocese of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
Curbed

I Went to Trash School

The white elephant, as it is sometimes affectionately called, is the Department of Sanitation’s standard collection truck. There are currently 2,100 of them in the city fleet, all standing nearly 12 feet high and 33 feet long. The vehicle’s tailgate — the overhanging rear end that raises skyward while the truck dumps mounds of garbage — is held in place with two locking pins, like hinge joints in a massive body. Hydraulic oil pumps through vein-like cylinders, with a nervous system composed of color-coded levers: red, red, black.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Comptroller: ‘Basement Resident Protection Law’ would regulate mother-daughter apartments

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander renewed a push Tuesday that would improve the five boroughs’ housing stock. However, Lander’s plan -- which includes setting up a regulatory system for accessory dwelling units, traditionally known as mother-daughter apartments, through the creation of a “Basement Resident Protection Law,” -- is one that some city homeowners have consistently pushed back against.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squash#Plant#Ne Riverside Park#Hudson River Park#Insect
94.3 Lite FM

Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event

Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
BEACON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
wbgo.org

Drought Conditions Worsening In NYC Area

Drought conditions are worsening in the New York City area following several months of little rain and hot weather. The U.S. Drought Monitor report now shows all of New York City and a good portion of northern and central New Jersey in either a moderate to severe drought condition. New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson urges residents to limit lawn watering, run full laundry and dishwasher loads and shorten showers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Curbed

We’ll Miss You, MetroCard Machine

When contacted about the approaching demise of the hulking stainless-steel object found in every New York City subway station since 1999, Paola Antonelli, the Museum of Modern Art’s senior curator for architecture and design, referred to it as “my beloved MetroCard machine.” I’m tempted to say she was being overly effusive, except, it turns out, I feel exactly the same.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
worldatlas.com

The 9 Most Charming Small Towns in New York

While many tourists head to the Big Apple and locals get away into satellite towns, many small towns are left untouched by the crowds to relax in peaceful tranquility. These small towns come with great natural outings and vistas, including many water-bound locations, and are considered the most charming in the state of New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Woman who fell through Bronx apartment's floor has long road to recovery

NEW YORK -- A woman who fell through the bathroom floor of her Bronx apartment over the weekend is still recovering at the hospital. Her husband said Monday he's hopeful the city will force the landlord to properly fix their home, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. "She fell down. It was like a big hole," said Spellman Vandepool. Over the phone, Vandepool said his wife was conscious but has a long road to recovery. "My wife went to the bathroom ... when she stepped in the middle, in between the door and the toilet, she fell down," said Vandepool. Vandepool said they first heard a pipe...
BRONX, NY
Time Out Global

NYC’s most iconic restaurants worth visiting at least once

Old-world steakhouses and iconic pizza joints are among the most famous restaurants in NYC. New York City is home to some of the most lauded iconic restaurants in the world. The best restaurants in NYC represent a rainbow of cuisines and approaches, with new restaurants popping up and generating buzz on a regular basis. We’re lucky like that: New Yorkers always have something new and exciting to try. But it’s the old favorites, those beloved spots that have stood the test of time, serving generations of fans, that have become known as the most famous restaurants in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Hurricane Ida Recovery Action Plan to Assist New Yorkers Impacted by Deadly Storm

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the proposed Action Plan by the Governor's Office of Storm Recovery to recover from Hurricane Ida, which struck one year ago, and to strengthen the resiliency of communities in future storm events. The proposed plan includes $41.2 million in federal funding to support initiatives that will help residents adapt to the effects of climate change while prioritizing historically underserved communities.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy