NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortageThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
cbs17
1 shot, killed outside tobacco shop in Durham Tuesday night, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been killed outside of a tobacco and vape shop in Durham, police said Tuesday night. The Durham Police Department is currently on scene in a parking lot at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Cole Mill Road in northwest Durham investigating a homicide.
cbs17
Man shot in north Durham, taken to hospital, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road. Officers said they found an adult male with...
cbs17
Woman injured by gunfire,1 other injured in Raleigh crash: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured by gunfire before a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. This happened shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday near MLK Blvd and S. Raleigh Blvd. Police said a woman’s car was damaged by gunfire at a previous location before being involved in a crash...
cbs17
Mid-August Durham head-on collision turns fatal after man succumbs to injuries, police confirm
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department confirmed Tuesday a man involved in a mid-August head-on collision on Interstate 85 has died of his injuries as of Friday. Christopher Beazley, 43, and Brayan Josue Amador-Alonso, 24, were involved in the head-on collision just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 14. Police said Beazley was struck by Amador-Alonso.
cbs17
Durham County Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man found
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Durham Monday night. On Monday at approximately 9:30 p.m., detectives from the sheriff’s office were called to the 1200 block of Junction Road to conduct a death investigation.
WRAL
Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera
Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera. Videocaptured by bystander Brandon Edwards shows Lance Mitchell Scott running from Raleigh police. It shows when a responding Raleigh police cruiser hit Scott, he keeps running and is shocked by a Taser deployed by an officer. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer:...
Man charged with murder in death of 19-year-old in Chapel Hill
Chapel Hill Police said Sunday that a suspect has been charged with murder in the death of a 19-year-old man.
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police: Suspect in University Gardens Homicide Turns Self In
After nearly three days of investigation into a fatal shooting, the Chapel Hill Police Department said it charged a man with first-degree murder. A release from the department Sunday night said authorities have charged 22-year-old Anthony Wuanya Holman. Holman, who is listed as a Chapel Hill resident in the community alert, reportedly turned himself in on Sunday around 6 p.m.
cbs17
Cary mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes. Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people...
North Carolina woman arrested in man’s murder, warrants show
A woman in Wake County was arrested for murder on Friday, according to arrest warrants.
Person found dead in Durham County
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
cbs17
North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement arrest UNC student, witnesses share concerns
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents made 189 arrests during a statewide operation Thursday. One of those incidents involving a UNC Chapel Hill student has some people concerned and prompted two people to call 911 when they saw what was happening. One of the 911 callers...
Greensboro couple hit floor when bullet came through wall
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro couple hit the floor of their home when a bullet came through their wall. The couple told FOX8 they heard several shots outside their West Florida Street home around 8:45 p.m. They never expected to be dodging a bullet. The couple told us police spent more than an hour […]
cbs17
Stolen trailer with Cary Lazy Daze pottery found
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — While a Georgia man’s trip to Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival was foiled by the Friday morning theft of his trailer full of pottery, the trip was not a total loss. Police told CBS 17 the trailer was successfully recovered on Monday with most of the art intact.
cbs17
Durham unarmed responders handle hundreds of calls since program launched in June
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Unarmed responders in Durham have handled 400 low priority calls since the Community Safety Department launched in June, according to data released on Monday. In late June, the Community Safety Department launched three pilot programs which include the crisis response teams (unarmed responders), crisis call...
Chapel Hill police receive ‘numerous complaints’ about UNC student’s arrest by NC ALE agents, chief says
A North Carolina ALE spokesperson said the arrest of the 20-year-old student involved the use of force.
cbs17
BMW catches fire after rear-ending pickup truck, 4 transported to hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A BMW caught fire Tuesday night after it rear-ended a pickup truck along Interstate-440 and Wake Forest Road, Raleigh police said. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed, but expected to reopen soon, police said. Law enforcement confirmed the three people inside the pickup...
cbs17
Carjacking and stabbing reported in broad-daylight near NC Central in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a stabbing and a carjacking occurred near North Carolina Central University Sunday morning. Police said at 10:24 a.m., a stabbing and a carjacking occurred near East Lawson Street and Alston Street. It is unknown if the two incidents are related. Police did...
cbs17
Power restored at 3 busy intersections in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police were asking motorists to treat several “busy” city intersections as four-way stops until crews could restore power Monday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., about an hour after the outage was reported, police confirm all three locations are back to...
Clues found in Burlington stolen truck lead to arrest in 2021 case: ACSO
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Evidence found in a stolen truck has led to an arrest and charges in a case from 2021, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On July 7, Burlington officers found an abandoned truck on Hanford Road. Investigators say that the truck had been stolen the day before, July 6, from […]
