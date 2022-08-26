Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
More Volatility Ahead for Bitcoin as Federal Reserve Keeps Quiet
More volatility is likely for bitcoin (BTC) in the months ahead as the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization faces decoupling from traditional markets and decreasing forward guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Bitcoin has already fallen 56% from about $47,500 on Jan. 1 to its current perch just above $20,000....
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
‘Whopper’ of a Recession in 2023: Prominent Economist Predicts Major Fallout – and He’s Not Alone
With another substantial federal interest rate hike likely coming in mid-September and as higher inflation fears continue to mount, a respected American economist is predicting a "whopper" of a...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Poised to Spike by Most Since January Amid Colder Weather
The difficulty of mining bitcoin (BTC) is expected to grow by around 9% on Wednesday as miners in North America begin ramping up production ahead of the cooler months. It will be one of the biggest upticks since August 2021, when miners began to come back online after the industry was banned in China, which at the time was home to 44% of mining activity.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Ether Rebound Halts 3-Day Losing Streak
BTC and ETH Trade Higher to Begin the Week; Overnight Declines Offset by U.S. Markets. Bitcoin (BTC) started the week in positive territory, rising 3% on average trading volume. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rebounded on Monday following three consecutive days of losses. Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by...
CoinDesk
Ether Futures See Unusually High Liquidations as Funding Rates Point to Bearish Sentiment
Futures tracking ether (ETH) have racked up almost $140 million in liquidations over the past 24 hours with a key metric suggesting traders are turning bearish on the asset's near-term growth as they focus their attention on the contracts before Ethereum's Merge next month. Liquidations occur when an exchange forces...
Fortune
Americans are defying the layoff economy, snapping up new jobs faster than ever
It only takes an unemployed worker a little over two months to find a job. Last year, it took three-and-a-half months.
CoinDesk
Crypto Coin AVAX Drops 11% After Self-Described Whistleblower Says Avalanche Weaponized Litigation Against Rivals
The AVAX token dropped to its lowest price since July 13 on Monday after a self-described "whistleblower" website accused Ava Labs, the company behind the Avalanche blockchain, paid lawyers to hurt competitors and keep regulators at bay. On Friday, Crypto Leaks, a self-proclaimed whistleblower, published a report saying that some...
CoinDesk
As the Gun Market Moves to Crypto, Deeply Private Owners Reveal More Than They May Know
In American gun culture, a desire for privacy runs deep. For many gun owners, any government attempt to keep tabs on who owns what is a non-starter. “I’m not for any type of registration,” John Crump, the special projects coordinator at the Gun Owners of America, said in a recent interview.
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Placed Under Interim Judicial Management by Singapore Court
Troubled crypto lender Hodlnaut has been placed under interim judicial management (IJM), a form of creditor protection, three weeks after it froze withdrawals due to "difficult market conditions," according to an announcement. Judicial management is a form of debt restructuring that sees an entity manage the business, property and assets...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holds $20K Level; Altcoins Recover as Market Sentiment Improves
Price Point: As investor sentiment began to stabilize Tuesday, bitcoin held the $20,000 level while altcoins Ether and Avalanche's AVAX rose. Market Moves: Both ether and bitcoin's perpetual futures open interest ratios stood at lifetime highs above 0.03 and 0.02 at press time. "The rising ratio indicates open interest is outpacing market size and increases the risk of volatility," one researcher said.
CoinDesk
Brazil’s Largest Private Bank, Itaú, Selected by Central Bank to Develop a DeFi Liquidity Pool
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk and InfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Itaú Unibanco has been chosen by Brazil’s central bank to work on a decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity pool. The move comes as part...
CoinDesk
Court Rejects Central African Republic’s Plan to Offer Citizenship for Crypto Investment: Report
The high court of the Central African Republic (CAR) has denied the government’s plan to offer citizenship, land and valuable minerals to investors who purchase $60,000 of its government-supported cryptocurrency, the sango coin, saying that the proposal is unconstitutional, according to a report from Bloomberg. The court said that...
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange FTX's CEO Visited White House Amid Regulatory Fight
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his government relations and policy team made a stop at the White House in May as lawmakers in the United States debate on whether to have the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) or the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) act as the crypto industry's primary federal market regulator.
CoinDesk
Slow Ventures Raises Stakes on Crypto Governance with ‘Timber sDAO’
The idealism of decentralized crypto ownership doesn't always play nice with the realities of U.S. securities law – especially when tokens and DAOs get involved. Even so, crypto-savvy venture capital firm Slow Ventures is trying to make it work. Its partners have been building a playbook for designing crypto clubs whose members have real power to tokenize, own, govern and trade real-world assets as part of a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) – attributes lacking from crypto’s better-known collectives, like ConstitutionDAO and LinksDAO.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miners' Profitability May Narrow as Mining Difficulty Hits Second-Biggest Increase This Year
The difficulty of mining a bitcoin block increased by 9.26% on Wednesday, making it this year's second-biggest increase, which is likely to result in narrower profit margins for the industry. The metric adjusts automatically to keep the time required to mine a bitcoin block to roughly around 10 minutes, depending...
CoinDesk
US Congressman Wants Consumer-Protection Answers From Agencies, Crypto Firms
U.S. agencies and major crypto firms such as Binance.US and Coinbase Global (COIN) are being questioned about the cryptocurrency industry’s ability to protect consumers, receiving written requests from a senior congressman on the oversight committee of the House of Representatives. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), chairman of the House Oversight...
CoinDesk
Then They Fight You: Scenarios for Coming Crypto Regulation
I can’t count how many times over the years I’ve seen someone on Crypto Twitter trot out the old saw that starts with “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you …” Well, be careful what you wish for, because over the past year, we’ve clearly reached the “then they fight you” portion of the quote often misattributed to Mahatma Gandhi.
CoinDesk
Ether, Bitcoin Could See Turbulence as Open Interest Leverage Ratio Soars to Record High
Traders love volatility, and Ethereum's ether (ETH) and bitcoin (BTC) could soon offer plenty of it. That's the message from observers tracking the so-called open interest leverage ratio. The metric is calculated by dividing the amount of dollars locked in open perpetual futures contracts by the market capitalization of the...
CoinDesk
Criminal Crypto Use Is Growing, but That’s Just Half the Story
A persistent knock on cryptocurrency is: “It’s only used by drug dealers and black market participants.” The old saw’s popularity might stem from general misconception (as we see plenty of licit uses for cryptocurrency these days), but its popularity is likely rooted in the first time most of us heard about crypto: For use on the Silk Road, an online black market and dark web web market.
