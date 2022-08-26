After nearly three days of investigation into a fatal shooting, the Chapel Hill Police Department said it charged a man with first-degree murder. A release from the department Sunday night said authorities have charged 22-year-old Anthony Wuanya Holman. Holman, who is listed as a Chapel Hill resident in the community alert, reportedly turned himself in on Sunday around 6 p.m.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO