Digital Trends
Facebook Gaming is shutting down its app in October
It looks like the Facebook Gaming app will shut down on October 22 for both iOS and Android. However, users can still download their gaming app search data while it is still functional. “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you’ve done to...
Digital Trends
Twitter Circle launches globally, but lots of us can’t add anyone yet
The bird app’s coveted Circle feature finally launched globally this week, but many users still can’t use it. On Tuesday, Twitter announced via a tweet that Twitter Circle (a feature that lets you tweet to just a chosen few), was finally available for all users on Android, iOS, and the web. But then, many of us quickly opened up our apps and checked online to try it out only to be met with a shiny new feature that apparently isn’t working properly right now.
Digital Trends
T-Mobile adding a free year of Apple TV+ to its most expensive plans
T-Mobile today announced that it’s giving subscribers to its most expensive mobile plan a free subscription to Apple TV+, which normally costs $60 a year. Those who are subscribed to the Magenta Max plan — which costs $85 a month for a single line — will get Apple’s streaming service for free. If you’ve got T-Mobile’s Magenta plan, which costs $70 a month for one line, you’ll get six months of Apple TV+ for free.
Digital Trends
5 unique and creative uses for Alexa’s Sound Detection feature
Alexa Guard is one awesome way to put the far-field mics of your Echo device to good use, but did you know about Alexa’s handy Sound Detection ability?. Currently still in its testing stages, Alexa’s Sound Detection feature allows your Echo devices to listen for a number of distinct environmental noises, performing a set of automations when your Echo Dot or Echo Show hears something like a dog barking, a baby crying, or the sound of running water.
Digital Trends
This cheap 65-inch TV just got even cheaper — only $550 this week
The 65-inch Hisense U6H Series 4K TV already provides great value for money with its sticker price of $900, so it’s an even more attractive purchase now that it’s part of Best Buy’s 4K TV deals. After a $350 discount, it’s yours for an affordable $550 — a price that you won’t often see when you look through retailers’ 65-inch TV deals. This offer will surely draw a lot of attention from shoppers, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of the bargain price while you still can.
Digital Trends
NetEase Games acquires Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream
NetEase Games has acquired Quantic Dream, making it the Chinese company’s first European games studio. William Ding, CEO and director of NetEase, says in a statement that “by combining the wild creativity and exceptional narrative focus of Quantic Dream with NetEase’s powerful facilities, resources, and execution capabilities, we believe there are infinite possibilities that could redefine the interactive entertainment experience we provide for players worldwide.”
Digital Trends
Save $500 on this massive 120-inch TV with an ALR screen
Whenever it’s time to purchase a new television, Best Buy is one of the go-to spots. That’s because Best Buy TV deals are often the best deals, and that is truer than ever at the moment. Right now, you can bring home the Hisense 120-inch L9 Series ALR TV for $5,500, saving you $500 off the original retail price of $6,000. For avid viewers, this is the deal you’ve been waiting for to take your home theater system to the next level.
Digital Trends
AMD might deal a huge blow to Intel with new 3D V-Cache CPUs
According to a new leak, AMD may be readying up some truly powerful Ryzen 7000 processors equipped with its 3D V-Cache technology. The rumor suggests that this time around, at least three CPUs are in the works, and they’re the top-of-the-line models, including the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800XD. Equipping the already powerful flagships with 3D V-Cache would pose a real threat to Intel’s top Raptor Lake CPUs. What can we expect from these gaming beasts?
Jeff Bezos said his son told him 'please don't eff this up' after Amazon took on 'The Lord of the Rings' prequel
"He looked me in the eyes, very sincerely, and he said: 'Dad, please don't eff this up,'" Bezos told the audience at "The Rings of Power" premiere.
Instagram to let people announce they are ‘not interested’ as it continues to push algorithmic posts
Instagram will let people say they are not interested in specific posts, as it continues to push the idea of having feeds decided by algorithm.The new updates are intended as ways of making it easier for people to communicate what they are interested in, according to a blog post from Instagram owner Meta.But they also appear to be a way of improving the kinds of content that are shown by its recommendations, which have proven controversial in recent weeks.In its newer updates, Instagram has been slowly moving towards more recommendations in its feeds. More and more, it is pushing new...
Digital Trends
Twitter says it’s fixed Monday night’s service outage
UPDATE: Twitter says it’s resolved the issue that impacted its web-based service for around three hours on Monday evening. Many users around the world were unable to access the platform during the outage, though the mobile apps appeared to continue working without any issues. In a tweet posted at about 10:15 p.m. ET, the company said: “We’ve fixed this and Twitter for web should now be back to normal.”
Digital Trends
Sony and Tencent now own 30% of FromSoftware through stock purchase
Sony and Tencent have purchased a combined 30.34% of FromSoftware shares, with Sony now holding a 14.09% stake in the studio. While not an outright acquisition, FromSoftware has been a studio many speculated would be ripe for acquisition by a major company. The studio has been on the rise in popularity thanks to its Souls series, with each game performing better than the last commercially. Its latest game, Elden Ring, is the top-selling game of 2022 so far and one of the top 10 bestselling premium games of all time in the U.S.
Digital Trends
The Last of Us Part I review: Revolutionizing gaming in a new way
After taking a few years off from gaming, I bought a PS4 in 2014. It came bundled with a free copy of The Last of Us Remastered, a game I didn’t know much about outside of its sterling reputation among critics. Less than a week later, I found myself staring at my TV, my mouth hanging open as I processed the game’s stunning final hour. “So, this is what video games can do,” I thought to myself. My previously narrow view of the medium as escapist entertainment was smashed wide open like a golf club to a skull.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close 150 stores
Retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced Wednesday that it plans to close more than 100 stores and lay off staff. The company made the announcement in a news release, saying it has already identified and begun closing 150 “lower-producing” stores, and said that it “continues to evaluate its portfolio and leases, in addition to staffing.”
Digital Trends
Yes, Sonic Frontiers intentionally reuses levels from previous games
During Gamescom, fans shared footage of the Cyberspace levels in Sonic Frontiers that featured similarities to levels from previous Sonic titles, such as the Windmill Isle in Sonic Unleashed. Now, Takashi Iizuka, head of Sonic Team, has confirmed that the similarities between Cyberspace and those classic levels are intentional. In...
Digital Trends
How to delete a Slack Account
Slack is a versatile, work-oriented social app where you can create a variety of channels to hold discussions, get advice, talk one-on-one, and share content. We have a whole guide on the service (linked to above), and many of you might have gotten used to it during work-from-home situations in the past few years.
Bed Bath & Beyond Cutting Jobs, Stores, Private Labels
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing about 150 stores and slashing 20 percent of corporate and supply chain jobs as part of a broad restructuring to a business in need of a shot in the arm. As the homes good retailer continues its attempt to turnaround the business, the company announced Wednesday that it has secured commitments for $500 million in financing for incremental liquidity. That includes an expanded asset-based loan facility of $1.13 billion and $375 million in the form of a first-in, last-out loan. Along with that, the Union, N.J.-based chain will reduce its store fleet by 150 and eliminated...
Digital Trends
Bang & Olufsen’s latest soundbar costs a fortune, but it might be the last one you ever own
Danish audio icon, Bang & Olufsen (B&O), isn’t a company known for its half-measures either in the design of its products, or the prices it asks for them. That couldn’t be more true than on the company’s latest speaker, the Beosound Theatre, an incredibly ambitious, 12-driver Dolby Atmos soundbar that starts at $6,890 and climbs rapidly from there. B&O says it took its design inspiration for the Theater from sailboats, saying that the Beosound Theatre’s keel-like design makes it “appear as if it is resting on an aluminum blade, floating in the air as one fluid form.”
Digital Trends
Listen up! Here’s how VIZIO is going to amplify your audio game
This content was produced in partnership with Vizio. When you’re fighting the swarms of Alfheim elves in God of War, the stalking alien in Alien: Isolation, or you just want to hear the deep sounds of the engine in your favorite racing game, you need amazing video and audio to get a truly immersive experience. While most people focus on the visuals — and indeed, a beautiful, high-quality picture is paramount to modern entertainment — the audio is just as important, especially when you’re playing games with 3D audio where the sounds can come from virtually any direction.
Digital Trends
iPad 10th Gen: Everything we know about Apple’s 2022 iPad
Apple has been on quite a hot streak when it comes to its tablet offerings, so it should come as no surprise that the 10th-generation iPad is one of the most anticipated upcoming tablet releases. The baseline iPad is never the most technically stunning or impressive, but it’s usually the one most people buy. And we’re expecting the iPad 10th Gen to be no different.
