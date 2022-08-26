ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

NetEase Games acquires Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream

NetEase Games has acquired Quantic Dream, making it the Chinese company’s first European games studio. William Ding, CEO and director of NetEase, says in a statement that “by combining the wild creativity and exceptional narrative focus of Quantic Dream with NetEase’s powerful facilities, resources, and execution capabilities, we believe there are infinite possibilities that could redefine the interactive entertainment experience we provide for players worldwide.”
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

PS Plus bolsters its lineup with Deathloop, Sly Cooper, and more

Sony has revealed its PlayStation Plus offerings for September, and it’s looking to be quite a haul for subscribers, with substantial new additions across every tier of the service. Revealed via the PlayStation Blog, the company has shared that next month will see huge hitters like Deathloop, Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Need for Speed Heat join the catalog – and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Sony and Tencent now own 30% of FromSoftware through stock purchase

Sony and Tencent have purchased a combined 30.34% of FromSoftware shares, with Sony now holding a 14.09% stake in the studio. While not an outright acquisition, FromSoftware has been a studio many speculated would be ripe for acquisition by a major company. The studio has been on the rise in popularity thanks to its Souls series, with each game performing better than the last commercially. Its latest game, Elden Ring, is the top-selling game of 2022 so far and one of the top 10 bestselling premium games of all time in the U.S.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Save $500 on this massive 120-inch TV with an ALR screen

Whenever it’s time to purchase a new television, Best Buy is one of the go-to spots. That’s because Best Buy TV deals are often the best deals, and that is truer than ever at the moment. Right now, you can bring home the Hisense 120-inch L9 Series ALR TV for $5,500, saving you $500 off the original retail price of $6,000. For avid viewers, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for to take your home theater system to the next level.
ELECTRONICS
Phil Rogers
Digital Trends

Facebook Gaming is shutting down its app in October

It looks like the Facebook Gaming app will shut down on October 22 for both iOS and Android. However, users can still download their gaming app search data while it is still functional. “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you’ve done to...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Two Sam & Max games are getting a PlayStation remaster

Skunkape Games, a small indie team comprised of some members of Telltale Games, has announced that the remastered versions of Sam & Max Save the World and Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space will be released on the PlayStation on September 29. Both games were originally released in 2006...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

T-Mobile adding a free year of Apple TV+ to its most expensive plans

T-Mobile today announced that it’s giving subscribers to its most expensive mobile plan a free subscription to Apple TV+, which normally costs $60 a year. Those who are subscribed to the Magenta Max plan — which costs $85 a month for a single line — will get Apple’s streaming service for free. If you’ve got T-Mobile’s Magenta plan, which costs $70 a month for one line, you’ll get six months of Apple TV+ for free.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Apple Arcade is getting Shovel Knight Dig and a Tom Hanks trivia game

Apple has announced that Yacht Club Games’ Shovel Knight Dig is coming to Apple Arcade next month. The service is getting another curious title in September too: a trivia game made by Tom Hanks. Shovel Knight Dig is a puzzle game in the same vein as last year’s excellent...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Rocksmith+ launches next week, and it’ll cost you at least $100 a year

Following a lengthy period of silence on the matter, Ubisoft has taken to Twitter to announce that Rocksmith+ is receiving a surprise PC release next Tuesday, September 6. The company states that a console release date for the game “will be available at a later time.”. Rocksmith+ was initially...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best video games of August 2022: Cult of the Lamb, Immortality, and more

After a somewhat light (but still fantastic) summer for video games, more notable releases started to come out in August 2022. Unfortunately, none of them were heavy hitters as games like Saints Row, Madden NFL 23, and Soul Hackers 2 were critical disappointments. Despite that, there were still some great games that came out this month if you knew where to look.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best perks in Saints Row

The new Saints Row isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel or create a new genre we haven’t seen before. Rather, the goal is to put its own, unique spin on things. Most notably, it takes the modern third-person open-world genre and adds in its own brand of off-the-wall antics, plus a cast of distinct characters, to create its own flavor of mayhem. Aside from your traditional shooting, driving, and incredibly deep level of customization for your vehicles, weapons, and main character’s appearance, you also have a light RPG mechanic of equipping perks.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Sony’s HT-A3000 does virtual Dolby Atmos right, if you can handle the price

Sony’s HT-A3000 does virtual Dolby Atmos right, if you can handle the price. “A Swiss-army knife of a soundbar that really does it all.”. Sony’s A-Series of Dolby Atmos home theater soundbars and speakers are impressive, but they also cost a lot, with prices that begin at $1,000. That’s what makes its latest model so interesting. At $700, the HT-A3000 hardly qualifies as cheap, but it’s still the most affordable way to buy a premium Sony soundbar.
ELECTRONICS

