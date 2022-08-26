Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Justice Says He Expects COVID to be "Cranking Up" as Fall Nears, while Talk also had on Virus Plateauing
While West Virginia’s top COVID official said he anticipates cases plateauing in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice said individuals should remain cautious as school returns to session and fairs and festivals are getting in high gear. “The odds of this thing cranking up and getting worse than it is...
connect-bridgeport.com
A Little Mountain State Secret Most Don't Know: There is a 400-Million-Year-Old Ocean under West Virginia
Did you know there’s a 400-million-year-old ocean beneath West Virginia? It’s called the Iapetus Ocean, and it lies underneath the beautiful Appalachian Mountains. The Iapetus Ocean, which predates the Atlantic Ocean, was named after a Greek Titan. It was ultimately shifted by. geological forces and driven underground beneath...
