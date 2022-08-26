ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

‘5 Days at Memorial’ Made a Big Mistake When It Forgot the Patients

By Kristen Lopez
IndieWire
IndieWire
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=295vMU_0hWTOY4R00

As a disabled person for whom going to the hospital is already a terrifying experience, “ Five Days at Memorial ” triggered me. It took several weeks to get over watching all eight episodes of the Apple TV+ limited series, an adaptation of Sheri Fink’s nonfiction investigation “Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital.” The book and the TV show focus on the doctors and patients stranded at Memorial Medical Center during Hurricane Katrina. When the floodwaters receded in 2005, 45 dead bodies were discovered in the hospital’s basement, with allegations that at least two patients were euthanized.

“Five Days” is based on a book about doctors’ experiences, but those experiences hinge on questions surrounding euthanasia and the disabled. Presenting disabled people in emergencies as nameless characters stuck in some kind of moral gray area tells us that if you’re disabled, “first do no harm” does not apply.

Disabled people aren’t always able to speak for themselves in a hospital setting. We’re often talked down to, infantilized, or see our pain and concerns minimized. In a 2014 article by Dr. Leana S. Wen for The Washington Post, she noted that 57 million adults and 5.2 million children in the U.S. have a disability (about 20 percent of the U.S. population), but “little attention is devoted to teaching future doctors how to care for people with speech disorders or other disabilities.”

The series does its best to showcase the heroism of Memorial and LifeCare doctors who stayed with patients during an unprecedented disaster that included lack of air-conditioning, food, water, and sanitary facilities. It also speaks to a continued issue in the American healthcare system that we only saw increase during the COVID-19 pandemic: rationing of care.

Care rationing has been present in every major natural disaster from Katrina to Covid and it is a massive fear to the disabled community. The disabled are often believed to be sickly and weak. We’re expected to die early, so in a situation where it becomes survival of the fittest the disabled are not generally considered the top of the totem pole. As “Memorial” shows, a person who’s ambulatory, regardless of age, is worth saving no matter what.

The aftermath of Memorial Hospital yielded no real protections for disabled people. A grand jury in New Orleans failed to indict Dr. Anna Pou (Vera Farmiga in the series) or any other nurses suspected of helping her euthanize patients. In fact, according to a 2009 New York Times Magazine article that Fink wrote before the publication of “Five Days,” Pou helped write and passed three laws in Louisiana that gave immunity from civil lawsuits for health care workers accused of any crimes that take place during a mass casualty event.

In 2020, disability groups filed complaints against Kansas and Tennessee for the states’ “crisis of care” guidelines, which cut care to people who used home ventilators. In New York, guidelines stated “that a person who shows up at a hospital with their personal home ventilator could have it taken from them and given to someone else.” The Office for Civil Rights at the Department of Health and Human Services opened investigations, but those disappeared once COVID vaccines became open to the public. The Tennessee case was settled earlier this year , while there’s been no update on where the case in Kansas currently stands. “Five Days” is an inadvertent reminder that with every disaster comes care rationing unless the people this series is marketed toward, i.e. the able-bodied, do something about it.

However, this perspective is missing from “Five Days at Memorial.” Outside of medical professionals, the only disabled patient we learn about on the show is Emmett Everett (Damon Standifer), a 380-pound paraplegic who was at the hospital to await surgery for a bowel obstruction. We learn only that Emmett is a charming man and, when the hurricane hits, he’s desperate to speak with his wife.

The series presents Everett’s death as ambiguous; we don’t know if he died in the face of circumstantial crisis or euthanasia, a storytelling choice that would push the series to make a point. It’s a scenario I call the “Tiny Tim Principle,” where medical scenes involving disabled characters serve as reflections of how good or bad the doctors are at their jobs. In these situations, the disabled patients are generally smiling, grateful, and saintly. Since we don’t learn about any of the affected victims, the audience must rely on the doctors to give the characters’ lives meaning.

Medical shows often fall into “ caretaker entertainment ,” shows about those who care for the disabled rather than the disabled themselves. In “Five Days at Memorial,” one man becomes a fire department volunteer so he can storm the hospital to save his mother. A woman caring for her dying mother is forcibly taken out of the hospital when it’s evacuated, leaving her mother to die. In these moments, the disabled person watching the series is left emotionally ravaged — but the series’ storytelling with its slow-motion and somber music tells us to how sad it is that these able-bodied people are told to leave.

Yes, “Five Days at Memorial” wasn’t ever meant to be about disability or the patients themselves. But it could have certainly critiqued ableism, especially in natural disaster situations. It’s why disabled people need to be in writer’s rooms working on scripts. There were opportunities to have these characters look at their own able-bodied privilege and illustrate that problems like these remain far too common.

“Five Days at Memorial” streams every Friday on Apple TV+.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IndieWire

Chris Rock Says He Turned Down Hosting 2023 Oscars After Will Smith Slap

Chris Rock has no desire to return to the Academy Awards just yet. The comedian said during the Phoenix, Arizona stop on his sold-out stand-up tour that the Academy approached him to host the 2023 Oscars in the time after Best Actor winner Will Smith slapped him during the 2022 ceremony. Rock said that he was also offered to star in a Super Bowl commercial, which he turned down as well. Rock compared returning to the Oscars to going back to the scene of a crime, as reported by Arizona Republic. While onstage at the Arizona Financial Theatre, Rock said going back...
PHOENIX, AZ
IndieWire

‘Triangle of Sadness’ Star Charlbi Dean Dead at Age 32

South African model-actress Charlbi Dean died of an unexpected sudden illness at age 32. Deadline first reported the “Triangle of Sadness” star’s passing on August 30. In addition to starring in Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or-winning satire opposite Harris Dickinson and Woody Harrelson, Dean appeared in The CW series “Black Lightning” and films “Spud,” “Death Race 3: Inferno,” “Blood in the Water,” “Don’t Sleep,” and “Porthole.” “Triangle of Sadness” is set to screen at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and the 2022 New York Film Festival. The movie opens in theaters from Neon on October 7. Dean plays model Yaya, one of the guests...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Here’s Why NBC Might Kill a Third of Its Primetime Programming

NBC is considering cutting the 10 p.m. hour of its primetime schedule and handing the programming duties off to local affiliates, The Wall Street Journal reported August 26. “While NBC is the number one network, we are always looking at strategies to ensure that our broadcast business remains as strong as possible,” a spokesperson commented to media, including IndieWire, after the story broke. “As a company, our advantage lies in our ability to provide audiences with the content they love across broadcast, cable and streaming.” OK, but how would killing one-third of primetime programming accomplish that, exactly? We’ll get to it,...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Beast

Beloved News Anchor Found Dead of Apparent Suicide at 27

A popular Wisconsin TV news anchor and former college basketball star has been found dead at the age of 27 after apparently taking her own life. Neena Pacholke, a former point guard for the University of South Florida’s women’s basketball team and morning news anchor at News 9 WAOW, was found dead during a welfare check by police at her home in Wausau on Saturday, according to TMZ.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Louisiana Health
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Health
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Horgan
Person
Vera Farmiga
Person
Kim Kardashian
The Hill

The abortion emergency in the federal courts

It is now notorious that the criminalization of abortion, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe v. Wade, doesn’t do much to lower the abortion rate but has had devastating effects on the ability of doctors to treat pregnancies that go wrong. Horror stories accumulate. Opponents of abortion have claimed that the press has exaggerated the danger. Yet two recent lawsuits have made clear that this harm is very real. Efforts to preserve women’s health are being resisted, with some success, even in cases where the fetus is doomed.
TEXAS STATE
Upworthy

Man mocks people in 40s choosing to be child-free. People respond with how they live their life to the fullest.

In today's world, there are various reasons why people decide against having children. Raising children means extended expenses, more responsibility and sometimes people choose not to devote a major part of their life caring for another human. However, a family with children is still seen as a functional unit of society and many people don't understand the choice of being child-free. In one such incident, a user on Twitter—a man who goes by the username @GShaneMorris—criticized people's choice of not having children. He wrote, "Millennials who are very cavalier about not having children are in for a shock when they enter their 40s & realize life is only half over. What do you do at that point? Keep trying to be sexy & have fun? I expect to see a lot of sadness & confusion about what to do at that point."
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Mistake#Ambulatory Care#Life And Death#Memorial Medical Center#The Washington Post
IndieWire

Quentin Tarantino Slams François Truffaut, Calls Filmmaker a ‘Bumbling Amateur’

Say what you will about Quentin Tarantino, but he never backs down from a controversial take. The filmmaker has made a career out of his ability to elevate the exploitation films he loves into high art, and has never shied away from defending the cinema that inspired him. And his tendency to appreciate the lowbrow is matched by a willingness to criticize some of cinema’s most revered figures when he thinks the praise they get is unwarranted. The September issue of Sight & Sound features an interview with Tarantino and his “Video Archives Podcast” co-host Roger Avary and highlighted several notable...
MOVIES
Mic

Conservatives are big mad the military might have to quit preying on broke kids

When President Biden unveiled his long-awaited student loan forgiveness plan last week, his good-not-great proposal was met with nervous jubilation from debt-holders — matched only by the rancor and self-pity radiating from the “I suffered and so should you” corners of the right-wing fever swamp. Still, despite the grumblings from conservatives perfectly willing to have their loans forgiven — just not anyone else’s — the plan has largely been seen as a significant achievement for an administration slowly getting the hang of actually, y’know, accomplishing things.
POLITICS
IndieWire

Daniel Craig Forgot His ‘Knives Out’ Accent Before Sequel ‘Glass Onion’

Daniel Craig is putting his British take on a Southern accent back in “Knives Out” for the sequel. Craig stars as Detective Benoit Blanc, a world-renowned mystery-solver who is tasked with finding a killer in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Blanc (Craig) is invited to the private Greek island getaway of friend and tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), but it soon becomes clear that all is not perfect in paradise as one guest turns up dead. Craig, whose Kentucky accent made headlines after the first film, revealed that his take on Blanc is entirely fresh for the sequel…in part because...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Danny DeVito Reveals ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Creators Pranked Him by Writing Fake Episode

Danny DeVito is nothing if not a good sport. His role as Frank Reynolds on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” has led him to crawl naked out of a couch, paint himself blue, and do a multitude of other depraved activities in the pursuit of comedy. But even he has his limits. In a new interview with Uproxx to promote his FXX animated series “Little Demon,” DeVito revealed the one time the show’s creators sent him a script that would have asked him to go too far. “They once put me in a situation that was like, I was in jail being...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
IndieWire

Neil Gaiman Leaked Jon Peters’ ‘Really Stupid’ ‘Sandman’ Script to Sabotage It: ‘Worst I’ve Ever Been Sent’

Neil Gaiman is wasting no sleep over possible past “Sandman” iterations. The comic book creator revealed to Rolling Stone that “Man of Steel” and “A Star Is Born” producer Jon Peters sent a script to adapt the graphic novel years ago. Gaiman hated it so much that he leaked the “really stupid” script to the press to ensure it never got made. “A guy in Jon Peters’ office phoned me up and he said, ‘So Neil, have you had a chance to read the script we sent you?’ And I said, ‘Well, yes. Yes, I did. I haven’t read all of it,...
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

Matt Smith Wasn’t Sold on ‘House of the Dragon’ Until He Heard Paddy Considine Was Cast

Matt Smith is no stranger to stepping into highly scrutinized roles, having played the Eleventh Doctor on “Doctor Who” and emerging unscathed despite having to follow the beloved David Tennant. But when faced with the opportunity to play Prince Daemon Targaryen in “House of the Dragon,” he was still a bit intimidated.  In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Smith recalled his initial hesitation about joining the high profile spin-off. “I was in a car park and my agent said, ‘There’s this part in this new show that is a prequel to ‘Game of Thrones.’ And I was like, ‘Ohhh....
MOVIES
IndieWire

Netflix Sued by Former Vanity Fair Staffer Over ‘Inventing Anna’ Portrayal

“Inventing Anna” is accused now of inventing too much, according to a defamation lawsuit filed against Netflix. The Emmy-nominated series stars Julia Garner as convicted fraudster Anna “Delvey” Sorokin, who conned elite Manhattan into believing she was an international heiress. While Sorokin has (for the most part) stood by the series, it’s former Vanity Fair photo editor Rachel Williams who is slapping the streamer with a defamation suit. Williams is portrayed by Katie Lowes in the Shonda Rhimes-produced limited series. Williams previously wrote about her experiences with former best friend Delvey in 2018 for Vanity Fair after Delvey allegedly conned her into...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Andor’ Built an Entire Outdoor City with Practical Effects, Limited CGI for ‘Star Wars’ Series

Upcoming Disney+ “Star Wars” series “Andor” kept it as real as possible when capturing the everyday life of a city in a galaxy far, far away. Set five years before “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the series is billed by showrunner Tony Gilroy as a spy thriller that will subvert “Star Wars” fans’ expectations through “sideways” storytelling that will also reframe the 2016 trilogy. Actress Adria Arjona, who portrays mechanic and Andor’s confidante Bix Caleen, shared with Collider that Disney+ spared no expense when crafting the world behind the 12-episode series. “They built an entire city for us, like an entire city. I got lost in...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy