NEW YORK -- A woman who fell through the bathroom floor of her Bronx apartment over the weekend is still recovering at the hospital. Her husband said Monday he's hopeful the city will force the landlord to properly fix their home, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. "She fell down. It was like a big hole," said Spellman Vandepool. Over the phone, Vandepool said his wife was conscious but has a long road to recovery. "My wife went to the bathroom ... when she stepped in the middle, in between the door and the toilet, she fell down," said Vandepool. Vandepool said they first heard a pipe...

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO