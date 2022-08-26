ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ABC4

UPDATE: SLCPD investigates van with ‘wires’ coming out of it

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One person has been taken into custody after officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) say they received reports of a van that had “wires” coming out of it near Interstate-15. SLCPD says this investigation began at 3:10 p.m. on August 29 when the department was notified of […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students

SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

The Justice Files: 40-years and still counting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Forty-years have passed and two families are still waiting for answers. Joyce Tina Gallegos and Gabrielle DiStefano were both murdered days apart in August 1982. Weber County authorities eventually discovered their bodies. They were shot to death. “She went missing and we knew something was wrong because without her […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake City school district and UTA to give transit passes to students

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City School District and the UTA have partnered to give transit passes to 25,000 students, staff and faculty. The passes can be used to get to school or anytime that a student, faculty, or staff member needs to use public transportation. The passes are free for students and faculty and are available now.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden officers entertain lost kiddo while locating his mom

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Ogden Police officers took some time recently to reassure and entertain a youngster who had become separated from his mother. “Officer Chen and Officer Sanford take a moment to entertain a lost child who was looking for his mom. The...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Wild chase ends in South Jordan when stolen truck catches fire

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A chase of a stolen truck involved multiple police agencies Tuesday night as the suspect ran a red light, zigged into oncoming traffic at one point, ran over tire spikes then caught on fire. The truck believed stolen out of...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

SLCPD reminds drivers to be cautious as kids head back to school

SALT LAKE CITY — School is back in session around the state and the Salt Lake City Police Department is urging drivers to be safe. School buses and students are again a part of our mornings and afternoons. The SLCPD wants to remind motorists to stop when the bus lights are flashing and never try to pass.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Camper trailer sparks in flames in Davis County

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Kaysville Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to a camper trailer fire in Davis County. As crews were responding to the fire around 12:59 a.m., the caller reported the fire has spread into a barn, and hay was currently engulfed in flames. Automatic aid was received from the Layton City […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake City working to offer safe passage to students

SALT LAKE CITY — Getting to school safely is the goal behind the Salt Lake City Safe Passage Initiative. It’s a program that Salt Lake City leaders, police, and schools have all joined as school begins for the Salt Lake City School District this week. Part of the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

