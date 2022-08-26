ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Joe Rogan teases Mark Zuckerberg for ‘sipping water like a robot’ during Senate hearing

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q2Ubr_0hWTP4Wh00

Joe Rogan teased Mark Zuckerberg about the memes targeting his “robot”-like mannerisms during his testimony before Congress last year.

“I don’t like the way you sip water, though, you sipping water at the Senate, you were sipping water like a robot,” Rogan joked during an interview with the Facebook founder on his Spotify podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” on Thursday.

Zuckerberg, who has been ridiculed online for surfing while wearing too much sunscreen , laughed before taking a sip of water.

“The Senate testimony is not exactly an environment that is set up to accentuate the humanity of the subject,” the Meta CEO said.

“If you’re up there for six or seven hours, you’re going to make some face that is worth making a meme out of.”

Zuckerberg was called to appear before Congress last year to answer lawmakers’ questions about privacy concerns swirling around Facebook.

During Thursday’s podcast, Zuckerberg admitted to Rogan that his social network suppressed The Post’s reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop in the weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

The laptop contained information about the business dealings of the president’s son, including projects in China and Ukraine.

Zuckerberg told Rogan that he regretted how Facebook handled the matter, though he defended the social media company’s approach to content moderation as “reasonable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2akFQD_0hWTP4Wh00
Rogan noted the memes that depicted Zuckerberg as a “robot” as he sipped water during his testimony before Congress last year.
Getty Images

“When something like that turns out to be real, is there regret for not having it evenly distributed and for throttling the distribution of that story?” Rogan asked Zuckerberg.

“Yeah, it sucks,” Zuckerberg said. “It turned out after the fact, the fact-checkers looked into it, no one was able to say it was false … I think it sucks, though, in the same way that probably having to go through a criminal trial but being proven innocent in the end sucks.”

Zuckerberg said Facebook limited the ability of users to share the story after it acted on information from the FBI indicating that Russia would seek to use the platform to spread propaganda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHEmU_0hWTP4Wh00
Rogan interviewed Zuckerberg for nearly three hours on Thursday.
PowerfulJRE /YouTube

“Did [the FBI] specifically say you need to be on guard about that story?” Rogan asked, referring to The Post’s article.

“No, I don’t remember if it was that specifically, but it basically fit the pattern,” Zuckerberg said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Urayz_0hWTP4Wh00
Zuckerberg defended Facebook over its handling of The Post’s story on Hunter Biden.
PowerfulJRE /YouTube

More than 50 former senior intelligence officials signed on to a letter that claimed the laptop story “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

“Our protocol is different than Twitter’s. What Twitter did is they said you can’t share this at all. We didn’t do that,” Zuckerberg said.

Rogan agreed that Facebook’s approach was “certainly much more reasonable than Twitter’s stance.”

“I just don’t think they looked at it hard enough. When the New York Post is talking about it, they’re pretty smart about what they release and what they don’t release,” Rogan said.

“For the five or seven days when it was basically being determined whether it was false, the distribution on Facebook was decreased, but people were still allowed to share it,” Zuckerberg added. “You could still share it, you could still consume it.”

While Zuckerberg acknowledged that Facebook had also reduced distribution of the report on its own platform, he tried to defend the process as “reasonable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKcob_0hWTP4Wh00
In 2020, Zuckerberg was mocked for wearing too much sunscreen while surfing in Hawaii.
MEGA

“I think the process was pretty reasonable,” he added. “A lot of people were still able to share it. We got a lot of complaints that that was the case.

“This is a hyper-political issue, so depending on what side of the political spectrum, you either think we didn’t censor enough or censored it way too much, but we weren’t as black and white about it as Twitter,” he added.

Additional reporting by Thomas Barrabi

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Jim Jordan faces backlash over ‘real America’ tweet

An Ohio congressman caught the ire of left-leaning Twitter users on Monday after a seemingly-innocuous tweet about “working hard” and paying your bills.Maybe because the congressman in question is one of Donald Trump’s most vocal allies in the US House.Jim Jordan posted the tweet on Monday morning, writing that “In Real America, you work hard, pay your bills, and provide for your family. Isn’t that how it should be?”The otherwise unremarkable message was mocked by Democrats over the seeming hypocrisy of Mr Jordan’s belief in “working hard” given his support for Mr Trump, who has publicly used the bankruptcy...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
46K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy