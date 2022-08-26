Saints troll Falcons' Super Bowl collapse while touting new express escalators

A new NFL season is nearly upon us, which means the Saints-Falcons rivalry is being renewed with some fresh trolling.

The latest incident comes courtesy of the Saints, who have announced upcoming renovations for the Caesars Superdome, including new high-speed escalators set to be unveiled in 2023.

But no such news would be complete without a cheap shot at the Falcons, and so the Saints are touting the new escalators as being "28.3" times faster than the old escalators on constructions barriers inside the Superdome.

This of course is a reference to the seemingly insurmountable 28-3 lead that the Falcons squandered in Super Bowl LI against the Patriots.

The escalator stunt was just the latest reminder of the Falcons' historic defeat.

Earlier this week, the Saints practiced at their indoor facility with the 28-3 score fixed on the scoreboard for most of the session.

In past years, football fans of all stripes have marked March 28 -- 3/28 -- as a holiday, of sorts.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram