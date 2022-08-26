Read full article on original website
Mississippi mayor tells residents to ‘get out now’ and governor declares state of emergency ahead of floods
The mayor of a Mississippi city has urged residents to “get out now” and the state governor has declared a state of emergency as record-breaking rainfall is expected to cause significant flooding over the coming days.Mayor of Jackson Chokwe Antar Lumumba said on Sunday that people should leave the state’s biggest city “as soon as possible” as fears grow that the area could be headed for a repeat of flooding seen back in February 2020.“Unfortunately because we have seen these events as recently as 2020, we have a reference point, and we know the damage that can occur,” he...
Ominous Hurricane Katrina Prediction Resurfaces on 17th Anniversary
The prediction warned of Katrina having "unprecedented strength," and said that widespread property and infrastructure damage was likely.
Flooding in Major Cities Prompts Evacuations, Rescue of Residents
This week, officials in Mississippi, Arizona, Dallas and Las Vegas have reported heavy rainfall that resulted in flash flooding incidents.
America's summer of floods: What cities can learn from today's climate crises to prepare for tomorrow's
Powerful storms across the South, following flash floods in Dallas, Death Valley, St. Louis, Yellowstone and Appalachia, have left cities across the U.S. questioning their own security in a warming climate. Dallas was hit with nearly 15 inches of rain that turned roads into rivers and poured into homes starting Aug. 21, 2022. Neighborhoods in Jackson, Mississippi, were inundated a few days later as the Pearl River rose and a water treatment plant breakdown left the city without clean drinking water. In late July, extreme storms struck the mountains of eastern Kentucky, sending rivers sweeping through valley towns and triggering mudslides...
Five cities have seen 1-in-1,000-year flood events since late July
In the last five weeks, five areas across the United States have experienced what should have been very unlikely -- if not impossible -- 1 in 1,000-year flooding events.
'Storm of the season' threatens US coast: Tropical storm forming in Atlantic has 80% chance of turning into hurricane by Labor Day - after Saharan dust suppressed severe weather over the Atlantic
Two weather systems over the Atlantic Ocean could possibly turn into the season's next major tropical storm or hurricane, with one of them given an 80% chance to form in the next five days. While tropical depressions can be hard to predict at such an early stage, models have indicated...
Washington Examiner
Tropical storm could hit US during Labor Day weekend, hurricane center says
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring four regions that show signs of a tropical storm, two of which could hit the United States during Labor Day weekend. The disturbance most likely to affect the U.S. is in the Atlantic Ocean, but the disturbance has an 80% chance of turning into a tropical storm by the weekend, the center said Monday. If it does turn into a tropical storm, its name would be Danielle.
Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO
Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
'We thought we were safe': Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods
When Bob and Debbie Smith signed up for flood insurance years ago, they never expected the storm that transformed the little river next to their backyard into a raging, muddy torrent. They never imagined that they and their cat would need to be rescued from their front porch by a neighbor with a boat as the floodwater reached up to their chests.
Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week
Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
Jackson’s water crisis was triggered by floods and compounded by racism
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has declared a state of emergency in Jackson, with 180,000 people in the area facing low or no water pressure, and water unsafe for drinking. “Do not drink the water,” Governor Reeves said in an emergency briefing. “Be smart, protect yourself, protect your family, preserve water, look out for your fellow man and look out for your neighbors.”
natureworldnews.com
Flash Floods at Death Valley Bury Cars and Leaves 1000 People Stranded
A storm surge in Death Valley National Area caused by torrents of precipitation on Friday submerged automobiles, prompted authorities to restrict all routes between and within the reserve, and trapped around 1,000 folks. Buried Cars Due to Flash Flood. In the typically scorching and arid nature reserve in the California...
Tropical storm warning issued for South Texas and the East Coast of Mexico
(CNN) — A tropical storm warning has been issued from Port Mansfield, Texas to Boca de Catan, Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. The warnings are associated with a system the National Hurricane Center has designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone Four, located in the southern Gulf of Mexico, about 400 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande.
natureworldnews.com
Extremely Dangerous Thunderstorms to Ravage the American Midwest
On the first day of August, hailstorms, destructive wind gusts, and torrential downpours tore across parts of the Midwest. AccuWeather meteorologists predict that this weather pattern will continue through at least midweek. Thunderstorms Incoming. On Monday morning, a line of thunderstorms plowed over central Indiana. Strong gusts from the storms...
The Weather Channel
Kentucky Disaster Was Nation's Deadliest Non-Tropical Flash Flood Since 1977
Over three dozen people died in last week's Kentucky flash flooding. That's the nation's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. Three flash floods claimed over 100 lives in the 1970s. Last week's Kentucky flood disaster was America's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. At least 37 were killed...
FOXBusiness
Disney World floods after Florida hit with severe thunderstorms, video shows
Walt Disney World parkgoers' magical experiences have reportedly been impacted by severe thunderstorms this week. Videos and pictures posted to social media showed what appeared to be water damage, lightning from the storms and flooding. In a TikTok shared with FOX Business by user DisneyWorldTom, the grounds of EPCOT by...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week
Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding over the Southern United States to Move Toward the Lower Mississippi Valley
Heavy rain has continued to persist over the southern United States as of Monday evening, August 22, causing widespread flooding in multiple cities and towns. US weather authorities have issued renewed weather alerts regarding the potential spread of the inclement weather to the Lower Mississippi Valley in the next several days this week.
Monsoon rains to bring flash flooding to West; California to experience scorching temperatures
NEW YORK — The Western U.S. is bracing for more extreme weather as some regions prepare for torrential rain and others for continuing extreme heat. Monsoon rains were forecast to continue over the deserts in the Southwest and up into the Rocky Mountains, with potential for flash flooding in Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming on Sunday.
natureworldnews.com
Labor Day Storm: US Meteorologists Expect a Named Tropical System by September 5
A named tropical system is likely to form in the next few days during the US Labor Day weekend and until Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says there is chance that the next storm system could be named "Danielle" which poses a risk to areas along the US Atlantic coast.
