ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

ESPN lays out why Oregon opener is key for Georgia football College Football Playoff return

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HNvX8_0hWTPWuY00

We are now less than 10 days from the start of Georgia’s season. And the biggest game on Georgia’s schedule for this season is very likely the season-opener against Oregon.

The Ducks are the highest-ranked team on Georgia’s schedule, as the Ducks will start the season as the No. 11 team in the country. It will be a neutral-site game, though Georgia fans will be well represented in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Georgia is a heavy favorite in the opener against the Ducks, with some sportsbooks having Georgia as a 17.5-point favorite. But this is not a game Georgia can afford to play around in. The Ducks are still one of the more talented teams in the country, even with all the turnover in going from Mario Cristobal to Dan Lanning.

A loss in the opener could be damaging to Georgia’s playoff chances, largely because of what the Bulldogs would have to do the rest of the way. That is how ESPN’s Heather Dinich sees it, as she laid out a list of 20 College Football Playoff contenders.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Know the Opponent: Georgia’s offense doesn’t want to be overlooked anymore

Under Chip Kelly, the Oregon offense garnered most of the headlines with its innovations. That offense sent the Ducks to a couple of national title games. But Oregon had a pretty good defense too. For the current Georgia Bulldogs, it’s just the opposite. The offense in Athens was severely overshadowed by a historically great defense last season. They did average nearly 40 points a game. But with most of that defensive talent moving on to the NFL, it’s time for quarterback Stetson Bennett and the rest of the UGA offense to receive a share of the attention it so richly deserves. Bennett, a...
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

No. 17 Pitt welcomes WVU as "The Backyard Brawl" returns

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pat Narduzzi’s memories of “The Backyard Brawl” are hazy at best. Growing up in nearby Youngstown, Ohio, Narduzzi remembers catching the annual meeting between Pittsburgh and West Virginia on TV every year, but not much else. “I wish I could tell you a lot of things back then,” Narduzzi said with a laugh. Narduzzi’s vantage point will be far different Thursday night when his eighth season coaching the Panthers begins with an indoctrination into a blood feud between two schools separated by 75 miles of foothills and 127 years of animosity. After a decade hiatus, the Brawl is back in all of its “ Country Roads ” vs. “ Sweet Caroline ” and pepperoni rolls vs. Primanti’s glory.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

FAMU players asks school president for 'changes made now'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida A&M’s football team, which considered not traveling for its season opener at North Carolina last week, is openly questioning the level of support players are receiving from the university. Nearly 90 players penned a blistering letter to school president Larry Robinson a day after the team lost 56-24 to the Tar Hills while playing without 26 ineligible players. FAMU was paid $450,000 to make the trip to Chapel Hill. The letter implores Robinson for “changes made now” and says “we are not interested in further empty dialogue with you or your staff.” The letter alleges countless issues with the “student-athlete experience at FAMU,” which has the second-largest enrollment of any of the Historically Black Colleges or Universities in the United States. The letter claims deficiencies with financial aid, academic support/compliance and summer school. It also says players are underrepresented and underappreciated.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
43K+
Followers
89K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy