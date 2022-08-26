Regulars of the Urbana Farmers’ Market may recall there was a newcomer last year: Pastry Daydreams. I remember being taken slightly aback when I was handed a cardboard box containing not one but two croissants and advised to heat them up in a warm oven before eating. But I did as I was told, and they turned out to be some of the best I’ve had in C-U.

URBANA, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO