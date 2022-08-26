Read full article on original website
Related
Eight Great Flint Area Locations for Fall Photos With the Family
Unfortunately, fall will officially be here before we know it. Just over three weeks from now, fall will be officially here. Pumpkin spice lovers are thrilled, but golfers and camping enthusiasts are not. Unfortunately, nothing can be done about it as time stops for no one. Even though summer coming...
This Guy Just Wanted to Help People Understand Michigan. But the Internet Got Mad
If you've lived in Michigan for more than five minutes, you've no doubt held up your hand to show someone where [insert the name of any town here] is located. Having a map right there at the end of each of your arms is a true gift and just one of the advantages of living here in the Great Lakes State.
Michigan Becomes the First State to Introduce Police Radio Dispatch, 1928
Michigan definitely has many American firsts…and here’s another that’s not known or remembered by many of us. Michigan was the first state to implement police radio dispatch; in other words, they were the first to broadcast on their own interrupted frequency. In 1893, the Detroit Police Department...
With Some Famous Help, This Man Robbed Banks in Michigan, 1932
His full name was Edward Wilhelm Bentz, born in 1894. It may be a name that most aren't familiar with, but he sure hung out with some of the most infamous criminals – including Baby Face Nelson and Machine Gun Kelly. Bentz was living a lifetime full of crime....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dog Electrocuted After Touching Downed Power Line Ann Arbor
Michigan took a pretty good beating Monday evening after powerful storms ripped through parts of the state. Washtenaw County was one specific area that was affected by the storms. Thousands were left without power after power lines were brought down. While in a backyard, a dog in Ann Arbor was...
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE
If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MI Movie Theatres to Play Extended ‘Lord of the Rings’ Films
Extended versions of 'Lord of the Rings' will be headed back to the big screen. Coming up in September, Emagine Entertainment will continue with its' Flashback Cinema movie series with some classics. Fans of the 'Lord of the Rings' film series and 'The Blob' will once again be able to experience those movies in a theatre setting.
Michigan Woman Makes Pottery from Clay Found in Lake
A Michigan native who goes by the name Meg Mackenzies on TikTok has amassed nearly half a million followers on the platform thanks to a video she posted in June 2020 of herself extracting a large mass of clay from the bottom of the small Michigan lake and forging it into a piece of pottery. Her content is a typical mix of art and Michigan-related content, so this project was the perfect mix of both! Just wait 'til you see the finished products at the end!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Does Michigan Allow You to Put Pizza Boxes in Recycling Bins?
Sometimes things can get a little confusing when it comes to Michigan's recycling rules. A lot of people throw things into their recycling bins that they're clearly not supposed to. The most confusing rule of all is whether or not you can put empty pizza boxes in the recycling bin....
Police in Michigan Need Help Finding These Two Missing Persons
It's pretty sad that we struggle to keep up with the number of people that seem to go missing nearly every day in the state of Michigan. Police are currently looking for the public's help in finding two people from Michigan. Ernest Rodriguez. 17-year-old Anthony Ernest Rodriguez has been missing...
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
Dog Repeatedly Bred at Michigan Puppy Mill Rescued by PETA, Now Recovering
You're about to meet Ruthie. The Jack Russell terrier was one of 39 dogs rescued from an illegal puppy mill here in Michigan. According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Ruthie was part of an illegal breeding operation run by John D. Jones in Missaukee County, Michigan. In March of this year an investigation by PETA led to the rescue and seizure of the animals and a judge ruled that they were not to be returned to the breeder.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First Racially Integrated School In Michigan Started In 1837 By Laura Haviland
We know how the Civil Rights Movement was a huge step forward to the idea of there being equality in the country, but right here in Michigan, more than 100 years before the movement there was a woman who was taking a stand for it. Laura Smith Haviland was described as a Quaker, pacifist, abolitionist, feminist, and suffragist, and did more than her fair share to fight for equality back during the Antebellum era as the Marginal Mennonite Society recalls:
Genius or Crazy? A Michigan Man Implants His Car Key in His Hand
Keeping things quick, easy, and simple seems to be a way of life lately. Nobody has time for much anymore, especially fumbling around for your keys. One metro Detroit man took it upon himself to simplify that part of his life by implanting his car key into his hand. Brandon...
Michigan Man Starting His Own Car Company Inside An Abandoned Car Factory
Sometimes we find ourselves frustrated with the change we want to see in our own neighborhoods not happening. You know what needs to be done, but you feel powerless to do any good. Detroit was once a booming city when it came to factories, specifically auto manufacturers. But over the...
Is It Legal to Spank a Child in Michigan Schools?
19 U.S. states currently allow public schools to use corporal punishment to discipline children from preschool until they graduate. Is Michigan one of those 19 states?. The discussion of spanking in public schools is a hot topic right now after one school in Missouri is reinstating corporal punishment under a new policy.
Banana 101.5
Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0