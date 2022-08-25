Read full article on original website
evgrieve.com
Claim: City cuts down tree on 5th Street after block association receives permission for pruning
A stump is all that's left of a 50-plus-year-old flowering Callery pear tree outside 339 E. Fifth St. between First Avenue and Second Avenue. According to a member of the East Fifth St. Block Association Tree Committee, the group hired (at a cost of $500) an arborist who pruned the tree — with the approval of the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation... "cutting off worrisome branches to maintain safety."
Warnings issued as millions of gallons of water to be released into Croton River
Croton-on-Hudson officials are warning people to either not go into the Croton River or exercise extreme caution next week.
Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
thevillagesun.com
Scooby Scoop: Bleecker charter school; Wiki page worries; Spud info dud
OAKS TRANSPLANT: Great Oaks Charter School of New York City, currently at 38 Delancey St., will be moving into the former Our Lady of Pompeii School building, at 240 Bleecker St. Great Oaks has signed a 30-year lease and will invest $5 million in building improvements. The parish school closed in August 2020 in the wake of the pandemic. The lease was conducted with the Archdiocese of New York.
Curbed
I Went to Trash School
The white elephant, as it is sometimes affectionately called, is the Department of Sanitation’s standard collection truck. There are currently 2,100 of them in the city fleet, all standing nearly 12 feet high and 33 feet long. The vehicle’s tailgate — the overhanging rear end that raises skyward while the truck dumps mounds of garbage — is held in place with two locking pins, like hinge joints in a massive body. Hydraulic oil pumps through vein-like cylinders, with a nervous system composed of color-coded levers: red, red, black.
New food pantry directory connects people to free food in NYC, NJ, Philadelphia
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Non-profit organization Lemontree is combining “the power of data and hospitality” to help people in the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas access food pantries in their neighborhoods. During the pandemic, Lemontree observed two key issues people experiencing food insecurity were facing during...
NYC Comptroller: ‘Basement Resident Protection Law’ would regulate mother-daughter apartments
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander renewed a push Tuesday that would improve the five boroughs’ housing stock. However, Lander’s plan -- which includes setting up a regulatory system for accessory dwelling units, traditionally known as mother-daughter apartments, through the creation of a “Basement Resident Protection Law,” -- is one that some city homeowners have consistently pushed back against.
evgrieve.com
The Green Bench is stolen from the TF in Tompkins Square Park; 'this shit is an act of WAR'
Tensions are mounting in a cross-border conflict following the brazen theft of the green bench (aka AVE bench) from the TF in Tompkins Square Park last week. The bench was last seen Wednesday night... as the @tf_report account reported... "Some reports have said the green bench was stolen from Tompkins...
2 dead, back of home collapses when fire tears through house in New Jersey
Firefighters responded to reports of heavy fire at a home on Hamburg Turnpike in Bloomingdale around 8 a.m. and arrived to find the home fully engulfed.
22-year-old woman 'shocked' after being attacked on subway train in Manhattan
A young woman's account of being attacked on a New York City subway is going viral, and now she's speaking out exclusively to Eyewitness News about the harrowing incident.
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
thevillagesun.com
Friend mourns Chelsea man killed by hit-and-run cyclist; Calls NYC streets a ‘Wild West’
BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | The Chelsea man fatally struck by a hit-and-run, rogue cyclist last month was an immigrant from Singapore who had an abiding love affair with New York City. According to police, Gavin Lee, 44, of 111 W. 16th St., was crossing Eighth Avenue at W. 22nd Street,...
Woman falls through her apartment floor into cellar in Bronx
Fortunately, the woman only suffered minor injuries in the fall.
wbgo.org
Drought Conditions Worsening In NYC Area
Drought conditions are worsening in the New York City area following several months of little rain and hot weather. The U.S. Drought Monitor report now shows all of New York City and a good portion of northern and central New Jersey in either a moderate to severe drought condition. New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson urges residents to limit lawn watering, run full laundry and dishwasher loads and shorten showers.
Curbed
We’ll Miss You, MetroCard Machine
When contacted about the approaching demise of the hulking stainless-steel object found in every New York City subway station since 1999, Paola Antonelli, the Museum of Modern Art’s senior curator for architecture and design, referred to it as “my beloved MetroCard machine.” I’m tempted to say she was being overly effusive, except, it turns out, I feel exactly the same.
worldatlas.com
The 9 Most Charming Small Towns in New York
While many tourists head to the Big Apple and locals get away into satellite towns, many small towns are left untouched by the crowds to relax in peaceful tranquility. These small towns come with great natural outings and vistas, including many water-bound locations, and are considered the most charming in the state of New York.
Woman who fell through Bronx apartment's floor has long road to recovery
NEW YORK -- A woman who fell through the bathroom floor of her Bronx apartment over the weekend is still recovering at the hospital. Her husband said Monday he's hopeful the city will force the landlord to properly fix their home, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. "She fell down. It was like a big hole," said Spellman Vandepool. Over the phone, Vandepool said his wife was conscious but has a long road to recovery. "My wife went to the bathroom ... when she stepped in the middle, in between the door and the toilet, she fell down," said Vandepool. Vandepool said they first heard a pipe...
Thunderstorms, high winds that wreaked havoc in Midwest could strike NYC on Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Forecasters predict that thunderstorms with wild winds that wreaked havoc in the Midwest could batter Staten Island late Tuesday afternoon and again in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday. Hot and muggy weather is anticipated to precede any deluge since the temperature could peak...
Time Out Global
NYC’s most iconic restaurants worth visiting at least once
Old-world steakhouses and iconic pizza joints are among the most famous restaurants in NYC. New York City is home to some of the most lauded iconic restaurants in the world. The best restaurants in NYC represent a rainbow of cuisines and approaches, with new restaurants popping up and generating buzz on a regular basis. We’re lucky like that: New Yorkers always have something new and exciting to try. But it’s the old favorites, those beloved spots that have stood the test of time, serving generations of fans, that have become known as the most famous restaurants in the city.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Hurricane Ida Recovery Action Plan to Assist New Yorkers Impacted by Deadly Storm
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the release of the proposed Action Plan by the Governor's Office of Storm Recovery to recover from Hurricane Ida, which struck one year ago, and to strengthen the resiliency of communities in future storm events. The proposed plan includes $41.2 million in federal funding to support initiatives that will help residents adapt to the effects of climate change while prioritizing historically underserved communities.
