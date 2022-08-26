ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Could Be Eligible for a Bill Credit From Consumers Energy or DTE

If your home was recently without power because of the latest round of storms to hit Michigan, you may be eligible for a refund from Consumers Energy or DTE Energy. Thousands of Consumers Energy customers are still in the dark after power was knocked out for hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in Michigan. As of 4 pm today (Tuesday 8/30) more than a quarter of a million DTE Energy customers were without power.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Michigan Woman Makes Pottery from Clay Found in Lake

A Michigan native who goes by the name Meg Mackenzies on TikTok has amassed nearly half a million followers on the platform thanks to a video she posted in June 2020 of herself extracting a large mass of clay from the bottom of the small Michigan lake and forging it into a piece of pottery. Her content is a typical mix of art and Michigan-related content, so this project was the perfect mix of both! Just wait 'til you see the finished products at the end!
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Dog Repeatedly Bred at Michigan Puppy Mill Rescued by PETA, Now Recovering

You're about to meet Ruthie. The Jack Russell terrier was one of 39 dogs rescued from an illegal puppy mill here in Michigan. According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Ruthie was part of an illegal breeding operation run by John D. Jones in Missaukee County, Michigan. In March of this year an investigation by PETA led to the rescue and seizure of the animals and a judge ruled that they were not to be returned to the breeder.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

First Racially Integrated School In Michigan Started In 1837 By Laura Haviland

We know how the Civil Rights Movement was a huge step forward to the idea of there being equality in the country, but right here in Michigan, more than 100 years before the movement there was a woman who was taking a stand for it. Laura Smith Haviland was described as a Quaker, pacifist, abolitionist, feminist, and suffragist, and did more than her fair share to fight for equality back during the Antebellum era as the Marginal Mennonite Society recalls:
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Is It Legal to Spank a Child in Michigan Schools?

19 U.S. states currently allow public schools to use corporal punishment to discipline children from preschool until they graduate. Is Michigan one of those 19 states?. The discussion of spanking in public schools is a hot topic right now after one school in Missouri is reinstating corporal punishment under a new policy.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

