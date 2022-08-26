Read full article on original website
Alaska Airlines New Daily Service Between Everett And Anchorage
Alaska Airlines is connecting the newest commercial airport in the Seattle area with another one of their main hubs with new daily, nonstop service between Everett, Wash. and Anchorage. This new daily, year-round service begins on November 30, 2022. The 1,420-mile flights will be flown on E-175 regional jets. The...
helpmechas.com
Soon! New Travel Route Between Everett And Anchorage
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Families, friends, businesses, and industry will be connected by daily, year-round service in two important locations. The area’s newest commercial airport and one of our major hubs are connected by Alaska Airlines: Beginning Nov. 30, 2022, there will be new daily nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage. On alaskaair.com, tickets are currently on sale for flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the state of Alaska’s largest city.
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Alaska farmer breaks record with giant pumpkin
An Alaskan farmer set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Dale Marshall of Anchorage, Alaska, won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the state fair Monday. The giant gourd weighed in at a whopping 2,147 pounds, according to the Alaska State Fair. “It’s official!” the fair wrote. “Dale...
msn.com
Houston airport leaders discuss 'summer of hell,' including why IAH construction mess was necessary
Resurgent demand for travel — “revenge travel” as it’s been called — spurred a tumultuous summer for America’s airports as millions of passengers ran into short-staffed airlines, canceled flights and frequent delays, all while paying premium prices for tickets. 1/7 SLIDES © Michael Wyke...
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
alaskasnewssource.com
Giant pumpkin record broken at Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall again won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer — this time setting a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Marshall’s giant gourd weighed in at 2,147.0 pounds, according to a Facebook post from the...
radiokenai.com
DOT To Conduct Sterling Safety Corridor Improvements From Sterling To Soldotna
The Alaska Department of Transportation is in the process of getting ready to conduct safety corridor improvements for the Sterling Highway from mile post 82.5 to 94, which is from Sterling to the Y in Soldotna. The project consists of expanding the highway from Soldotna to Sterling as a four-lane highway. Also included are a pathway and safety improvements such as continuous illumination, medians, and center turn lanes, which are funded through Alaska’s Highway Safety Improvement Program.
Delivery drivers put a stop to surveillance efforts by Seattle company
SEATTLE — Worker tracking is a trend being seen more and more across the American workforce. It's a practice where companies use technology to monitor productivity levels from their employees. For workers that spend much of their time on the road, that vehicle can turn into an office, a...
alaskasportsreport.com
Course championship season concludes with Anchorage Open overall victories for Carr, Hawkins
In arguably the greatest golf moment of his young life, Jack Carr briefly stepped away from the festivities to do what all good boys and girls should. The West High senior grabbed his phone and called his mother from just outside the Anchorage Golf Course clubhouse. “She was crying while...
Medical transport helicopter makes emergency landing at Bellingham International Airport
The helicopter had just taken off from St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham at the time of the emergency.
alaskasnewssource.com
6 ‘teen heroes’ recognized for the good they’re putting in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of six Alaskan teens is being honored by the Boys and Girls Club and Alaska Communications for the good they’ve done within the state. For the 12th year in a row, the Summer of Heroes Program is celebrating six teens for their outstanding community service across Alaska. Each teen showed a range of attributes from positive outcomes of inclusion, to preserving cultural traditions for future generations, and simply supporting those in need. Heather Marron with Alaska Communications says actions have a way of making a tremendous impact on those around them.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Anchorage
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Anchorage, AK Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Anchorage from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
alaskasnewssource.com
The Women’s Great Alaska Shootout is back
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last time the Women’s Great Alaska Shootout was played was in 2017. Now, with the backing of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation and ConocoPhillips Alaska, one of the state’s most famous basketball tournaments is a reality once again. Before being dissolved, the Women’s Great...
alaskasnewssource.com
Widespread rain returns as August comes to an end
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Isolated showers are falling across parts of Southcentral Alaska this morning, with many areas remaining on the drier side. While areas of fog can’t be ruled out for the first part of Tuesday, the morning commute will be largely impact-free. Not only is Southcentral seeing rain, but much of the state continues to hold onto the active and wet weather pattern.
alaskasnewssource.com
1 person injured in airplane crash at Wolf Lake Airport
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - One person was injured in a crash at the Wolf Lake Airport Monday afternoon. Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that 60-year-old Charles Story of Utah crashed into a hangar at the airport at 12:04 p.m. on Monday. “LifeMed was currently at the airfield...
kpug1170.com
Amazon ending healthcare service for employees
SEATTLE, Wash. – In a surprising about-face, Amazon has announced it is pulling the plug on the healthcare service they’ve spent years developing. It first launched Amazon Care in 2019 for the company’s Seattle employees. The 24-hour service that connects patients and healthcare workers virtually was expanded...
Even Assemblyman Chris Constant says Must Read Alaska provides news you won’t find anywhere else
A Must Read Alaska story about the Anchorage Assembly majority tabling an ordinance so it would not have to listen to public testimony has irritated Assemblyman Chris Constant greatly. If Must Read Alaska had not done the story, he would not have gotten a certain email that he feels is anti-semitic.
alaskasnewssource.com
Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off set to awe crowd at Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Among the things the Alaska State Fair is known for, giant vegetables may be the most popular. With giant pumpkins, zucchini, artichokes, cabbages, and rutabagas, the crowd’s eyes tend to get bigger when gazing at the goliath produce each year. With long summer days providing a perfect recipe for rapid growth, vegetables can get pretty massive in Alaska, particularly around the Matanuska and Susitna valleys, which are rich in fertile soil, due to ancient glaciers that once carved through the area.
alaskasnewssource.com
Weekend starts wet; may end up dry with some sun
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Six inches of rain! That is how much Ted Stevens Anchorage International airport has recorded this month, so far. This makes August, 2020 the third wettest August since records began there in the early 1950s. Guess what? #morerainiscoming!There’s still 5 days left in the month, and plenty of storms gathering over Russia and west Pacific to increase this already impressive monthly total.
kbbi.org
Nikiski farm cultivates cherry-growing experiment
Michael O’Brien likes a challenge. That’s why O’Brien Garden and Trees in Nikiski is what he calls an experimental farm — he tries out different varieties of fruits until he figures out what works. “Once I succeed, as my children always say: ‘Dad, you just figured...
