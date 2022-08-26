ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

travelcodex.com

Alaska Airlines New Daily Service Between Everett And Anchorage

Alaska Airlines is connecting the newest commercial airport in the Seattle area with another one of their main hubs with new daily, nonstop service between Everett, Wash. and Anchorage. This new daily, year-round service begins on November 30, 2022. The 1,420-mile flights will be flown on E-175 regional jets. The...
EVERETT, WA
helpmechas.com

Soon! New Travel Route Between Everett And Anchorage

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Families, friends, businesses, and industry will be connected by daily, year-round service in two important locations. The area’s newest commercial airport and one of our major hubs are connected by Alaska Airlines: Beginning Nov. 30, 2022, there will be new daily nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage. On alaskaair.com, tickets are currently on sale for flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the state of Alaska’s largest city.
EVERETT, WA
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Alaska farmer breaks record with giant pumpkin

An Alaskan farmer set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Dale Marshall of Anchorage, Alaska, won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the state fair Monday. The giant gourd weighed in at a whopping 2,147 pounds, according to the Alaska State Fair. “It’s official!” the fair wrote. “Dale...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Giant pumpkin record broken at Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall again won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer — this time setting a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Marshall’s giant gourd weighed in at 2,147.0 pounds, according to a Facebook post from the...
PALMER, AK
radiokenai.com

DOT To Conduct Sterling Safety Corridor Improvements From Sterling To Soldotna

The Alaska Department of Transportation is in the process of getting ready to conduct safety corridor improvements for the Sterling Highway from mile post 82.5 to 94, which is from Sterling to the Y in Soldotna. The project consists of expanding the highway from Soldotna to Sterling as a four-lane highway. Also included are a pathway and safety improvements such as continuous illumination, medians, and center turn lanes, which are funded through Alaska’s Highway Safety Improvement Program.
SOLDOTNA, AK
Person
Ted Stevens
alaskasnewssource.com

6 ‘teen heroes’ recognized for the good they’re putting in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of six Alaskan teens is being honored by the Boys and Girls Club and Alaska Communications for the good they’ve done within the state. For the 12th year in a row, the Summer of Heroes Program is celebrating six teens for their outstanding community service across Alaska. Each teen showed a range of attributes from positive outcomes of inclusion, to preserving cultural traditions for future generations, and simply supporting those in need. Heather Marron with Alaska Communications says actions have a way of making a tremendous impact on those around them.
ALASKA STATE
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Anchorage

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Anchorage, AK Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Anchorage from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

The Women’s Great Alaska Shootout is back

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last time the Women’s Great Alaska Shootout was played was in 2017. Now, with the backing of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation and ConocoPhillips Alaska, one of the state’s most famous basketball tournaments is a reality once again. Before being dissolved, the Women’s Great...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Widespread rain returns as August comes to an end

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Isolated showers are falling across parts of Southcentral Alaska this morning, with many areas remaining on the drier side. While areas of fog can’t be ruled out for the first part of Tuesday, the morning commute will be largely impact-free. Not only is Southcentral seeing rain, but much of the state continues to hold onto the active and wet weather pattern.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

1 person injured in airplane crash at Wolf Lake Airport

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - One person was injured in a crash at the Wolf Lake Airport Monday afternoon. Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that 60-year-old Charles Story of Utah crashed into a hangar at the airport at 12:04 p.m. on Monday. “LifeMed was currently at the airfield...
WASILLA, AK
kpug1170.com

Amazon ending healthcare service for employees

SEATTLE, Wash. – In a surprising about-face, Amazon has announced it is pulling the plug on the healthcare service they’ve spent years developing. It first launched Amazon Care in 2019 for the company’s Seattle employees. The 24-hour service that connects patients and healthcare workers virtually was expanded...
SEATTLE, WA
alaskasnewssource.com

Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off set to awe crowd at Alaska State Fair

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Among the things the Alaska State Fair is known for, giant vegetables may be the most popular. With giant pumpkins, zucchini, artichokes, cabbages, and rutabagas, the crowd’s eyes tend to get bigger when gazing at the goliath produce each year. With long summer days providing a perfect recipe for rapid growth, vegetables can get pretty massive in Alaska, particularly around the Matanuska and Susitna valleys, which are rich in fertile soil, due to ancient glaciers that once carved through the area.
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Weekend starts wet; may end up dry with some sun

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Six inches of rain! That is how much Ted Stevens Anchorage International airport has recorded this month, so far. This makes August, 2020 the third wettest August since records began there in the early 1950s. Guess what? #morerainiscoming!There’s still 5 days left in the month, and plenty of storms gathering over Russia and west Pacific to increase this already impressive monthly total.
ANCHORAGE, AK
kbbi.org

Nikiski farm cultivates cherry-growing experiment

Michael O’Brien likes a challenge. That’s why O’Brien Garden and Trees in Nikiski is what he calls an experimental farm — he tries out different varieties of fruits until he figures out what works. “Once I succeed, as my children always say: ‘Dad, you just figured...
NIKISKI, AK

