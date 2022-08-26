Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Online school shooting threat puts police in 3 Utah counties on alert
EPHRAIM — A man who allegedly made a threat after becoming frustrated while playing an online game to conduct a mass school shooting was arrested Monday after his alleged actions put law enforcers in three counties on alert. The 18-year-old man was booked into the Sanpete County Jail for...
UPDATE: SLCPD investigates van with ‘wires’ coming out of it
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One person has been taken into custody after officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) say they received reports of a van that had “wires” coming out of it near Interstate-15. SLCPD says this investigation began at 3:10 p.m. on August 29 when the department was notified of […]
ksl.com
Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students
SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Prosecutors seek years in prison for Utah man’s role in Capitol assault | Utah News
Prosecutors seek years in prison for Utah man's role in Capitol assault. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Prosecutors seek years in prison for Utah man’s...
Police video of fatal encounter shows lack of de-escalation
SALT LAKE CITY — A caller to 911 in Salt Lake City said a man had come into a brewery in his underwear, tried to steal beer and was running […]
The Justice Files: 40-years and still counting
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Forty-years have passed and two families are still waiting for answers. Joyce Tina Gallegos and Gabrielle DiStefano were both murdered days apart in August 1982. Weber County authorities eventually discovered their bodies. They were shot to death. “She went missing and we knew something was wrong because without her […]
kjzz.com
Memorial takes shape in Provo where 2 siblings were killed while walking to school
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — The community is coming together to support a family that lost two young children who were hit and killed on their way to school. The crash happened Monday morning in Provo. Police said Darren Albertson, 59, who is from Provo, hit the 10- and 9-year-old...
kjzz.com
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
Gephardt Daily
Inmate’s death at Central Utah Correctional Facility being investigated as a homicide
GUNNISON, Utah, Aug. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The death of a 62-year-old inmate at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison is being investigated as a homicide. Ted Claude Davey, of Salt Lake City, was found dead Sunday morning in the Henry housing section at the prison, according to a news release from the Utah Department of Corrections.
Stranger found hiding under 7-year-old girl’s bed in Morgan County
MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 25-year-old man faces felony charges after he was found hiding under a seven-year-old’s bed in Morgan County, police say. On August 26 at 4:39 a.m., a Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on scene to find the homeowner in a physical fight with the suspect, who has been identified as Garrett […]
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake City school district and UTA to give transit passes to students
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District and the UTA have partnered to give transit passes to 25,000 students, staff and faculty. The passes can be used to get to school or anytime that a student, faculty, or staff member needs to use public transportation. The passes are free for students and faculty and are available now.
UPDATE: Girl allegedly set up SLC robbery, kidnapping of 17 y/o boy
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 17-year-old boy became the victim of an aggravated robbery and kidnapping that took place in a Salt Lake City motel on August 29 after police say he was set up by a girl who was working in conjunction with two adult men. The two men involved in this incident, […]
Gephardt Daily
Ogden officers entertain lost kiddo while locating his mom
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Ogden Police officers took some time recently to reassure and entertain a youngster who had become separated from his mother. “Officer Chen and Officer Sanford take a moment to entertain a lost child who was looking for his mom. The...
Gephardt Daily
Wild chase ends in South Jordan when stolen truck catches fire
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A chase of a stolen truck involved multiple police agencies Tuesday night as the suspect ran a red light, zigged into oncoming traffic at one point, ran over tire spikes then caught on fire. The truck believed stolen out of...
kjzz.com
NAACP president calls for resignation of Salt Lake City school board member
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — NAACP President Jeanetta Williams has called for the resignation of Salt Lake City School Board Member Katherine Kennedy. Williams sent a letter to the board president last week demanding that Kennedy quit her post, saying her concern is honesty. In July, Kennedy announced on...
KSLTV
Parents outraged after preferred pronouns posted by Farmington Jr. High counselors
FARMINGTON, Utah — There was outrage at Farmington Junior High School after school counselors had new placards made that showed their preferred pronouns. The move motivated parents to send emails and make phone calls to the school. Some were angry enough that police were asked to investigate. Likewise, some...
kslnewsradio.com
SLCPD reminds drivers to be cautious as kids head back to school
SALT LAKE CITY — School is back in session around the state and the Salt Lake City Police Department is urging drivers to be safe. School buses and students are again a part of our mornings and afternoons. The SLCPD wants to remind motorists to stop when the bus lights are flashing and never try to pass.
Camper trailer sparks in flames in Davis County
KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Kaysville Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to a camper trailer fire in Davis County. As crews were responding to the fire around 12:59 a.m., the caller reported the fire has spread into a barn, and hay was currently engulfed in flames. Automatic aid was received from the Layton City […]
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake City working to offer safe passage to students
SALT LAKE CITY — Getting to school safely is the goal behind the Salt Lake City Safe Passage Initiative. It’s a program that Salt Lake City leaders, police, and schools have all joined as school begins for the Salt Lake City School District this week. Part of the...
KSLTV
Citing ‘significant danger to public health,’ Utah regulators shutter pain clinic
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Suffering from debilitating foot pain, several Utahns trusted a Taylorsville clinic to help them feel better. Utahns like Larry Perkins, who has battled neuropathy for three decades. Peripheral neuropathy has overtaken his life. Perkins said he can’t drive more than a few miles without losing feeling...
