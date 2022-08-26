ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China’s property market is on the brink. Here’s what it means for investors

By Nicholas Sargen, Opinion Contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V39Ny_0hWTP7As00
Getty Images

One year ago, investors began to assess the implications of a possible default of China’s largest property developer, Evergrande. The company had $300 billion in debt outstanding, and China’s property market weakened as a result of measures the Chinese government took in 2021 to curb booming property prices.

At that time, Ed Yardeni raised the specter that an Evergrande meltdown could turn into China’s version of a “Lehman Moment.” But most economists downplayed the likelihood of global contagion, and U.S. investors shrugged it off.

My assessment then was the fallout from an Evergrande default would take longer to play out than the U.S. housing crisis in 2007-2008. The key consideration was that bank loans to China’s property developers are not marketable instruments, and workouts are subject to complex negotiations and regulatory oversight that can take years to settle. Evergrande, for example, recently missed its own deadline for restructuring its company by July 31.

At the same time, I maintained investors should pay attention to what was happening, because China’s property market is a dominant sector and an integral part of China’s remarkable economic transformation. Property represents more than two-thirds of household assets compared with about one-quarter for U.S households. Therefore, an unraveling of this sector could rival what happened in the U.S. during the housing bust.

Last year, the spillover to other sectors was limited, because aggregate demand held up as China weathered the COVID-19 pandemic reasonably well. A Reuters survey of 10 analysts and economists showed they were still upbeat about property values and expected them to rise by 5 percent this year. Instead, prices have fallen for 11 consecutive months, and they appear headed for further declines.

One reason for the weakening in property prices is the Chinese government’s zero tolerance policy toward COVID, in which parts of the country have been shuttered in response to outbreaks. Economic activity was barely positive in the second quarter of this year, and investment firms, including Goldman Sachs and Nomura, have cut their forecasts of economic growth this year to 3 percent — well below the government’s target of 5.5 percent that it concedes is no longer feasible.

Meanwhile, problems are spreading because the process for buying apartments in China requires purchasers to make substantial down payments on complexes that are under construction. The slump in the economy has caused developers’ finances to deteriorate such that they are unable to complete many projects. Some buyers, in turn, have responded by withholding payments on their mortgages, and demonstrations against property developers are becoming common.

As a result, Chinese banks are being squeezed on two fronts. The asset side of their balance sheets is under pressure from bad loans to developers and those purchasing apartments. (Note: Loans that are property related account for about 30 percent of all bank loans.) At the same time, the liability side of some smaller banks has been impacted by runs from their depositors.

To bolster the sector, the Chinese authorities have lowered interest rates to make mortgage payments more affordable. They are also trying to shore up property developers by providing financial relief. The State Council recently passed a plan to establish a fund worth up to 300 billion yuan ($44 billion) to support multiple property groups. But these measures appear insufficient to stem the problem.

The outcome ultimately hinges on how Chinese households respond if property values continue to plummet. The main risk is that China would confront a loss of confidence by households at a time when business confidence is shaky due to the government’s clampdown on technology companies and other private businesses. This combination could result in a growth recession if not outright recession.

Professor Robert Z. Aliber, who co-authors Charles Kindleberger’s classic, “Manias, Panics and Crashes,” goes much further. He sees the unraveling of China’s property bubble as marking the end of the country’s economic miracle of the past four decades: “The Xi government may provide a burst of liquidity to paper over the insolvency of property developers, but it cannot paper over the demographics of a declining population and forty or sixty million vacant and overpriced apartments.”

This raises the issue of whether a meltdown of China’s property market could spill over to other parts of the world. The main reason for believing it will not spread is that foreign investor involvement in China’s property market and financial system is small. By comparison, European investors were heavily involved in mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. institutions during the housing boom.

That said, given the prominence of China’s economy in the global economy and international trade, a weakening would have spill-over effects to China’s main trading partners in Asia, Europe and North America. According to calculations by JPMorgan Asset Management, China’s strong showing in the decade following the 2008-09 global financial crisis accounted for roughly 30 percent of world economic growth. Accordingly, if China’s economic locomotive were to stall it would likely reverberate throughout global markets.

Nicholas Sargen, Ph.D., is an international economist and global money manager who serves as a consultant to Fort Washington Investment Advisors and is affiliated with the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business. He has authored three books, including “Global Shocks: An Investment Guide for Turbulent Markets.”

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Economy#Linus Business#Chinese
Daily Mail

'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'

'All bets are off' for Australia if the US gets involved in tensions between China and Taiwan, one of the country's leading security experts has warned. American House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a historic visit to Taiwan this week to mark the island's highest level US diplomatic visit in 25 years - a move which sparked outrage in Beijing and even threats of military action.
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: This is why I’m refusing to pay my energy bills, and you should too

When you’ve got level-headed, practical people like Martin Lewis begging the government to take action on energy bills, and the head of Scottish Power describing what’s going to happen in October as “horrific”, you know there’s a problem. A big problem.This country is facing a harrowing winter. Many of us already can’t pay our bills and are faced with mounting costs across the board: energy, food, transport. Come October, it is estimated that one in three UK households will be plunged into fuel poverty – and by January, with the average energy bill potentially topping £500 a month, it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
China
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
nationalinterest.org

No Matter Who Wins Ukraine, America Has Already Lost

There are multiple tough strategic realities for the United States to absorb. Regardless of who wins the Ukrainian war, the United States will be the strategic loser. Russia will build closer relations with China and other countries on the Eurasian continent, including India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the Gulf states. It will turn irrevocably away from European democracies and Washington. Just as President Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger played the “China card” to isolate the Soviet Union during the Cold War, presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will play their cards in a bid to contain U.S. global leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalinterest.org

Watch Out China: U.S. and India Announce Joint Military Drills

United in their concern about China’s designs on its neighbors, India and the United States are teaming up for a series of high-altitude exercises. United in their concern about China’s designs on its neighbors, India and the United States are teaming up for a series of high-altitude exercises in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, which is near India’s border with China.
WORLD
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
The Hill

The Hill

678K+
Followers
80K+
Post
504M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy