Jacob deGrom feeling back to full strength, ready for '100-plus' pitches

Jacob deGrom reached 87 pitches on Thursday, pitching on extra rest, and he believes he will be full steam ahead from here on out.

The Mets have been extra cautious with their ace given his recent injury history that led to him missing the entire first half of the season and the second half of last season, but deGrom believes he will be able to max out his pitch count in his next start.

“I feel good,” deGrom said. “We went a little bit above the one in Atlanta and felt good after that. I felt like that was the real test…I feel like the next one, they let me go however long, 100-plus.”

DeGrom looked like his usual dominant self on Thursday night, striking out nine while allowing one run on three hits over six innings of work in a 3-1 win over the Rockies, and he expects to be pitching without restraints come October, when the Mets will need their ace at his best in order to reach their ultimate goal.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there, but how I felt when I went to 95 in Atlanta, I felt completely fine,” DeGrom said. “I think we're checking off all the boxes and it's leaning in that direction. It’s just how it’s scheduled, and how we have off days to work with and we have five guys throwing the ball really well. It’s kind of just staying in that routine right now of the hand we’re dealt.

“We’ll see whenever that time comes how many days in between we throw.”

