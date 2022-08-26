Read full article on original website
Related
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
News On 6
Animal Cookies Recalled As They May Contain Bits Of Metal Wire
Animal cookies sold at Target stores nationwide are now being recalled because the snacks may contain pieces of metal wire. The company that makes the sugary glaze- and sprinkle-covered treats, D. F. Stauffer Biscuit of Pennsylvania, announced the recall last week after someone found "metal (wire) inside a portion of the cookies," according to the company.
Comments / 0