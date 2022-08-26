ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News On 6

Animal Cookies Recalled As They May Contain Bits Of Metal Wire

Animal cookies sold at Target stores nationwide are now being recalled because the snacks may contain pieces of metal wire. The company that makes the sugary glaze- and sprinkle-covered treats, D. F. Stauffer Biscuit of Pennsylvania, announced the recall last week after someone found "metal (wire) inside a portion of the cookies," according to the company.
