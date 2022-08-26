ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

CoinDesk

More Volatility Ahead for Bitcoin as Federal Reserve Keeps Quiet

More volatility is likely for bitcoin (BTC) in the months ahead as the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization faces decoupling from traditional markets and decreasing forward guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Bitcoin has already fallen 56% from about $47,500 on Jan. 1 to its current perch just above $20,000....
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Poised to Spike by Most Since January Amid Colder Weather

The difficulty of mining bitcoin (BTC) is expected to grow by around 9% on Wednesday as miners in North America begin ramping up production ahead of the cooler months. It will be one of the biggest upticks since August 2021, when miners began to come back online after the industry was banned in China, which at the time was home to 44% of mining activity.
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Ether Rebound Halts 3-Day Losing Streak

BTC and ETH Trade Higher to Begin the Week; Overnight Declines Offset by U.S. Markets. Bitcoin (BTC) started the week in positive territory, rising 3% on average trading volume. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rebounded on Monday following three consecutive days of losses. Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by...
CoinDesk

Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Placed Under Interim Judicial Management by Singapore Court

Troubled crypto lender Hodlnaut has been placed under interim judicial management (IJM), a form of creditor protection, three weeks after it froze withdrawals due to "difficult market conditions," according to an announcement. Judicial management is a form of debt restructuring that sees an entity manage the business, property and assets...
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holds $20K Level; Altcoins Recover as Market Sentiment Improves

Price Point: As investor sentiment began to stabilize Tuesday, bitcoin held the $20,000 level while altcoins Ether and Avalanche's AVAX rose. Market Moves: Both ether and bitcoin's perpetual futures open interest ratios stood at lifetime highs above 0.03 and 0.02 at press time. "The rising ratio indicates open interest is outpacing market size and increases the risk of volatility," one researcher said.
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange FTX's CEO Visited White House Amid Regulatory Fight

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his government relations and policy team made a stop at the White House in May as lawmakers in the United States debate on whether to have the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) or the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) act as the crypto industry's primary federal market regulator.
CoinDesk

Slow Ventures Raises Stakes on Crypto Governance with ‘Timber sDAO’

The idealism of decentralized crypto ownership doesn't always play nice with the realities of U.S. securities law – especially when tokens and DAOs get involved. Even so, crypto-savvy venture capital firm Slow Ventures is trying to make it work. Its partners have been building a playbook for designing crypto clubs whose members have real power to tokenize, own, govern and trade real-world assets as part of a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) – attributes lacking from crypto’s better-known collectives, like ConstitutionDAO and LinksDAO.
CoinDesk

US Congressman Wants Consumer-Protection Answers From Agencies, Crypto Firms

U.S. agencies and major crypto firms such as Binance.US and Coinbase Global (COIN) are being questioned about the cryptocurrency industry’s ability to protect consumers, receiving written requests from a senior congressman on the oversight committee of the House of Representatives. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), chairman of the House Oversight...
CoinDesk

Then They Fight You: Scenarios for Coming Crypto Regulation

I can’t count how many times over the years I’ve seen someone on Crypto Twitter trot out the old saw that starts with “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you …” Well, be careful what you wish for, because over the past year, we’ve clearly reached the “then they fight you” portion of the quote often misattributed to Mahatma Gandhi.
CoinDesk

Criminal Crypto Use Is Growing, but That’s Just Half the Story

A persistent knock on cryptocurrency is: “It’s only used by drug dealers and black market participants.” The old saw’s popularity might stem from general misconception (as we see plenty of licit uses for cryptocurrency these days), but its popularity is likely rooted in the first time most of us heard about crypto: For use on the Silk Road, an online black market and dark web web market.
