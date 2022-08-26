ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 shot, killed outside tobacco shop in Durham Tuesday night, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been killed outside of a tobacco and vape shop in Durham, police said Tuesday night. The Durham Police Department is currently on scene in a parking lot at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Cole Mill Road in northwest Durham investigating a homicide.
cbs17

Man shot in north Durham, taken to hospital, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road. Officers said they found an adult male with...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Woman injured by gunfire,1 other injured in Raleigh crash: police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A woman was injured by gunfire before a vehicle crash, according to Raleigh police. This happened shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday near MLK Blvd and S. Raleigh Blvd. Police said a woman’s car was damaged by gunfire at a previous location before being involved in a crash...
RALEIGH, NC
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL

Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera

Dramatic video of arrest by Raleigh police caught on camera. Videocaptured by bystander Brandon Edwards shows Lance Mitchell Scott running from Raleigh police. It shows when a responding Raleigh police cruiser hit Scott, he keeps running and is shocked by a Taser deployed by an officer. Reporter: Joe Fisher. Photographer:...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police: Suspect in University Gardens Homicide Turns Self In

After nearly three days of investigation into a fatal shooting, the Chapel Hill Police Department said it charged a man with first-degree murder. A release from the department Sunday night said authorities have charged 22-year-old Anthony Wuanya Holman. Holman, who is listed as a Chapel Hill resident in the community alert, reportedly turned himself in on Sunday around 6 p.m.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Person found dead in Durham County

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Greensboro couple hit floor when bullet came through wall

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro couple hit the floor of their home when a bullet came through their wall. The couple told FOX8 they heard several shots outside their West Florida Street home around 8:45 p.m. They never expected to be dodging a bullet. The couple told us police spent more than an hour […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Stolen trailer with Cary Lazy Daze pottery found

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — While a Georgia man’s trip to Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival was foiled by the Friday morning theft of his trailer full of pottery, the trip was not a total loss. Police told CBS 17 the trailer was successfully recovered on Monday with most of the art intact.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Durham unarmed responders handle hundreds of calls since program launched in June

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Unarmed responders in Durham have handled 400 low priority calls since the Community Safety Department launched in June, according to data released on Monday. In late June, the Community Safety Department launched three pilot programs which include the crisis response teams (unarmed responders), crisis call...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

BMW catches fire after rear-ending pickup truck, 4 transported to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A BMW caught fire Tuesday night after it rear-ended a pickup truck along Interstate-440 and Wake Forest Road, Raleigh police said. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed, but expected to reopen soon, police said. Law enforcement confirmed the three people inside the pickup...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Power restored at 3 busy intersections in Chapel Hill, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police were asking motorists to treat several “busy” city intersections as four-way stops until crews could restore power Monday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., about an hour after the outage was reported, police confirm all three locations are back to...

